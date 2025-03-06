The FPL Quiz: Name the 16 players into their third decade in FPL!

To paraphrase President Ike Eisenhower: let’s get quiz-zay.

Amid the stress of red flags and upcoming Blank Gameweeks, how about some light relief?

From the creators of the now sadly lost lockdown quiz series, i.e. us, here’s another trip down memory lane.

Past meets present as we want you to name the 16 currently active/selectable Fantasy Premier League (FPL) players – for example, not out on loan like Kyle Walker – who are into their third decade as an FPL asset.

So, that means they were priced up in FPL in 2009/10 or earlier and are still in the game.

Note that there are no special characters (eg ń) in the answers – which may give you a clue as to one of the players in question…

There’s a 10-minute timer on this quiz, which you should see embedded below. Good luck!



