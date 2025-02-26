After the conclusion of Wednesday’s Gameweek 27 fixtures, our Scoreboard rounds up all the action and projected bonus points.
Included in this article are the day’s leading teams and players for shots, chances created and expected goals (xG).
This is official Opta data from our Premium Members Area, which is available for our subscribers after full-time in every Premier League game.
Meanwhile, the attacking returns and projected bonus points are from LiveFPL. A reminder that these are the ‘current’ bonus projections. The Bonus Points System has been revised this season, so there could be further changes.
GAMEWEEK 27: WEDNESDAY’S GOALS, ASSISTS AND PROJECTED BONUS POINTS
GAMEWEEK 27: WEDNESDAY’S PLAYER AND TEAM STATS
GOAL ATTEMPTS – TEAMS
EXPECTED GOALS (XG) – TEAMS
GOAL ATTEMPTS (TOT) – PLAYERS
Click on the result of each game below to see the full player and team data:
