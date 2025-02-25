Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 27 clash between Brighton and Hove Albion and Bournemouth.
The match at American Express Stadium kicks off at 19:30 GMT on Tuesday 25 February.
PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 27 LINE-UPS
More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.
BRIGHTON
BOURNEMOUTH
RECENT FORM
|PLAYED
|POINTS
|GD
|FORM (most recent on the right)
|6th
|Bournemouth
|26
|43
|+14
|WWLWL
|9th
|Brighton
|26
|40
|+4
|WLLWW
Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):