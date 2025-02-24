154
  1. FCSB
    • 9 Years
    2 hours ago

    Pickford
    TAA Gabriel Robinson
    Palmer Dango Salah Kluivert Trossard
    Isak Gakpo

    Valdimarsson Wood Porro Greaves

    1FT, 0.3itb

    1. Wood >> Cunha (play over Kluivert or…)
    2. Save FT

    And is the lineup right?

    Thanks

    1. One for All
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      Start Wood over Trossard

    2. Jet5605
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      I'm also itching to get Cunha but think he can wait another week

  2. Monday's Press Conference Times
    Skonto Rigga
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 59 mins ago

    Hello all, straight back into the press conferences today for the midweek Gameweek:

    8.30am - Silva (FUL)
    9am - Hurzeler (BHA)
    10am - Maresca (CHE)
    1pm - Iraola (BOU)
    1.30pm - Glasner (CRY), McKenna (IPS), Juric (SOU), Pereira (WOL)

    Times from the BBC and in GMT.

    1. Skonto Rigga
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 39 mins ago

      There should be something from Emery (AVL), too, as Villa - like seven of the above - are in action on Tuesday, too.

      1. Skonto Rigga
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 6 mins ago

        Frank (BRE) added at 3.45pm

        1. Skonto Rigga
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 7 Years
          38 mins ago

          Emery (AVL) confirmed now too for 1.30-for-2

    2. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 20 mins ago

      Need to know if Jorgensen starts, please, Neale.

  3. Vazza
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 54 mins ago

    Emery to Vitor Pereira? For free.

    Good move?

    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 50 mins ago

      Yes

  4. Jullepuu
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 54 mins ago

    For the next 3 gameweeks, is there any under 7mil player that you would rather have than Cunha?

    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 48 mins ago

      Assuming you are referring to FWDs only and no FH29 then Cunha is the best option imo.

      Beto is a good alternative when considering funds.

      1. Jullepuu
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 41 mins ago

        Well mids, defs or even goalkeepers can be included as well. I think the answer is still the same

        1. Tonyawesome69
          • 6 Years
          1 hour, 33 mins ago

          Not necessarily, team dependant. Cunha may not be the best option if folks are prioritising other positions

    2. Silecro
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 44 mins ago

      Wissa is solid option, but rather than Cunha, no

      1. Jullepuu
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 41 mins ago

        Yeah, got Wissa already

  5. Jet5605
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 49 mins ago

    Just noticed that the person ranked #1 overall has the same first 11 as me except I have Bowen for his Mbeumo. Who to bench?

    A - Dango
    B - Kluivert

    Pickford
    Gabriel - TAA - Munoz
    Salah - Palmer - Bowen - Dango
    Isak - Wood - Wissa

    Dubravka - Kluivert - Milenkovic - O'Shea

    1. Skogen89
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 24 mins ago

      Id bench Dango, evanilson could get some minutes

      1. Jet5605
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 20 mins ago

        Thanks. It's a tricky one as Kluivert usually gets subbed off earlier but as you say Eva is back plus Tavernier. That BOU red card didn't do Dango any favours as it hindered him from getting a return and make his case to stay in the team

  6. Aaa
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 49 mins ago

    Watkins and Rogers -> Cunha and Bowen (bench Kluivert)?

    1. Skogen89
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 24 mins ago

      Yes

  7. Karan14
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 42 mins ago

    Pickford
    TAA Gabriel Timber
    Salah Palmer Mbuemo Semenyo Dango
    Isak Wood

    (Fab Pedro Greaves Dunk)
    1FT & 2.0m

    Pedro > Cunha for free?

    Bench one of Wood/Semenyo/Dango?

    Appreciate your thoughts!

    1. Shearer & Sutton
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 21 mins ago

      Cunha yes.
      Bench Dango

  8. Viper
    • 15 Years
    1 hour, 42 mins ago

    Gakpo -> Wood or hold?

    1. Skogen89
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 32 mins ago

      Por timing, id hold

    2. Warby84
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 25 mins ago

      Hold till 29

    3. Tonyawesome69
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 21 mins ago

      Chris Wood doesn't have a particularly great entry point away to Arsenal this GW.

      Boils down your prediction of Gakpo starting against Newcastle (H) and does he start the Southampton fixture.

      26.02 Newcastle (H)
      05.03 PSG (A) UCL
      08.03 Southampton (H)
      11.03 PSG (H) UCL
      16.03 Newcastle EFL Final
      March IB

      1. Crunchie
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        just now

        My dilemma too. I think he starts Newcastle if fit. As he actually is the rare one that may need minutes

        PSG we can see.

        I expect Darwin to start Southampton, so you are looking at Diaz or Gapko for the other one.

        The same could be said for Trent. Could be he starts and the Quansah plays there for 30 minutes. Let's hope he gets 60.

        I don't think Salah will play 90. It won't be Plymouth, but the last 30 minutes could be if they are 3 nil up

  9. Skogen89
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 42 mins ago

    For sure! Dango probably

    1. Skogen89
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 23 mins ago

      Reply fail @viper

  10. Tshelby
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 33 mins ago

    G2g? Or should I use my FT?

    1.3 ITB - 1FT

    Sels
    VvD, Kerkez, RAN
    Salah (c), Palmer, Mbeumo, Kluivert
    Isak, Wood, Cunha

    Fabianski, Rogers, Robinson, Faes

  11. ViperStripes
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 15 Years
    1 hour, 32 mins ago

    After a terrible benching in GW26 - who would you bench in GW27?

    Pickford (Sels)
    TAA, Robinson, Gabriel,
    Nwaneri, Kluivert, Salah, Palmer(c), Dango
    Wissa, Isak

    Bench in order: Munoz(H Villa), Wood (H Ars), Huijsen (A Brighton)

    1. CONNERS
      • 6 Years
      just now

      I'd play Munoz over Robinson.

  12. The Hunt
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 15 Years
    1 hour, 29 mins ago

    I've not really been giving the game as much of my time this season so I'm still left holding my TC, BB, WC & FH. Is there a template time to activate these at the moment or does it still all revolve around FA cup outcomes? Thanks.

    1. Herger
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 26 mins ago

      WC30
      FH32
      BB34
      TC37

      1. The Hunt
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 15 Years
        1 hour, 23 mins ago

        Thanks, I'll have a look at that.

      2. Tonyawesome69
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 22 mins ago

        Only Newcastle and Palace double in 32 which seems like a waste of a FH.

        FAC SF clashing with GW34 could have 8 teams blanking

      3. Waylander
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 21 mins ago

        He's giving you false information. Quite sad.

    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 24 mins ago

      - WC30/31
      - TC32 (Isak in confirmed double)
      - BB33 (assuming 34 fixtures clashing with FAC SF move from 34 to 33)
      - FH34 (likely blank GW due to clashing with FAC SF)

      1. The Hunt
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 15 Years
        1 hour, 23 mins ago

        ...and that! 😀

    3. ViperStripes
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      I'll be doing this: AM31 to 33, FH34, WC35, BB36
      Where you put the TC chip I don't know.

      1. Crunchie
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        just now

        We will see by GW31 maybe GW30 if very lucky.

        I am FH29. Tram dependant

        AM 31 to 33 or Or BB33. Then WC 35 (maybe 34 with big hitters on bench) , like alot of FH 29 team who are not FH and play AM or BB there

        Some SF games can move into GW33, but if both Palace and Newcastle got through there is a a chance that these go into GW34 or 36. Then FA cup final and Europa final is GW37.

        It's an odd season.

        I don't think they'd put Newcastle and Palace in GW32 and then put them in GW33 as well . With Newcastle playing a League cup final too in GW29. That is so many games for a team not in Europe

  13. Connor's Calling
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 15 Years
    1 hour, 22 mins ago

    The following would allow me to 'dead end' into BGW29, then WC GW30.

    GW27: Watkins + Rogers -> Cunha + Bowen (-4)
    GW28: Save transfer
    GW29: Gakpo + TAA -> Marmoush OR Wood + Gvardiol

    Would you do that?

    Bowen alternatives (+wait a week) = Maddy (BOU)/ Kulu (BOU)/ Mitoma (FUL)/ Chels mid (LEI)

    1. Waylander
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 20 mins ago

      31 or 32 are going to be the better WC weeks as you wont have all the info on blanks and doubles before GW 30 deadline

      1. ViperStripes
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 15 Years
        1 hour, 2 mins ago

        Or AM31 to 33, FH34, WC35, BB36
        The late WC allows dead enmding to 33, 34 is covered by FH and I can maximise BB in 36.

  14. Stimps
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 17 mins ago

    Defence this GW isnt great fixture wise.

    Kerkez, Robinson, Myko

    A) Watkins -> Cunha
    B) Sort Defence (Hall -> anyone)

    1. CONNERS
      • 6 Years
      2 mins ago

      If you have 3 def for 29, I wouldn't be using a FT on a defender this week.

  15. Make United Great Again
    • 12 Years
    45 mins ago

    Bench one

    A. Dango
    B. Kluivert

