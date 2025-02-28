Two Premier League players reached the dreaded 10-caution mark in the Gameweek just gone.

And a few more are dicing with danger as we approach Gameweek 28.

We cover everything you need to know about those banned or on the cusp of suspension in this article.

WHEN ARE THE CUT-OFF POINTS FOR SUSPENSIONS?

The table above is from the Football Association website and details the cut-off points for the various yellow card thresholds.

Any Premier League player still on four bookings is no longer at risk of a suspension, should they now pick up a fifth.

With five cautions no longer the danger zone, the next target players have to avoid is 10. Anyone racking up that many yellow cards before their club has contested 32 fixtures will get a two-match ban.

And your usual reminder: punishments for yellow card accumulation are competition-specific. Suspensions for dismissals cover all competitive matches.

WHICH PLAYERS SERVE SUSPENSIONS IN GAMEWEEK 28?

The two players who reached 10 bookings for 2024/25 were Sasa Lukic (£4.8m) and Will Hughes (£4.9m). They’ll miss their respective clubs’ next two Premier League fixtures.

One other player was sent off in Gameweek 27: Patrick Dorgu (£4.5m). The Manchester United new boy saw red for serious foul play so picks up a three-match ban. He’ll miss the FA Cup fifth round and Gameweeks 28 and 29.

Illia Zabarnyi (£4.4m) will serve the final two fixtures of his three-match ban in this weekend’s FA Cup tie and Bournemouth’s Gameweek 28 trip to Tottenham Hotspur.

Mykhailo Mudryk (£6.1m) remains provisionally banned by the Football Association after returning a positive drugs test.

WHO WILL RETURN FROM A BAN IN GAMEWEEK 28?

Myles Lewis-Skelly (£4.5m) is back from a ban. He sat out Gameweek 27 after being sent off for the denial of a goalscoring opportunity in the defeat to West Ham United.

WHO IS CLOSE TO A BAN IN GAMEWEEK 28?

Five players are on the cusp of a ban, four of them central midfielders who aren’t particularly popular FPL picks.

Liam Delap (£5.6m), selected by 3.5% of managers, is a bit more widely owned, however. He and Moises Caicedo (£4.9m) received a yellow card for the ninth time this season in midweek.

There is a 20%-owned asset still on eight bookings.

Morgan Rogers (£5.6m) remains, as he has done since Gameweek 24, two cautions away from a suspension.

Again, four central midfielders make up the rest of the contingent on eight yellow cards.

Keep your eyes peeled on our Suspension Tightrope widget (which can be found on the sidebar of the home page) over the coming weeks and months. We’ll be updating that after every Gameweek to keep you informed on the latest disciplinary developments.



