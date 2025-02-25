65
  1. FPL Equilibrium
    Is this move worth it? Or shall I roll the transfer?

    A) Raul To Cunha
    B) Roll

  2. ZTF
    Any news on Morgan Rogers?

    Was planning to move him to Bruno for the BGW anyway, so maybe it’s worth going early for a -4 & getting Ipswich at home too…

  3. Bobby_Baggio
    Afternoon all. 4FT and 2m ITB. All chips available apart from TC.

    Pickford
    Kerkez - TAA - Robinson
    Palmer - Salah(C) - Kluivert - Gordon
    Wissa - Isak - Cunha

    (Turner) - Rogers - Castagne - Colwill

    A) Gordon > Bowen
    B) Rogers > Enzo
    C) Save
    D) Anything else?

