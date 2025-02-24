11
11 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Buck The Trent
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 8 mins ago

    1FT, would you do Dango to Bowen?

    *have Kluivert

    Open Controls
    1. Vazza
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Yes for sure.

      Open Controls
  2. Price Changes
    rainy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 9 Years
    46 mins ago

    Price changes 24th February

    Rise: Rashford 6.7

    Falls: Gakpo 7.5, Amad 5.4

    Open Controls
    1. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 15 Years
      31 mins ago

      Cheers!

      Open Controls
      1. Philosopher's Stones
        • 4 Years
        30 mins ago

        Cheers Mr Milchick

        Open Controls
    2. Philosopher's Stones
      • 4 Years
      31 mins ago

      Thanks, Mr Rainy.

      Open Controls
  3. Vazza
    • 4 Years
    46 mins ago

    Would you do Emery to Vitor Pereira?

    Open Controls
  4. TorresMagic™
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 15 Years
    38 mins ago

    For the overnight article

    Last Man Standing GW26 (253 teams)

    Safety score = 73
    Top score = Scott Daniel with 114

    35 teams to be removed, 218 teams through to GW27
    Congrats to all the survivors 🙂

    https://plan.livefpl.net//LMS

    Open Controls
  5. SpaceCadet
    • 11 Years
    29 mins ago

    Anything worth a hit here or g2g? 0.8m itb.

    Pickford
    Taa Gabriel Huijsen
    Salah palmer mbeumo kluivert
    Isak wood wissa

    Valdi Sarr myko greaves

    Open Controls
  6. Drop Dead Tsimikas
    • 13 Years
    27 mins ago

    Next week looks pretty dire (though 90 points this week can hardly be faulted). Palmer has two GWs left. Considering dropping Aina, as well. 2.0 ITB.

    Verbruggen
    Castagne | Munoz | Hall
    Palmer | Salah | Murphy | Rogers
    Watkins | Isak | Marmoush

    Pickford, Dibling, Aina, Greaves

    Option 1: Murphy + Rogers + Aina >>> Mbeumo + Semenyo + Kilman
    Option 2: Murphy + Aina >>> Mbeumo + Kilman and hope for the best with Rogers?

    Open Controls
  7. noone
    • 7 Years
    21 mins ago

    Hi all,

    I started playing FPL more seriously from last season.
    My rank-
    After GW26- 2450
    Last season OR - 1258

    Twitter- @economist_fpl

    I just started a FPL twitter account today to start interacting and sharing thoughts. However, Twitter (X) hides my comments and posts when I interact as I don’t have followers or because of the age of the account. Would appreciate it if you could follow, will follow back and answer all questions on X. All the best!!!

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.