FPL notes: Injury hands Pedro chance + why Porro was benched

With the next Fantasy Premier League (FPL) deadline closing in like Stan Collymore, we rattle through some brief Scout Notes from the remaining three Gameweek 26 fixtures.

They are Southampton 0-4 Brighton and Hove Albion, Ipswich Town 1-4 Tottenham Hotspur and Fulham 0-2 Crystal Palace.

WELBECK INJURY HANDS PEDRO CHANCE

A timely injury for Danny Welbeck (£5.5m) handed Joao Pedro (£5.4m) the chance to return to the Brighton starting XI – just in time for a clash with a lousy Southampton side.

Pedro duly delivered, scoring a goal and assisting another en route to his first double-digit haul since Gameweek 12.

What chance of Pedro keeping his place for Tuesday and Welbeck staying out, then?

Fabian Hurzeler said in his pre-match presser for Gameweek 27 that Welbeck remains “doubtful”, so there’s a very decent prospect of Pedro starting against a Zabarnyi-less Bournemouth backline.

There’s nothing like a meeting with a wretched Saints to boost the confidence and the attacking stats column. It’s become the Premier League equivalent of arranging a friendly with Civil Service Strollers on Championship Manager to get a few pre-season goals under the belt.

Brighton had a preposterous 10 ‘big chances’ on Saturday, which accounted for over half their shots. It’s not often that the xG matches the scoreline but 0.20-3.88 almost did here.

Yankuba Minteh (£5.0m) dallied for too long with the goal at his mercy, Kaoru Mitoma (£6.4m) blazed wide from inside the six-yard box, and Carlos Baleba (£5.0m) missed two second-half sitters. The damage could have been much, much worse.

Mitoma and Pedro did produce cute dinked finishes, while Georginio Rutter (£5.1m) tapped in from a Minteh pass. Jack Hinshelwood (£4.9m) round off the scoring with a set-piece goal. The Saints have conceded a dozen of those in 2024/25 already.

Not much to take from this utter mismatch, then, with Albion set for much more of a test against the Cherries.

ANGE EXPLAINS WHY PORRO + MADDISON WERE BENCHED

A similar scoreline at Portman Road might have made it seem like there was another one-sided affair in Suffolk.

That was very much not the case, however, as the below xG chart betrays. Brennan Johnson‘s (£6.2m) opener accounted for over half of Spurs’ total:

Ipswich came racing out of the gates. Liam Delap (£5.6m) had two early presentable openings and hit the bar with a header, while Jaden Philogene‘s (£5.3m) effort was somehow kept out after some comical six-yard-box pinball.

Really, this was just one team taking their chances and the other not.

Against the run of play, it was 2-0 after 26 minutes. Two Son Heung-min (£9.7m) cut-backs, two Johnson goals. So high has been Son’s bar over the years that we think he’s had a poor season (this most definitely has been the case on the eye), yet only three midfielders have more attacking returns (16).

While Omari Hutchinson (£5.2m) later halved the deficit, a deflected Djed Spence (£4.4m) shot and an excellent breakaway Dejan Kulusevski (£6.3m) effort put some gloss on the scoreline. Spurs’ last three goals had a combined xG of 0.20 – less than one of Delap’s early chances.

Spence’s excellent recent form continued. His resurgence, plus the return to fitness of Destiny Udogie (£4.8m), means there’s once again more uncertainty at full-back. Pedro Porro (£5.4m) was benched here, along with Gameweek 25 match-winner James Maddison (£7.4m).

“We’ve got to try to navigate these next 10 days to two weeks until the international break to make sure we’ve got as many players available as possible squad-wise for what’s ahead. That’s why I left Pedro and Madders out today. I was able to give them a bit of a rest. We didn’t want Brennan and Destiny to play more than 60 minutes. All of these kind of decisions at the moment are about trying to get us into a position where we have as many players healthy as possible.” – Ange Postecoglou

A shortening injury list, three successive league wins and a seemingly excellent buy in Kevin Danso (£4.5m) in January. Are Spurs back?

A word of warning: the UEFA Europa League resumes on either side of Gameweek 28. It’s not just the injuries and rotation that two games a week may bring but also the possibility that Ange Postecoglou may have his mind on something other than Premier League football in the run-in.

“Look, we’ve certainly benefited from having a couple of midweeks off for sure. That’s coincided with getting a few players back. You saw today we were able to rest a couple of players in Pedro and Madders. I can make substitutions and the players coming on can make a difference. “We’re certainly in a good space of using these two weeks as well as we could to re-energise the team and I think it is. We’ve still got some significant players out. We’ve got Solanke, Richarlison, Romero, Van de Ven, Ben Davies, he’s out [having his minutes managed] today. They’re all still to come back. I just feel like we’ve got a really good opportunity in these next 10 days to be well-equipped for what’s ahead. What’s ahead is obviously Europe but also an opportunity to address our league position which is obviously not good enough.” – Ange Postecoglou

PALACE’S AWAY-DAY JOY CONTINUES

We’ve done the Oliver Glasner coverage to death over the weekend, so no more mentions of his 20-point haul. Apart from that one.

There wasn’t a huge amount of action in this game but it was a deserved win for Palace. Once again, Fulham save their worst for meetings with sides below them in the table.

Daniel Munoz (£4.9m) brought his century of FPL points up with an emphatic strike. Just two defenders can beat his total of 102 points, while Trent Alexander-Arnold (£7.4m) is the only one with more returns than the Colombian (15 goals, assists + clean sheets).

Nowhere near as heralded is Maxence Lacroix‘s (£4.5m) set-piece threat. He saw a point-blank header saved and was inches from converting the corner that Joachim Andersen (£4.2m) put into his own goal. A total of 20 set-play attempts in 2024/25 is a tally that no other Fantasy defender can better.

‘Mr Second Half of the Season’, Jean-Philippe Mateta (£7.4m), claimed an eighth attacking return in seven matches by teeing up Munoz. Only a marginal offside call denied him another goal.

As for the Cottagers, a very disappointing afternoon after the recent slayings of Newcastle and Nottingham Forest. There were just four shots in the box all afternoon from the hosts.



