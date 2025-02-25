Once again, the question for Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers is whether or not to captain Mohamed Salah (£13.7m), who faces Newcastle United at Anfield.

The highly-owned Cole Palmer (£11.1m) is up against bottom-of-the-table Southampton at Stamford Bridge, while there are other potentially tempting assets with strong home fixtures.

In Hibbo’s absence, Tom J be taking the Captain Sensible reins to determine which FPL asset has the best chance of delivering the block willuster haul that managers crave.

First, we will assess the on-site captain poll. We will then analyse the player and team statistics, Rate My Team (RMT) and the Premier Fantasy Tools ratings ahead of Tuesday’s 18:00 GMT deadline.

FPL Gameweek 27 team news: Tuesday’s live injury updates

THE CAPTAIN POLL

It will come as little surprise that a certain Mohamed Salah tops the captaincy poll; what is perhaps surprising is that his lead is just under 5% at the time of writing. The Egyptian continued his stellar Fantasy season with another double-digit haul in Gameweek 26, his 16th of the campaign.

Salah needs just 19 points to surpass his record-breaking 303-point season, achieved back in 2017/18. A repeat of the reverse fixture against Newcastle, where he scored 18 points, would leave him one short.

Despite blanking four times in the last five Gameweeks, Cole Palmer is hot on the heels of Salah with just over 35% of the vote. It’s not unreasonable to suggest that he would be leading this poll had he not slipped with Emiliano Martinez (£5.0m) beaten late in the game at Villa Park on Saturday.

Kaoru Mitoma (£6.4m) and Jarrod Bowen (£7.4m) are the only other players to pick up more than 2% backing among Fantasy Football Scout users. Both players come into Gameweek 27 in strong form. Bowen has returned 22 points in three matches since returning from injury, while Mitoma has scored in four of his last six starts.

THE PLAYER STATISTICS – ALL HOME MATCHES



