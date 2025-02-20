40
  1. The Knights Template
    • 11 Years
    23 mins ago

    1. BUZZBOMB ♡
      • 10 Years
      21 mins ago

      1. The Knights Template
        • 11 Years
        19 mins ago

    2. The Hunt
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      18 mins ago

      1. The Knights Template
        • 11 Years
        14 mins ago

    3. Hairy Potter
      • 9 Years
      18 mins ago

      1. The Knights Template
        • 11 Years
        14 mins ago

        1. Hairy Potter
          • 9 Years
          13 mins ago

          1. The Knights Template
            • 11 Years
            9 mins ago

  2. Atimis
    • 8 Years
    23 mins ago

    Rogers to Dango over Mitoma? Have Kluivert as well.
    Should be safe to do the move tonight?

    1. The Knights Template
      • 11 Years
      18 mins ago

      Wait a week.

      1. Rico123
        • 2 Years
        1 min ago

        Agree with this

    2. waltzingmatildas
      • 14 Years
      18 mins ago

      Hmm I think I'd go Dango

  3. Edalock
    • 7 Years
    21 mins ago

    Rogers to Dango for free or wait one week?

    1. waltzingmatildas
      • 14 Years
      19 mins ago

      Who would you be benching?

      1. Edalock
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Mateta (ful) or Wood (new). Haven't decided.

    2. The Knights Template
      • 11 Years
      18 mins ago

      Yes, do it now.

  4. waltzingmatildas
    • 14 Years
    20 mins ago

    Sels
    TAA Gabriel Hall
    Salah Palmer Mbeumo Dango
    Wood Cunha Isak
    (Fab Rogers Myko Greaves)
    1ft, 2.2itb

    Sels has new, ARS, MCI next.
    Would you do Fab to Flekken?

    1. The Knights Template
      • 11 Years
      18 mins ago

      Yes

    2. Stimps
      • 11 Years
      6 mins ago

      I would just play Sels and save FT.

  5. Hairy Potter
    • 9 Years
    16 mins ago

    I need to pick between starting Huijsen, Munoz or Robinson. I'm sure I'll manage to do it before the deadline.

    1. The Knights Template
      • 11 Years
      13 mins ago

      Hmmmm Robinson for me

      1. Hairy Potter
        • 9 Years
        2 mins ago

        Yeah, he's my current choice whilst I'm posing my big buy pants. I was surprised by Huijsen being the Scout Squad pick.

        1. Hairy Potter
          • 9 Years
          2 mins ago

          *in my big boy pants even!

  6. Rico123
    • 2 Years
    14 mins ago

    Hall to

    A. Kerkez (bench Aina)
    B. Huijsen (bench Aina)
    C. Hold and roll, play Aina and make the Hall change later before GW29

    Was fairly set on Kerkez in my plans, above article has me wondering if Huijsen is the better pick

    1. Rico123
      • 2 Years
      1 min ago

      Hall would still be benched in C

  7. Big W
    • 6 Years
    13 mins ago

    Is everyone keeping Slot or who are you changing to?

    1. Stimps
      • 11 Years
      2 mins ago

      Will change to Arteta for a safe 8-10 points I think

      1. Big W
        • 6 Years
        1 min ago

        You sure Arsenal are going to 100% win though?

  8. Nanoelektronicar
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    9 mins ago

    Amad to Kluivert worth a hit if I already have Dango and can play Rogers or Mykolenko?

    1. The Knights Template
      • 11 Years
      8 mins ago

      Of course, take a hit, take a hit, take a shi…….

    2. Leeroy357
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      3 mins ago

      You're going to have go move Amad on anyway next week so unless you're not going to need the transfer on anything else next week, just take the hit now

  9. Udogie-style
    • 1 Year
    9 mins ago

    Currently have Gakpo first bench and playing Mbeumo. Should I take the price drop on Gakpo and roll FT, or sell him for Cunha or Beto, ready for another player in BGW29?

    Cheers.

  10. adrianh2024
      9 mins ago

      Stick with Rogers for another week or switch to Nwaneri?

      1. Leeroy357
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Unless you're free hitting GW29, time for Rogers to go I reckon since he's going to move on soon anyway so might as well pull trigger now since he's not on amazing form and fixtures nothing special

    • Saka White Rice
      • 10 Years
      8 mins ago

      Makes sense to do Amad to Dangi tonight right?

    • Goodbye Clean Sheet
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      7 mins ago

      Start one
      A) Hall
      B) Robinson

      1. Leeroy357
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        4 mins ago

        Can you start both? Decent fixture either way, Forest don't score loads away so probably edge for Hall since Palace are on good away form so less sure on a Robinson clean sheet

      2. Rico123
        • 2 Years
        just now

        Robinson

    • Leeroy357
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      7 mins ago

      Two big 50 50s this week.
      Amad and Gakpo out.
      Do I go with Marmoush or Cunha, and Dango or Nkunku (2 perfect fixtures in next 3 and no competition for his spot)?

