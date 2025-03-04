FPL price change predictions: Who will rise + fall on March 5?

We’ve a brand spanking new widget on the Fantasy Football Scout home page, which details the predicted Fantasy Premier League (FPL) price changes for the upcoming evening.

These come courtesy of LiveFPL, who launched their new price change predictor in late 2024.

Since then, the brains behind the site – our friend Ragabolly – has been tweaking his predictor tool to try and make it the most reliable one out there.

Only FPL themselves know how their mysterious price change algorithm works – and the goalposts seem to be moving all the time.

But Ragabolly’s predictor gives a pretty damned good gauge of who is nearing falling or rising in price.

The best price change predictor of February is…@LiveFPLnet and @fpl_statistics

with one 1st and 2nd place each. Performance is still way down from December and January. Let’s see if the predictors can pick it back up in March. pic.twitter.com/60scsUxPbW — What The FPL (@WhatTheF__PL) February 28, 2025

And here is who is close to doing so at 01.30 GMT on Monday 5 March.…

Risers Fallers Player Team Price Progress Tonight A.Becker LIV 5.5m 99.7% Maybe Pickford EVE 5.1m 99.3% Maybe Guéhi CRY 4.6m 98.4% Maybe Mbeumo BRE 8.0m 97.1% Maybe Neto CHE 6.2m 94.8% Unlikely Cucurella CHE 5.1m 91.2% Unlikely Minteh BHA 5.0m 90.4% Unlikely Schade BRE 5.1m 90.1% Unlikely Konaté LIV 5.2m 82.1% Unlikely Kerkez BOU 5.0m 80.9% Unlikely Wan-Bissaka WHU 4.4m 80.6% Unlikely Mykolenko EVE 4.4m 75.9% Unlikely Bowen WHU 7.4m 74.7% Unlikely Beto EVE 5.0m 72.9% Unlikely João Pedro BHA 5.4m 71.0% Unlikely Verbruggen BHA 4.5m 67.3% Unlikely Collins BRE 4.5m 66.2% Unlikely Delap IPS 5.6m 62.6% Unlikely Gabriel ARS 6.3m 58.8% Unlikely Wissa BRE 6.4m 58.3% Unlikely Semenyo BOU 5.7m 54.0% Unlikely Flekken BRE 4.4m 53.5% Unlikely Spence TOT 4.4m 53.1% Unlikely I.Sarr CRY 5.5m 52.9% Unlikely Branthwaite EVE 4.8m 52.5% Unlikely Nkunku CHE 5.7m 51.9% Unlikely Lacroix CRY 4.5m 51.3% Unlikely Aït-Nouri WOL 4.7m 49.2% Unlikely Thomas LEI 3.9m 49.2% Unlikely Castagne FUL 4.2m 48.2% Unlikely José Sá WOL 4.3m 46.5% Unlikely Enzo CHE 4.7m 46.2% Unlikely Watkins AVL 8.9m 43.0% Unlikely James CHE 4.8m 42.9% Unlikely Jørgensen CHE 4.2m 40.4% Unlikely Alexander-Arnold LIV 7.4m 40.0% Unlikely Sels NFO 5.0m 38.9% Unlikely Maddison TOT 7.4m 37.2% Unlikely Martinez AVL 5.0m 37.1% Unlikely Valdimarsson BRE 3.9m 36.6% Unlikely 1 2 3 4 Player Team Price Progress Tonight Kinsky TOT 4.4m 102.5% Very Likely Ndiaye EVE 5.4m 101.5% Very Likely B.Soumaré LEI 4.4m 100.8% Very Likely C.Doucouré CRY 4.9m 100.0% Very Likely Calvert-Lewin EVE 5.4m 99.9% Maybe Jaros LIV 4.0m 99.7% Maybe Dawson WOL 4.3m 99.9% Maybe Lewis MCI 4.4m 99.8% Maybe Lavia CHE 4.5m 99.5% Maybe McAteer LEI 4.7m 99.4% Maybe Kelleher LIV 4.0m 99.2% Maybe McNeil EVE 5.1m 99.0% Maybe Grealish MCI 6.4m 99.1% Maybe Ward CRY 4.3m 98.5% Maybe J.Murphy NEW 5.1m 98.4% Maybe Iwobi FUL 5.7m 97.9% Maybe Murillo NFO 4.7m 96.7% Maybe Schär NEW 5.4m 96.3% Maybe Palmer CHE 11.1m 94.7% Unlikely Emerson WHU 4.4m 94.0% Unlikely Dennis BOU 4.0m 93.2% Unlikely Haaland MCI 14.7m 92.4% Unlikely McCarthy SOU 4.3m 92.1% Unlikely Veltman BHA 4.4m 91.7% Unlikely Vitor Reis MCI 4.5m 88.8% Unlikely Burns IPS 4.8m 89.6% Unlikely McConnell LIV 4.4m 87.5% Unlikely Chiesa LIV 6.8m 87.4% Unlikely De Ligt MUN 4.9m 85.6% Unlikely Steele BHA 4.1m 85.6% Unlikely Smith Rowe FUL 5.2m 84.6% Unlikely J.Timber ARS 5.6m 81.6% Unlikely Luis Díaz LIV 7.5m 80.6% Unlikely Casemiro MUN 4.7m 80.1% Unlikely Rogers AVL 5.6m 79.3% Unlikely Mangala EVE 5.0m 79.3% Unlikely Foderingham WHU 4.3m 79.1% Unlikely Dalot MUN 5.0m 77.4% Unlikely Antonio WHU 5.3m 76.9% Unlikely Evans MUN 4.4m 76.1% Unlikely 1 2 3 4

These numbers will keep changing throughout the day (so keep checking back), responding to transfer market activity on FPL.

You can read all the confirmed changes here.

HOW LIVEFPL’S PRICE PREDICTOR WORKS

You can see these predictions in more detail on the LiveFPL website.

Players with at least 100% progress are estimated to rise that night and those with -100% or more are estimated to drop.

This column is a standard feature on predictors but what sets LiveFPL’s apart is the measurement of progress per hour, which allows an educated guess of their end-of-day expected percentage.

Furthermore, there’s an at-a-glance table that neatly summarises which players are currently in those zones and which are about to be.

You’re also able to filter out the lower-owned assets, focusing instead on relevant ones.