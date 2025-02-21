9
  1. thewhitepele
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    9 mins ago

    G2G? Plan is to make some moves next gw when funds from Slot are freed with 3ft.

    Sels
    TAA Gabriel Robinson
    Salah Palmer Mbeumo Rogers Kluivert
    Isak Wood

    Fabs, Pedro, Myko, Greaves

  2. Smudger’s Dirty Dozen
    • 13 Years
    8 mins ago

    Play
    1 TAA
    2 Robinson

    AM
    A Glasner
    B McKenna

    1. Baron Penguin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      just now

      2A

  3. Bullet Eder
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    7 mins ago

    Is it worth selling Hall and Gordon for Kerkez and Dango with my two free transfers this week? Or just wait until nearer to 29? Unfortunately I’ll have five players from the Newcastle Forest match if I stick

  4. Bobby_Baggio
    • 13 Years
    6 mins ago

    Morning all. 4FT and 1.3m ITB.

    Pickford
    Kerkez - TAA - Robinson
    Palmer - Salah - Kluivert - Rogers - Gordon
    Wissa - Isak

    (Turner) - Gakpo - Castagne - Colwill

    A) Save
    B) Rogers > Schade or Mitoma
    C) Gakpo > Cunha
    D) Rogers & Gordon > Mbuemo & Schade
    E) Anything else?

  5. HD7
    • 7 Years
    4 mins ago

    Any suggestions for my GW29 plan are more than welcome, mates
    (I have only played TC on Salah in 24)

    1 FT 3M ITB

    Pickford
    TAA Robinson Hall
    Salah Palmer Mbeumo Rogers
    Mateta Isak Wood

    Fab VDB Winks Okoli

    GW26: Hall to Kerkez
    GW29: Mateta Rogers TAA to
    A)Marmush Foden and Gvardiol
    B) Beto, Dango, Gabriel

  6. DagheMunegu
    • 4 Years
    1 min ago

    Slot AM
    Pickford
    TAA Gabriel Hall
    Salah Palmer Gordon Semenyo Mbeumo
    Isak Wissa

    Fab Huijsen Greaves Ndiaye

    1ft

    A Roll
    B Slot to Arteta
    C Gordon to Kluivert/Ouatara

    Bench one

    1 TAA
    2 Hall
    3 Huijsen

    1. Guybrush Threepwood
      • 15 Years
      just now

      C2

  7. dansmith1985
    • 2 Years
    1 min ago

    Hall to Kerkez for -4 or play Myko?

  8. Guybrush Threepwood
    • 15 Years
    1 min ago

    Is anyone sticking with Emery AM this week?

    I'm contemplating a move to Arteta but only got one FT and need to get rid of Gakpo...

  9. Baron Penguin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    just now

    Is Slot to anyone worth a -4? Thinking playing conservatively and keeping the FT is more sensible than chasing table bonus but it does seem a bit boring.

