33
33 Comments Post a Comment
  1. The Knights Template
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 42 mins ago

    Who is most likely to get a yellow/red card next GW?

    1. notlob legin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      With a beard or without?

      1. The Knights Template
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 12 mins ago

        Definietely with beard! Thankee beard expert! Trying to help the CISWTT chippers!

        1. Back on the horse
          • 14 Years
          just now

          Thanks. I'm drinking at last chance saloon this game week.

  2. Bebeto is for Kinnear
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 37 mins ago

    Cole Palmer is nearing a ban from my team

    1. The Knights Template
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      Yep, post GW29 he’s gone.

  3. Biggsy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 37 mins ago

    Tempted by Isak and Palmer out in 29 to fund Haaland. Likely to lose some value if I buy them back on WC30/31 but if Palmer doesn't find his scoring boots against Leicester I'm not sure I'll want him back anyway

    1. The Knights Template
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      Well what are you doing in GW29? We need to know before judging your strategy!

      1. Biggsy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        59 mins ago

        Scoring handsomely and taking that World Number 1 position of course!

        1. The Knights Template
          • 11 Years
          28 mins ago

          Beautiful work!

          1. The Knights Template
            • 11 Years
            27 mins ago

            7jrngs quickly!

    2. Geriatric Unathletic
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      18 mins ago

      Yep...A - Palmer and Isak to Halland and likely Bruno for GW29.
      Or B - for a -4 can swap out Trent & Wissa & Palmer for Haaland, Bruno/whoever and Munoz (benched for GW29).

      Leaning A at present.

      1. Biggsy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        1 min ago

        I'm feeling like Salah, Trent and Munoz will be benched - I think Wissa goes but it's a luxury transfer as he has a game in 29. A looks good.

  4. rjcv177
    • 9 Years
    55 mins ago

    Good morning all
    Few questions for educated guesses

    Which three will play up front for Liverpool vs Southampton?

    Doku (with haaland) a good option for 29+30 only?

    Moving salah and isak out 29, will cost me 1million when i need to WC31. Is that too much to do it?

    Thkx all

    1. The Iceman
      • 2 Years
      37 mins ago

      1) Salah and Darwin (played the least minutes during this busy period) will definitely start IMO, which leaves one of Jota, Gakpo and Diaz for the last slot

      2) No - Doku is crap for FPL and could easily be rotated at any point

      3) Keep Salah - move Isak

      1. rjcv177
        • 9 Years
        7 mins ago

        Thkx. Im on diaz + salah. Just cross fingers for a start.
        I dont like doku anyway, it doesnt fit City style.

        1. The Iceman
          • 2 Years
          1 min ago

          With the PSG game before the next FPL deadline we'll get a clearer picture. Minus Salah, whoever plays the least minutes in Paris has the best chance of starting the Soton game, IMO.

    2. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      33 mins ago

      Absolutely too much. Isak will likely drop a bit so shouldn't cost too much more if you shop before any drop. Just bench Salah

      1. rjcv177
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Thkx. I need to try a WC31 team to see if i can kill that million and downgrade one position.

        I might do it anyway.

    3. Bavarian
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      Bench both

  5. The Iceman
    • 2 Years
    43 mins ago

    Morning chaps 🙂

    What to do with Isak? Other forwards are Cunha and Wood:

    1) Keep and play vs WHU, sell in GW29 (if so, for who?)
    2) Sell for Mateta, navigate GW29 with 10
    3) Sell for Marmoush
    4) Sell for Wissa
    5) Other?

    Open Controls
    1. The Knights Template
      • 11 Years
      2 mins ago

      4

  6. justmatt
    • 9 Years
    32 mins ago

    G2G? Looking to roll this week. 1FT, 0.7m

    Will start one of Enzo or Gab if Isak is out.

    Pickford
    TAA, Munoz, Cucurella
    Salah, Palmer, Mbeumo, Kluivert
    Cunha, Wood, Isak*

    Slicker, Enzo, Gabriel, Myko

    1. luk46
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      easy roll

  7. ShaunGoater123
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    27 mins ago

    Roll FT this week? means I can get to Haaland for free next week (Palmer & Gakpo > Dibling & Haaland), but would be playing 10.

    Henderson
    Gabriel / Cucurella / TAA
    Salah / Palmer / Bowen / Mbuemo
    Cunha / Gakpo / Mateta

    Fabianski / Dango / Robinson / Davis

    1. luk46
      • 6 Years
      just now

      roll this week gakpo might be benched tho
      dibling + haaland vs palmer + wood is close

  8. Supersonic_
    • 3 Years
    14 mins ago

    Pickford
    TAA Robinson Gab
    Salah Palmer Mbuemo Sarr Kliuvert
    Isak Cunha

    Fab Wood Aina Lewis

    2FT - Hold and GTG?

    Cheers

    1. The 12th Man
      • 11 Years
      1 min ago

      I’d hold this week.

  9. The 12th Man
    • 11 Years
    4 mins ago

    Think I’m rolling this week and then deciding whether to go Haaland for a hit.

    Pickford
    TAA,Munoz,Robinson
    Salah,Palmer,Bowen,Mbuemo,Kliuvert
    Isak,Wood

    Fabianski,Jimenez,Aina,Castagne 1FT, 1.8m itb.

    The above team fields 10 in 29.
    A couple of options if I roll this week.
    Wk 29.
    A) Just TAA > Gvardiol for free and roll 2nd FT. WC 30.
    B) TAA,Palmer,Jimenez > Kerkez,Elanga,Haaland(c) -4. Maybe delay WC until 31/32.

  10. Jet5605
    • 10 Years
    3 mins ago

    Good to roll? Would have 2 FTs in BGW29

    Pickford
    Gabriel - TAA - Munoz
    Salah - Palmer - Bowen - Kluivert
    Isak - Wood - Wissa

    Dubravka - Dango - Milenkovic - O'Shea

    1. The 12th Man
      • 11 Years
      1 min ago

      Looking good to save.

  11. JabbaWookiee
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    just now

    Start Robinson or Hall?

