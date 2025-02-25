577
  FPL Scoop
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    8 Years
    2 hours, 38 mins ago

    Darn, that Robinson benching is a surprise…

    Benched Huijsen and started him due to that rumour, too 😆

    Sir Matt Bugsby
      5 Years
      2 hours, 14 mins ago

      Yeah, I'm going to skip deadline time from now on. Nothing good comes from acting near the deadline..

  CoracAld2831
    4 Years
    2 hours, 36 mins ago

    Muniz starts over Raul.

  DA Minnion (Former great)
    12 Years
    2 hours, 35 mins ago

    Things that will happen tonight.
    Watkins will score.
    Dango will score.
    Rogers will assist and or score.
    Palmer will Haul.
    Cunha will blank.

    keefy59
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      6 Years
      2 hours, 31 mins ago

      Fulham to keep a c/s with Robinson benched

      DA Minnion (Former great)
        12 Years
        2 hours, 30 mins ago

        Yes I forgot that. And Leicester to concede 6 with Bowen blanking.

        keefy59
          Fantasy Football Scout Member
          6 Years
          2 hours, 24 mins ago

          Munoz to blank & Villa to keep a rare c/s

    sunzip14
      8 Years
      2 hours, 28 mins ago

      I hope all of your predictions are wrong, even though I own Palmer.
      Especially as a Cunha Captainer.

    Fintroy
      4 Years
      2 hours, 17 mins ago

      The utter obsession with Dango is becoming boring now - another blank tonight will end it.

  The Mandalorian
    12 Years
    2 hours, 35 mins ago

    Ghandi has been seen in Chelsea tonight.

    Worrying times for Palmer captains.

    Hazz
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      7 Years
      2 hours, 26 mins ago

      Why would he be in Chelsea. 19:30 is the early kick-off. Chelsea kick-off at 20:15!

    GreennRed
      13 Years
      2 hours, 19 mins ago

      Who's Gandhi? Serious question. There was the lad in the film but he died. Not the actor.

      Herger
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
        3 Years
        2 hours, 17 mins ago

        He was an Indian lawyer, anti-colonial nationalist, and political ethicist who employed nonviolent resistance to lead the successful campaign for India's independence from British rule

        GreennRed
          13 Years
          2 hours, 13 mins ago

          He took a few ideas from Irish freedom fighters, bar the peaceful protest bit of course. But he died a while ago so unlikely to be seen in Chelsea in February 2025.

          Herger
            Fantasy Football Scout Member
            3 Years
            2 hours, 9 mins ago

            Yeah I guess he’s referring to someone else in this context but I’m not sure either. Too many obscure references in FPL these days

          lilmessipran
            12 Years
            1 hour, 56 mins ago

            I'm still here buddy 🙂

            GreennRed
              13 Years
              1 hour, 39 mins ago

              Are you Gandhi? I had no clue.

            GreennRed
              13 Years
              1 hour, 37 mins ago

              Ah, checked your team there. Namaste!

      Hairy Potter
        9 Years
        2 hours, 16 mins ago

        Alright Dave?

        GreennRed
          13 Years
          2 hours, 13 mins ago

          Good spot HP!

    Hairy Potter
      9 Years
      2 hours, 12 mins ago

      Gandhi says 'hi'.

  JBG
    6 Years
    2 hours, 35 mins ago

    I benched Rogers, enjoy his haul starters.

    Also Robinson bench was really unexpected.

  AC/DC AFC
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    9 Years
    2 hours, 34 mins ago

    Is Cunha leading the line?

    JBG
      6 Years
      2 hours, 17 mins ago

      Looks like it, they don't have any other proper attacker on the field.

  JBG
    6 Years
    2 hours, 31 mins ago

    Fulham resting players ahead of Cup match it seems.

    Ajax Hamsterdam
      10 Years
      1 hour, 34 mins ago

      Looks good for Pereira am ...

  sunzip14
    8 Years
    2 hours, 30 mins ago

    Put all my eggs in one basket in the last minutes.

    Emery + Gakpo > Pereira + Cunha,

    Captained Cunha and benched Robinson, what could possibly go wrong?

    Robinson benching didn't go wrong (but who knows Hall could concede 4 from Salah lol)

    GreennRed
      13 Years
      1 hour, 47 mins ago

      Good moves. Have AM on Iraola since last GW, not sure why! Cunha VC.

  Ajax Hamsterdam
    10 Years
    2 hours, 28 mins ago

    Pereira am could have 40 points over 2 gws in the next couple of hours, it's live an extra(poor) GW 🙂

  FPL Scoop
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    8 Years
    2 hours, 28 mins ago

    Expecting to bench another Huijsen double digit haul… stay glued to that bench, Robinson lad

  Jimmy B
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    10 Years
    2 hours, 26 mins ago

    Has Marco Silva deployed his Assman chip on Wolves or are Fulham on the beach in February? Very strange lineup.

    GreennRed
      13 Years
      2 hours, 1 min ago

      Maybe an eye on the cup. They're safe from relegation but why not push for a higher finish too? 5 points from a CL spot, a bit easier if there will be 5 places for CL.

    F4L
      10 Years
      2 hours, 1 min ago

      Palace game was dreadful tbf, not 1 shot on target and the players looked abit run down. still unexpected though no doubt

  TheBiffas
    4 Years
    2 hours, 25 mins ago

    Updated

  Shultan
    8 Years
    2 hours, 21 mins ago

    Got a lot of 50/50 decisions wrong this season. This week

    Salah C v Palmer (better form)
    Play colwill over gabriel (got wood & gabriel not as attacking without Saka)
    Did gakpo > Cunha (thought gakpo reduced mins & cunha on pens)

    I feel like i have a logic to my decisions but getting them wrong this season proving realy costly

    TheBiffas
      4 Years
      1 hour, 39 mins ago

      Story of my season too

    GreennRed
      13 Years
      1 hour, 36 mins ago

      I always make loads of poor decisions. But try not let it put me off watching games and enjoying them. And sharing them bad decisions here, depends on my mood, is good therapy and I might learn something, or just make it worse!

      Shultan
        8 Years
        1 hour, 26 mins ago

        Yeah I still enjoy watching matches. If that ever happened I would stop playing Fpl

  CoracAld2831
    4 Years
    2 hours, 20 mins ago

    Darn, now I have to make a transfer on GW28.

    GreennRed
      13 Years
      1 hour, 51 mins ago

      Are you down to 10 starters?

      CoracAld2831
        4 Years
        1 hour, 49 mins ago

        No, i have 5 FT and cannot roll.

        Vote Joke
          14 Years
          1 hour, 46 mins ago

          What a lovely place to be in

        lilmessipran
          12 Years
          1 hour, 35 mins ago

          Dam that's a flex

          GreennRed
            13 Years
            1 hour, 28 mins ago

            A very good one if you're 420K.

  Fifa las vegas
    12 Years
    2 hours, 12 mins ago

    When will the other big DGW and even more so the BGW shape up properly. Is it really once this weeks FA cups games are sorted or will it take some champions leagues matches as well?

    Sorry this is likely brought up multiple times, but is there a handy one stop guide that can spell it all out for me?

    Vote Joke
      14 Years
      2 hours, 7 mins ago

      I’m interested in the same. When is the DGW? Can’t see it on the ticker so must be GW32. At present, I think it’s only Newcastle and Palace who have one, no?

      Ajax Hamsterdam
        10 Years
        2 hours, 6 mins ago

        So don't quote me but I think dgw32.33 36 and bgw34.

        Vote Joke
          14 Years
          2 hours, 2 mins ago

          32 is Newcastle and Palace, so who has one in 33 and 36?

      Warby84
        9 Years
        2 hours, 4 mins ago

        That’s the only confirmed double

    djman102
      15 Years
      1 hour, 58 mins ago

      Newcastle and Crystal Palace double in 32.
      Likely DGW in 33 (mostly moved up from 34)
      Blank GW in 34 due to FA Cup SF (I think teams determined between GW29 and 30)
      GW37 possible blank due to FA Cup Final (either moved up to 36 or moved to midweek in 37)

  DA Minnion (Former great)
    12 Years
    2 hours, 4 mins ago

    Big lift.
    Just see that I have Hall first defensive sub rather than Faes if Robinson sits it out. Small wins.

    Warby84
      9 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      My biggest 50/50 was Robinson/Kerkez and went Robinson, not much you can do!!

  SalahFingers
    7 Years
    2 hours, 3 mins ago

    Dango, Konate, Hall on my bench. Not feeling the best about that.

    ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
      14 Years
      1 hour, 39 mins ago

      why

      SalahFingers
        7 Years
        1 hour, 38 mins ago

        Because I feel like they'll get points. Maybe not hall (although he did get 2 assists last week).

        I chose Salah, Palmer, Mbeumo, Kluivert, Wood, Isak and Marmoush over them.

        Warby84
          9 Years
          1 hour, 25 mins ago

          You made the correct decisions

  Gudjohnsen
    8 Years
    2 hours, 2 mins ago

    Will Robinson come on as a sub?

    ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
      14 Years
      2 hours, 1 min ago

      yes, why wouldn't he?

      x.jim.x
        10 Years
        1 hour, 50 mins ago

        Bit rude

    Fintroy
      4 Years
      2 hours ago

      Yep, around the 80th minute - so if he is in your team, you will get 1 point.

    Warby84
      9 Years
      1 hour, 45 mins ago

      Probably unless Fulham are winning

  Philosopher's Stones
    4 Years
    2 hours, 1 min ago

    Just realised Palace had won their previous 3 away games 0-2 before their 4th same score win last GW. Only if FPL virgin had cried at the mods for an article on away forms, I'd have probably seen it and gone Slot -> Glasner instead last GW. #unlucky

    GreennRed
      13 Years
      1 hour, 23 mins ago

      You could check Palace's form on other sites.

  Gamst - Up (?) the Rovers
    14 Years
    2 hours, 1 min ago

    My new couch arrives tomorrow afternoon. Alas, Isak first on bench.

  BobB
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    15 Years
    2 hours, 1 min ago

    Why no Robinson for Fulham?

    ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
      14 Years
      1 hour, 39 mins ago

      dropped or rested

      Warby84
        9 Years
        1 hour

        Rested, played almost every minute this season, also the only player I have had since GW1

  22. Sun Jihai
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    2 hours, 1 min ago

    Top 10k EO
    M.Salah 166.9
    Palmer 128.4
    Isak 86.3
    Mbeumo 81.5
    Alexander-Arnold 79.4
    Wood 63.3
    Gabriel 48.9
    Kluivert 47.5
    Cunha 42.1
    Robinson 37.3
    Muñoz 35.4
    Pickford 31.3
    Bowen 24.4
    O.Dango 21.6
    Wissa 21
    Kerkez 19.3
    Mateta 18.9
    Sels 14.2
    Watkins 13.5
    Aina 11.5
    Semenyo 11.4
    Henderson 11.2

    1. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 59 mins ago

      Though interesting in the LiveFPL elite player sample EO is:

      Palmer 161.5
      Salah 134.7

      1. Salarrivederci
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 57 mins ago

        Must be Elite!

  23. TyroneGAA
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 1 min ago

    What have I done Palmer captain .. fingers crossed

    1. SalahFingers
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 11 mins ago

      good luck. I was too afraid to. Nobody in my minileague did either.

      1. Philosopher's Stones
        • 4 Years
        16 mins ago

        Most in the Top 10 in my ML gone Palmer. Feels like a GW with a big swing, especially being a midweek game.

        1. SalahFingers
          • 7 Years
          1 min ago

          yeah both are good ideas but salah just scores well almost every gameweek, so I didn't want to be burned.

      2. TyroneGAA
        • 7 Years
        just now

        I am 4th and100 behind in my main cash mini league but not far of second .. but I’m not here for second so time to move or die lol

    2. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      Asked for a major rank drop

    3. have you seen cyan
      • 5 Years
      1 hour ago

      IDK why anyone is worried with Palmer cap. There's just loads of very scared and naked managers.

      1. Mambino
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        58 mins ago

        How did you know?

        1. have you seen cyan
          • 5 Years
          57 mins ago

          How do I know they are naked?

          1. Mambino
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 11 Years
            56 mins ago

            Yes, although I've stuck a dressing gown on since reading your comment

            1. have you seen cyan
              • 5 Years
              53 mins ago

              I don't have a good reply to that sorry.

    4. GreennRed
      • 13 Years
      58 mins ago

      Fair play. I sold him for Mbeumo last GW cos his form ain't great and I wanted Cunha for Ndiaye.

  24. Pukki Party
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 54 mins ago

    Pretty lucky to have all of Pedro, Rogers, Dango and Gusto starting for me

  25. Ajax Hamsterdam
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 52 mins ago

    I just want this GW to be over and donewith and then enjoy my 50 points from 3 pool players v Southampton:)

    1. Warby84
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 30 mins ago

      You might get 50 this game week hasn’t even started..

      1. Ajax Hamsterdam
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 27 mins ago

        Have horrible feeling about my team this GW ...

        1. Warby84
          • 9 Years
          1 hour, 22 mins ago

          You’ll be fine,

  26. Etihader
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 51 mins ago

    Livefpl can’t be right. Salah can’t be 189% owned. I guess it is not updated yet.

    1. The FPL Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 49 mins ago

      Why?

    2. DA Minnion (Former great)
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 48 mins ago

      Would say that's about right.

    3. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 46 mins ago

      It's down for me atm anyway.

    4. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 43 mins ago

      He normally is

      Palmer will have some but not most

