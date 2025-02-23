651
651 Comments
  1. Mr. O'Connell
    • 12 Years
    51 mins ago

    What's a par score this week? 70 will be a sizeable red I assume

    1. The FPL Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      21 mins ago

      Looking that way

      1. Mr. O'Connell
        • 12 Years
        just now

        Standard. cheers.

    2. have you seen cyan
      • 5 Years
      21 mins ago

      Probably 86 or something close.

      1. Andy_Social
        • 12 Years
        2 mins ago

        I got 89 and a teeny-tiny green, so 87-88.

      2. FFS ManU
        • 2 Years
        just now

        86 for me on LiveFPL.

    3. bitm2007
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      16 mins ago

      Mid 80's at decent ranks.

    4. OneTeamInBristol
      • 1 Year
      6 mins ago

      Ended up on 105 and an 100k green to 100k rank. Best gameweek of the season.

  2. ShaunGoater123
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    51 mins ago

    Watkins & Roger’s > cunha & Bowen -4?

    1. The Red Devil
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Doing it for free, i guess even for a hit it should be fine unless you have decent bench cover for Rogers

  3. Evasivo
    • 14 Years
    51 mins ago

    Any better option for Rogers > Bowen?

    1. Andy_Social
      • 12 Years
      3 mins ago

      I'm waiting to see if BOU was a blip. If so, i'll get rid of Rog in the BGW.

    2. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      1 min ago

      Chelsea mid maybe with the next two fixtures e.g. Neto, Nkunku

      1. Evasivo
        • 14 Years
        1 min ago

        I have Palmer Salah Mbuemo already

  4. The Red Devil
    • 9 Years
    50 mins ago

    So basically a 6 point swing for me with slot vs glasner (as glasner would've been a hit) hopefully make it up on the field
    Thinking of a punt on Bowen
    But damn! Pool could've easily scored a couple more

  5. thepancakeman123
    • 6 Years
    49 mins ago

    1FT, 1.1m in the bank. Would you roll or get a defender in?

    Alisson
    Trent, Colwill, Konsa
    Salah, Palmer, Mbeumo, Semenyo
    Isak, Cunha, Wissa

    Fabianski, Rogers, Davis, Mykolenko

  6. The Red Devil
    • 9 Years
    49 mins ago

    Rogers to Kluivert or Bowen? Tempted by Bowen due to Leicester fixture

    1. Evasivo
      • 14 Years
      10 mins ago

      My rival has Kluivert, hence me leaning to Bowen

      1. Tazah
        • 7 Years
        8 mins ago

        So even if you think kluivert will score more, your going to go for Bowen just because of your rival?

        Just pick who gets you the most points

      2. The Red Devil
        • 9 Years
        4 mins ago

        Do you have Dango?

  7. tbos83
    • 4 Years
    49 mins ago

    Scraped into the top 100k 🙂

    1. Bobby Digital
      • 7 Years
      3 mins ago

      Nice

    2. WVA
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      Scraped into top 2k hopefully!

  8. Jullepuu
    • 5 Years
    48 mins ago

    Wood to Cunha? Gonna bring Wood back on WC30

  9. F4L
    • 10 Years
    48 mins ago

    Any Haaland owners left? Are you selling now, given the injury looks more serious than it initially looked like

    1. Andy_Social
      • 12 Years
      34 mins ago

      Spuds next. If he's fit even Haaland can score in that fixture.

    2. Tazah
      • 7 Years
      31 mins ago

      No way there's people still with haaland, I refuse to believe this

    3. Salarrivederci
      • 8 Years
      31 mins ago

      Keeping. Beto had me covered this GW. Odango will cover next if needed.
      Really need Haaland for 29!

    4. bitm2007
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      30 mins ago

      I tempted to bring in for GW29 and keep for DGW33 if City progress in cup, and captain those 2 GWs and GW30.

    5. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      28 mins ago

      https://x.com/FPLMaineRoad/status/1893679438040060285?t=ijmNNOhTJsyYDD6_3vluxg&s=19

      1. Salarrivederci
        • 8 Years
        3 mins ago

        Perfect!

    6. Els365
      • 3 Years
      28 mins ago

      Is the in jury serious? Hopefully not because i sold Isak for Haaland after deadline.

      1. F4L
        • 10 Years
        4 mins ago

        hope not

    7. F4L
      • 10 Years
      21 mins ago

      thanks all

    8. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      When Marmoush played with Haaland against Newcastle, he was definitely running off Haaland. I may go Palmer to Foden and play Marmoush gw30

      1. Crunchie
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        just now

        And 29 if I free hit or not

  10. ididnt
    • 13 Years
    47 mins ago

    Ndiaye > Wood or Cunha.

    Wood seems dull but almost never blanks it seems and not owning him has hurt my rank recently.

    1. Els365
      • 3 Years
      3 mins ago

      Have you considered Wissa. Guy looks deadlier than Mbeumo in terms of goal threat

  11. Salarrivederci
    • 8 Years
    44 mins ago

    The two most ‘nailed’ Chelsea defenders?

    Colwill and Cucurella ?

    1. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      13 mins ago

      Yeah but don't bother.

      1. Salarrivederci
        • 8 Years
        4 mins ago

        I’ll g’et BOTH !

  12. Shark Team
    • 7 Years
    44 mins ago

    Playing Castagne(1) over Munoz(13) is tough to take but it's part of the game, we move on with another green arrow thanks to Slot AM

    1. Els365
      • 3 Years
      7 mins ago

      Castagne has been a pain to own. I do not even know what to do with him anymore.

      1. Shark Team
        • 7 Years
        2 mins ago

        I will start him in blank gw 29 then drop on WC

  13. Atimis
    • 8 Years
    43 mins ago

    Gakpo to Cunha and bench Isak or keep Gakpo?

    Pick
    TAA/Gab/Munoz
    Salah/Palmer/Mbeumo/Kluivert/Dango
    Wood/(Isak/Gakpo)

    Fab/(Isak/Gakpo)/Hall/Greaves

    1. tbos83
      • 4 Years
      11 mins ago

      I'd never bench Isak

    2. sunzip14
      • 8 Years
      11 mins ago

      Wood to Cunha not an option?

      1. Biggsy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        9 mins ago

        I wouldn't. He's got Ipswich in 29 - that's captain material with Salah blanking

        1. Hazz
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          7 mins ago

          I agree I wouldn't sell Wood, but I reckon they will captain Cunha instead, so captaincy maybe taken out of the equation. Will still be damaging if he's other people's captains against you and you don't even own him though!

  14. Manani
    • 13 Years
    42 mins ago

    decided to use my FT to get Slot > Arteta instead of Rogers > Mbeumo

    that was painful

    1. NZREDS
      • 11 Years
      2 mins ago

      Same, went slot to arterta, what a shocking decision

  15. sunzip14
    • 8 Years
    41 mins ago

    Yes or no? for 3FTs.

    Wood + Rogers + Emery> Cunha + Bowen + Pereira

    1. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      10 mins ago

      No need to sell Wood. Other two moves I don't mind.

      1. Rupert The Horse
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        2 mins ago

        This

      2. sunzip14
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Thank you

  16. Rupert The Horse
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    35 mins ago

    NEW ARTICLE POSTED

    https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2025/02/23/fpl-notes-bruno-inspires-dorgu-threat-beto-scores-again?hc_sort_by=comment_date&hc_page=-1&notify=no#hc_comment_27091543

  17. WVA
    • 8 Years
    35 mins ago

    A. Rogers to Bowen LEI
    B. Gakpo to Cunha FUL

    1. Bobby Digital
      • 7 Years
      2 mins ago

      A

    2. Jet5605
      • 10 Years
      2 mins ago

      A

      LEI are useless

  18. Bobby Digital
    • 7 Years
    32 mins ago

    Team GTG? Correct subs?

    Pickford
    TAA Gabriel Munoz
    Salah Palmer Mbeumo Kluivert
    Wood Isak Cunha

    Stolar Rogers Robinson Kerkez

    Did Ndiaye to Cunha already before Cunha rose in price.

    1. thepancakeman123
      • 6 Years
      2 mins ago

      GTG

  19. BusbySwede
    • 7 Years
    1 min ago

    Would you sell Gakpo or Isak this gw for Cunha?
    Isak with Liverpool & West Ham away and Gakpo with Newcastle and Southampton at home, but will Gakpo get the start against Southampton?

