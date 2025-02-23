The final Premier League fixture of the day is a huge match at the Etihad Stadium.

Bringing Gameweek 26 to a close, Manchester City v Liverpool kicks off at 16:30 GMT.

Pep Guardiola makes three changes to the side who beat Newcastle United 4-0 last time out.

Nathan Ake, Kevin De Bruyne and Jeremy Doku all come in, with Ilkay Gundogan dropping to the bench and John Stones and Erling Haaland injured.

As for Liverpool, Arne Slot makes just one alteration.

Luis Diaz replaces Diogo Jota up front, as Cody Gakpo makes his return as a substitute.

LINE-UPS

Manchester City XI: Ederson, Lewis, Khusanov, Ake, Gvardiol, De Bruyne, Gonzalez, Savinho, Foden, Doku, Marmoush

Subs: Ortega, Reis, Dias, Gundogan, Bernardo, Grealish, Nunes, Kovacic, McAtee

Liverpool XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Konate, van Dijk, Robertson, Gravenberch, Mac Allister, Salah, Szoboszlai, Jones, Diaz

Subs: Kelleher, Quansah, Tsimikas, Elliott, Endo, Darwin, Gakpo, Jota, Chiesa

