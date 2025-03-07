97
97 Comments Post a Comment
  RMT SURGERY WITH TOM
    avfc82
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 15 Years
    1 hour, 3 mins ago

  2. brianutd-why always we? 20
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 3 mins ago

    Great article ta

  3. Big W
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 1 min ago

    Play
    A) Kerkez vs TOT
    B) Myko vs WOL

    1. putana
      • 6 Years
      just now

      myko

  4. putana
    • 6 Years
    58 mins ago

    may as well start Gakpo, right? first sub is Dango

    Stranger Mings
just now
      • 4 Years
      just now

      I am selling for wissa

  5. iFash@FPL
    • 1 Year
    58 mins ago

    A Cunha Mateta!! 😉

    BobbyDoesNotLook
1 min ago
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      Hall Cunha Mateta

  6. Lemongrab
    • 15 Years
    57 mins ago

    Those with ASSMAN chip left, when are you looking to play it? I'm semi tempted to just chuck it on big Ange for the next 3 weeks for the chance of some table bonus vs Bournemouth and Chelsea even if spurs are dire at the moment

    waltzingmatildas
52 mins ago
      • 14 Years
      52 mins ago

      I'm not sure. I was originally thinking end of the season for table bonus but I feel like I want it out of the way now!

    2. putana
      • 6 Years
      50 mins ago

      not decided yet. I think 36-38 could be fun with no one else playing chips

      1. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        43 mins ago

        Loads will be cashing out their AM chip then!

    3. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      44 mins ago

      Chelsea normally have Spurs beaten

      Not sure I'd go there

      Just play Howe gw30-32

  waltzingmatildas
56 mins ago
    • 14 Years
    56 mins ago

    Sels
    TAA Gabriel Myko
    Salah Palmer Mbeumo Bowen Dango
    Isak Wood
    (Fab Greaves Hall Cunha)
    2fts, 0.1itb
    A) Hall and Cunha to Guardiol and Beto (bench Dango)
    B) Roll

  Premier Fatigue
55 mins ago
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    55 mins ago

    I'm forced to wildcard this week thanks to multiple injuries and suspensions. I'm in the top 300k and am looking for another top 100k finish this year.

Who are the must haves in an early WC?

    Who are the must haves in an early WC?

    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 6 Years
      48 mins ago

      I don't think anyone can answer this.

      - still not clear post GW30
      - no info on remaining chips
      - no info on how you plan to navigate BGW29

    2. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      41 mins ago

      Just pick your core players

      Best defenders

      Salah, Mbeumo
      Isak, Wood

      Decide on Palmer or Haaland and go from there

      For some with red flags it makes sense to use it now

      With 11 weeks to go, it's probably a late wildcard compared to previous seasons!

  9. Tonyawesome69
    • 6 Years
    52 mins ago

    Who would you start here?

    A. Dango 30 mins v tot (A)
    B. Robinson 90 mins v bha (A)

    1. x.jim.x
      • 10 Years
      17 mins ago

      Depends - do you prefer 1 point in the backline or midfield?

    2. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      just now

      Dango will start imo. A.

  10. squ1rrel
    • 10 Years
    52 mins ago

    Start Gakpo or Rogers?

    Stranger Mings
1 min ago
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      R

  11. EWH2020
    • 11 Years
    49 mins ago

    a) Wissa
    b) Beto

  12. J to the T
    • 8 Years
    47 mins ago

    I have cunha looking ugly in my team but could sub him for nwaneri and it would probably be ok.

    However I reckon to avoid the price drop I move cunha out today for Marmoush.

    Then looking at city’s fixtures it seems like Haaland is a must own for the Leicester game in 30. That would mean I have to sell palmer (likely to Kluivert to fund Isak -> Haaland (-4) in 29. Palmer dropping tonight so after the drop I’d have 0.0 ITB.

    So do I move cunha -> Marmoush today and bench one of Wood or Nwaneri
    Then next gameweek take a -4 to do Palmer and Isak to Kluivert and Haaland?

    David Parkinson
1 min ago
      • 2 Years
      1 min ago

      Just roll and play Nwarneri, don't overthink.

      David Parkinson
just now
        • 2 Years
        just now

        *Nwaneri

  13. alsybach12
    • 2 Years
    45 mins ago

    Who are we thinking might be rested in the Liverpool game?
    I'm going with

    Salah
    TAA
    Gakpo

    1. mookie
      • 11 Years
      3 mins ago

      Robbo
      TAA(more likely) or Konate
      Szoboszlai
      Maybe one of Gravenberch or MacAllister as well.
      Jota

  14. I Love Lamp
    • 14 Years
    44 mins ago

    Opinions/preference on these punts

    Harvey Elliott/Sancho/Neto

    1. alsybach12
      • 2 Years
      15 mins ago

      No/no/maybe

    David Parkinson
8 mins ago
      • 2 Years
      8 mins ago

      Neto, easily.

    Stranger Mings
just now
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Neto

  15. ubermann
    • 12 Years
    43 mins ago

    Who would you play?

    A. Mykolenko
    B. Ait Nouri
    C. Gvardiol

    cheers

  Saka White Rice
39 mins ago
    • 10 Years
    39 mins ago

    Wtf do I do with this team with 2FT? My next chip will probably be WC31.

    Raya
    TAA Gabriel Robinson (NWilliams Pau)
    Salah Palmer Kluivert Dango (Gordon* )
    Isak Wissa Cunha*

    David Parkinson
3 mins ago
      • 2 Years
      3 mins ago

      Gordon to Mbeumo if funds allow and sort Cunha next week.

    2. G Banger
      • 6 Years
      2 mins ago

      Cunha out to give you some bench cover in 29? Bring in Wood?

      Saka White Rice
1 min ago
        • 10 Years
        1 min ago

        Cunha to Wood but that means I can't go for Haaland

  1912 F.A Cup Winners
37 mins ago
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    37 mins ago

    Just seen Doherty yellow flagged, likely to play or not folks???

  18. G Banger
    • 6 Years
    37 mins ago

    Who's is better until WK33 (will FH29):
a) Munoz
b) Kerkez
    a) Munoz
    b) Kerkez

    David Parkinson
7 mins ago
      • 2 Years
      7 mins ago

      Munoz, easily.

    2. F4L
      • 10 Years
      5 mins ago

      munoz

    BobbyDoesNotLook
just now
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      just now

      A

  19. jonnybhoy
    • 12 Years
    32 mins ago

    Which do you prefer?

    A) Enzo (LEI H)
    B) Kluivert (TOT A) -4pts

    David Parkinson
3 mins ago
      • 2 Years
      3 mins ago

      A

    2. F4L
      • 10 Years
      1 min ago

      a

    Stranger Mings
just now
      • 4 Years
      just now

      A

  Saka White Rice
31 mins ago
    • 10 Years
    31 mins ago

    Which is better?
    A) Roll FT and start Dango
    B) Use transfer Cunha>Wood and bench Dango

    David Parkinson
9 mins ago
      • 2 Years
      9 mins ago

      A, always roll if you can, this week.

      BobbyDoesNotLook
just now
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        just now

        I am in similar boat but the question is are we getting 0-1p off the bench from Dango? If yes, then I think B is better.

    2. F4L
      • 10 Years
      8 mins ago

      b

    Stranger Mings
3 mins ago
      • 4 Years
      3 mins ago

      B

  21. Noé Pamarot
    • 6 Years
    25 mins ago

    Pickford
    TAA Gab Timber
    Salah Palmer Dango Kluivert Rogers
    Isak Wood
    Fab; Robinson; Myko; Cunha (inj)
    2FT 1.4ITB

    A - Roll
    B - Cunha to Marmoush/Wissa

    Cheers in advance!

    1. Noé Pamarot
      • 6 Years
      3 mins ago

      Or Beto in B. Should mention if I do B, whoever comes in will start ahead of Dango.

  thewhitepele
22 mins ago
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    22 mins ago

    Got 4ft and 1.8m itb. Still got WC, FH, BB and TC left. Planning on navigating GW29 without BB. Leading most of my minileagues. Surprisingly clueless - what's the moves here?

    Sels (Fabs)
    TAA Gabriel Myko (Robinson Greaves)
    Salah Palmer Mbeumo Kluivert (Rogers)
    Isak Wood Pedro

    1. I Love Lamp
      • 14 Years
      5 mins ago

      Same boat - same chip situation, same transfers, 2.2m itb, almost same team except Timber, VVD, Digne, RAN, Greaves is my backline

      Not sure what to do either, feel like Ive got a transfer to spare and have 4 again for GW29 so hunting differentials, shoring up defense, or getting Man City assets now

      thewhitepele
1 min ago
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        1 min ago

        Exactly. Bringing in some MCI could be fun

  23. Maddamotha
    • 8 Years
    20 mins ago

    No info on whether Gakpo trained today?

  24. Disco Stu
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    13 mins ago

    Play Wood or Dango this week?

    1. Edge
      • 15 Years
      just now

      I'm going Wood

  YoungPretender
11 mins ago
    • 10 Years
    11 mins ago

    Hall to?

    A) Gvardiol
    B) RAN

  26. Big W
    • 6 Years
    9 mins ago

    Play
    A) Dango (might not start)
    B) Kerkez

  nolard
just now
    • 10 Years
    just now

    next 3 gws:

    a: nkunku
    b: mamoush
    c: other?

