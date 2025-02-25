If you’re in a rush and need some last-minute Fantasy Premier League (FPL) advice, here’s a quick round-up of what you need to know about Gameweek 27.

WHEN’S THE FPL GAMEWEEK 27 DEADLINE?

It’s a quick turnaround, as all transfers and team selections need to be done by 18:00 GMT on Tuesday 25 February.

CAPTAIN SALAH OR PALMER?

If Cole Palmer (£11.1m) had any other opponent, he’d surely be far behind Mohamed Salah (£13.7m) in the captaincy race. Both players are in contrasting form, just like their clubs.

The Egyptian is set to have the best-ever FPL season, picking up 16 double-digit hauls by February when nobody exceeded 10 throughout all of 2023/24. It’s helped Liverpool go 11 points clear at the top of the table, while Chelsea’s two wins from 10 include Palmer grabbing just one attacking return in five matches.

However, the Blues are at home to last-placed Southampton, who continue to gift big scores to armband contenders. Therefore, Palmer pips Salah to being the recommended armband recipient of both Captain Sensible and our Rate My Team (RMT) algorithm, with Bruno Fernandes (£8.3m) third.

It should be noted that Salah likes facing Newcastle United too. His 18 points in Gameweek 14’s reverse fixture is his second-best of the campaign, securing 16 the time before that. He has four goals and six assists from their last five meetings.

ASSISTANT MANAGER OPTIONS

First of all, well done to the 126,000 that chased Oliver Glasner’s table bonus at Fulham and were rewarded with a huge 20 points. Seven of The Great and The Good did this, while Arne Slot brought in a solid 10 for over 720,000.

We know at least 1.3 million will have the new Assistant Manager chip active in Gameweek 27 and Glasner is, again, eligible for more points because he’s facing a side at least five places higher in the table. As are Ange Postecoglou, Ivan Juric and Vitor Pereira.

On the other hand, some might prefer to play it ‘safe’ by trusting Enzo Maresca or Graham Potter.

BUYING CUNHA + BOWEN

Giving Potter and West Ham United their shock victory at Arsenal was Jarrod Bowen (£7.4m) – an FPL midfielder playing up front. That’s now two goals in three for the 28-year-old.

With Leicester City at home being a great entry point for Bowen, he’s the second-most bought player of this Gameweek.

Ahead of him is Wolverhampton Wanderers forward Matheus Cunha (£6.9m). Popular a few months ago, the Brazilian has scored in three successive matches and has attractive upcoming fixtures, including a trip to Southampton in Blank Gameweek 29. At the same time, Bowen visits Everton.

TEAM REVEALS

SCOUT PICKS + DIFFERENTIALS

Our weekly selection – which is essentially a Free Hit in all but name – contains all five players mentioned above.

Those wanting further Chelsea attacking coverage against Southampton might be interested in Pedro Neto (£6.2m). He was used as a striker last time and is one of our three differential recommendations.

PREDICTED LINE-UPS

We’ve predicted the starting XIs of all 20 Premier League teams.

Also, check out our new team previews for all 10 Gameweek 27 fixtures.

Whatever you decide to do, good luck with FPL Gameweek 27!



