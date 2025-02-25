167
  1. Van der Faart
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    4 hours, 17 mins ago

    1FT

    0.2 ITB

    Sels/Henderson
    Gabriel Robertson Kerkez
    Semenyo Palmer Salah Nwaneri
    Watkins Isak Gakpo

    Rogers Robinson Hall

    AM Glasner

    Roll and keep Glasner as AM?

    Salah or Palmer captain? Currently on Palmer but he's been a massive let down recently, playing the worst team the league has probably ever seen though?

    1. boc610
      • 13 Years
      3 hours, 46 mins ago

      Leicester under
      RVN worse imo. They are.ahead of saints only because of cooper

  2. dansmith1985
    • 2 Years
    4 hours, 16 mins ago

    A)Play Kluivert
    B)Rogers to Neto and bench Kluivert

    1. Guybrush Threepwood
      • 15 Years
      3 hours, 44 mins ago

      A

  3. The Mighty Whites
    • 10 Years
    4 hours, 16 mins ago

    1FT, 1.3 ITB, thoughts?

    Pickford - Valdimarsson
    TAA - Gabriel - Colwill - N. Williams - Bednarek
    Salah - Palmer - Mbuemo - Rogers - Dango
    Isak - Wood - Cunha

    A: Rogers ➡️ Semenyo / Kluivert / Kudus / Mitoma / Kulusevski
    B: Roll and play two of Rogers / Isak / Wood

    1. SAUCY SALAH
      • 8 Years
      3 hours, 45 mins ago

      A Kluivert

    2. FFS ManU
      • 2 Years
      3 hours, 40 mins ago

      B and play Isak and Wood.

  4. SAUCY SALAH
    • 8 Years
    4 hours, 16 mins ago

    Anything worth a hit?

    Pickford
    Trent | Gabriel | Robinson
    Salah | Palmer | Mbeumo | Kluivert
    Isak | Wood | Cunha

    Stola | Rogers | Mykolenko | Greaves

    0FT, 0.8ITB

    Thanks!

  5. Full ham tragic
    • 2 Years
    4 hours, 13 mins ago

    No idea what to do or who to bench ? any help appreciated cheers

    Pickford

    TAA Gabriel Munoz Robinson
    Palmer Salah kluvert mitoma
    Wood raul

    Slot Henderson

    Issac hall fodder

  6. dansmith1985
    • 2 Years
    4 hours, 13 mins ago

    Emery to
    A)Periera
    B)Glasner
    C)Maresca

    1. Guybrush Threepwood
      • 15 Years
      3 hours, 43 mins ago

      I think I am going to do C.

      A and B both feel too risky to me.

    2. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 3 Years
      3 hours, 41 mins ago

      A

  7. EWH2020
    • 11 Years
    4 hours, 10 mins ago

    a) Bowen and Cunha -4
    b) Bowen only FT
    c) Cunha only FT

    1. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 10 Years
      3 hours, 8 mins ago

      To replace who?

  8. Whats the Mata?
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    3 hours, 57 mins ago

    Bottomed

    Bench 1:

    A. Isak
    B. Wood
    C. Kluivert
    D. Dango

  9. Boschler
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    3 hours, 42 mins ago

    Who to bench Kluivert or Wissa?

    1. Mr. Eko
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      3 hours, 7 mins ago

      What a team you must have!?!

    2. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 10 Years
      3 hours, 7 mins ago

      Kluivert

  10. Ajax Hamsterdam
    • 10 Years
    3 hours, 34 mins ago

    Taa Gabriel and

    A hall
    B timber

    Cheers

  11. Voronins Pony Tail
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 55 mins ago

    Best defender to replace Harwood with, will cost me 4 points - budget no issue!?

    1. x.jim.x
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 53 mins ago

      Trent probably

