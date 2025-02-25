0
Predicted lineups + match previews for FPL Gameweek 27

You probably all know about our team news tab, in which we predict the line-ups of all 20 clubs before a Gameweek.

Now, we’ve incorporated those predicted XIs into match previews.

Below, you’ll find short articles on all 10 fixtures taking place in Gameweek 27.

As well as our predicted line-ups, there are form guides and each team’s leading performers for expected goal involvement (xGI) over the last six Gameweeks:

