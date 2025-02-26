54
  1. Crunchie
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    3 hours, 14 mins ago

    GW29 conundrum. Bill early as we don't know the draw


    Shame I never went through with it lol

    https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2025/02/25/palmer-v-salah-who-is-the-best-captain-for-fpl-gameweek-27?hc_page=5&hc_sort_by=comment_date#hc_comment_27095883

    Thought about selling Isak and Hall for a hit. Would have got a CS I would probably have gone Forest over Chelsea defenders (long term)

    Have Raya
    TAA Munoz Hall Hudjsen Myko
    Kluivert Dango Palmer Salah Mbumbo
    Gapko Mateta Isak

    May play 11 For a hot or keeping rolling?

    It depends how long Isak is out for I guess?

    1. Triple Free Bench Hit Boost
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 39 mins ago

      What are you doing with Dango? I have him and wanna move on quickly

      1. Crunchie
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 31 mins ago

        gW30 wFT. Maybe Gordon and Bowen for Palmer?

        If I don't AM chip on Howe.

        If Palace have a AM bonus against Brighton GW31. Which is very possible. I may do it on Glasner for 2 gws

        Depends if we get lucky and make the semi final of the cup.

        Then that changes the dynamic.

        Like Newcastle playing 442 tonight against Liverpool

        I don't think Isak injury is that bad and he kind of threw it Hoping his team is good enough for a cup win and push for CL or 2 cups

      2. GCHILD2K16
        • 8 Years
        2 hours, 17 mins ago

        Keep or swap for DJ. Spence

  2. Pep Roulette
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 57 mins ago

    Any update on Isak?

    1. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 48 mins ago

      Did he even travel. I don't know

      1. BUZZBOMB ♡
        • 10 Years
        2 hours, 40 mins ago

        He did

  3. have you seen cyan
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 54 mins ago

    Everyone thinks Palace are a great option now. Time to sell.

    1. luk46
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 29 mins ago

      JPM captain vs ipswich?

    2. Bobby Digital
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 24 mins ago

      IPS blank sou next

    3. Waxjaman
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 18 mins ago

      What do you know that we don’t?

    4. GCHILD2K16
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 16 mins ago

      No, they blank in 29 and have a terrible double. Only player worth keeping or having is mateta.

      1. No Kane No Gain
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 15 mins ago

        Not sure about “terrible double” they are both away games and haven’t palace just won their last 5 with clean sheets lol

    5. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 15 mins ago

      Like Orange Juice

      Ring that Bell

      https://youtu.be/RLySXTIBS3c?feature=shared

    6. Slot it in
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 6 mins ago

      All jokes aside will hughes is bannned who is their glue in midfield

  4. Zenith UK
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 42 mins ago

    Is Crellin's spreadsheet pay-walled these days?

    Trying to figure out my strategy for the blanks and doubles...

    Tempted to WC this GW with FH29 but depends on the next blank and want to set my team up for BB to get it out of the way now for the final quarter of the season

    1. Pep's Money Laundry
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 59 mins ago

      Some info for you in this article

      https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2025/02/26/when-will-double-gameweek-33-blank-gameweek-34-be-finalised

      1. Zenith UK
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 6 mins ago

        Cheers, will have a read

    2. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 58 mins ago

      I think the Google sheets is but the image version is on his Twitter account

      1. Zenith UK
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 7 mins ago

        Thank you

    3. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      47 mins ago

      https://x.com/BenCrellin/status/1890442093413245433/photo/1

  5. Sun Jihai
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    2 hours, 42 mins ago

    Just catching up with the highlights, super annoying to be robbed off a second Haaland goal due to more bad officiating!

    1. BUZZBOMB ♡
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 33 mins ago

      All the cool kids have been robbed of an assist this week or a rival's bench jam. Its 100% FPL.

    2. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 29 mins ago

      It was awful. I don't have him

  6. Sun Jihai
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    2 hours, 30 mins ago

    If Isak doesn't play in the cup, the bad news is we have to play Eddie Howe press conference bingo for GW28... 'touch and go' 'theres a training session later today' etc

  7. SAUCY SALAH
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 28 mins ago

    Do you think we will get news on Isak before weekend?

    1. TLF
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 48 mins ago

      I'd be surprised if we get anything definitive, I'll be keeping and playing though, Monday night game so bit of extra time to recover from the groin issue, described as minor. Just need a good first sub.

    2. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      49 mins ago

      Friday morning maybe. That's when I expect Howe to do his fa cup presa conference.

      1. FPL Virgin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        49 mins ago

        *press

  8. TorresMagic™
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 15 Years
    2 hours, 23 mins ago

    Last Man Standing Update (218 teams)

    Current safety score with autosubs = 48
    Top score = Mike Gallen with 91

    https://plan.livefpl.net//LMS

  9. Sun Jihai
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    2 hours, 1 min ago

    Palmer Vs Salah this GW
    Shots 7 v 3
    SoT 3 v 1
    Big chances 2 v 0
    Big chances created 0 v 1
    xG 1.30 v 0.15
    XA 0.10 v 0.32
    Points 3 v 6 🙁

    So tough to go against the Egyptian and a shame it backfired this week when it felt like it should have worked!

    1. SAUCY SALAH
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      #AlwaysCaptainTheEgyptianKing

    2. David Parkinson
      • 2 Years
      5 mins ago

      It didn't, 3pts is neither here nor there.

  10. La Roja
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 54 mins ago

    O’Brien Myko and Kluivert on bench 🙁

    Thankfully Isak didn’t play and Kluivert comes on 🙂

    Open Controls
    1. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      51 mins ago

      Congratulations. You have been rewarded for making a bad benching decision.

  11. Why Always Me
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 50 mins ago

    Anyone Tempted to Triple Salah vs Southampton ?

    1. Never Captain Nicky Butt
      • 14 Years
      57 mins ago

      Highly tempted. Can't see a dgw player that I'd 100% back with the TC

    2. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      51 mins ago

      It's sandwiched between 2 PSG games as Neale warned today.

      1. Never Captain Nicky Butt
        • 14 Years
        3 mins ago

        Oh right that is something to consider.

  12. Ange Ball
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 45 mins ago

    Still got all my chips. Missed the boat with Salah TC and using AM.

    When best to use AM now?
    Thinking
    28-30AM
    WC-GW31
    BB- GW33
    FH-GW34
    TC-GW36

    Anyone who has all chips left what's your strategy.

  13. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 26 mins ago

    Isak update: https://youtu.be/YO4xKFR8zLg?feature=shared

    "We don't envision it being a big problem for him."

    1. David Parkinson
      • 2 Years
      8 mins ago

      So just a small or medium problem for him.

  14. FCSB
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 15 mins ago

    used my TC... so have WC FH BB AM to play... with this in mind, when should I play AM in order to optimise other chips.... I'm thinking:

    WC30
    AM31/32/33 (possibly Howe with 2DGW)
    FH34
    BB36

    thoughts?

  15. Vasshin
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 13 mins ago

    I didn’t watch Arsenal’s game today but I was listening to the livestream through Radio on talksport while I was driving home and was thinking Sels will have 10/15 saves and 3 bonus points but it turns out he only have 1 save.

    How is that possible?

    1. David Parkinson
      • 2 Years
      10 mins ago

      Arsenal do not have any strikers available.

    2. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 15 Years
      9 mins ago

      Lots of corners.

  16. Warby84
    • 9 Years
    52 mins ago

    Quite like the thought of bringing in Haaland next week, no WC but tempted by Palmer/Isak to Damsgaard/Haaland, is this a little bit mental??

    1. Warby84
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      Or Elanga

  17. rainy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 9 Years
    40 mins ago

    One up, six down predicted tonight...

  18. Price Changes
    rainy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 9 Years
    36 mins ago

    Price changes 27th February

    Rises: Salah 13.8, Kluivert 6.1

    Fall: Raúl 5.5

    1. snow pea in repose
      • 4 Years
      36 mins ago

      Thanks

    2. Traction Engine Foot
      • 7 Years
      29 mins ago

      I reckon buying Salah now is a savvy move.

      1. OverTinker
        • 6 Years
        1 min ago

        Yeah they are getting ahead of the curve

    3. Yank Revolution
      • 13 Years
      6 mins ago

      2 up!

