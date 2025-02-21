It’s Gameweek 26 Scout Picks time as we nail down our Fantasy Premier League (FPL) player selection for the next round of fixtures.

As ever, we are limited by certain restrictions:

An £83.0m budget for our starting XI

An overall squad limit of £100.0m

No more than three players per team

GOALKEEPER

Bart Verbruggen (£4.5m) featured in each of our panel’s Scout Squad shortlists. He duly earns his place in the Gameweek 26 Scout Picks after an unexpected clean sheet and even more unexpected assist against Chelsea last weekend.

That’s partially on merit, with Brighton’s last five league matches including two shut-outs and two occasions with just a single goal conceded. Verbruggen also clearly has the power (and quick-footed attacking teammates) to chalk up the occasional assist via a long ball, as shown in Gameweek 25.

It is also due in part to the Seagulls’ opponents, Southampton, having scored the fewest goals in the division.

DEFENDERS





