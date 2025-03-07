159
  1. Lord of Ings
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 3 mins ago

    Poor options all in all but bench one of:-
    1) Dango
    2) Gakpo
    3) Mykolenko
    Not ideal that I’ve to start 2/3.

    1. David Parkinson
      • 2 Years
      57 mins ago

      Bench Dango, can cover Gakpo.

  2. waldo666
    • 14 Years
    58 mins ago

    Cuhna to...

    A) Wissa
    B) Beto
    C) Strand-Larsen
    D) Pedro

    1. FPL Sanky
      • 1 Year
      1 min ago

      I have done B because I am wildcarding in GW30.....if you are looking for a long term pick then certainly A out of those 4 options

      1. waldo666
        • 14 Years
        just now

        Thanks mate, haven't solidified my WC plans yet so might go Wissa, have 5FTs so have some flexibility.

  3. KeanosMagic
    • 3 Years
    55 mins ago

    Trent to Gvardiol and Palmer to Semenyo
    Or Palmer to Nwaneri and keep Trent?
    These moves next week in order to get Haaland.

    Midfield for context is Salah Mbuemo Kluivert Dango

    1. David Parkinson
      • 2 Years
      20 mins ago

      Cross that bridge next week but 3 Cherries feels a bit rich.

    2. Manani
      • 13 Years
      4 mins ago

      Nwareni

  4. Letsgo!
    • 8 Years
    50 mins ago

    Verbruggen
    Gab digne RAN
    Kluivert salah palmer(c) bowen schade
    Watkins isak

    Subs fab cunha robinson greaves

    Already use 1ft to do hall to RAN
    Willl u still -4 to do cunha to wissa or marmoush?

    1. waldo666
      • 14 Years
      44 mins ago

      I would hold rather than take the hit

    2. The Knights Template
      • 11 Years
      42 mins ago

      WC for sure!

      1. McGurn
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 15 Years
        23 mins ago

        May i respectively ask to Sir, given my low rank in Medieval society, but everyone i like on this site is from the countries of Australia and New Zealand. What is the socially acceptable term for your region in a slang way. Australasia seems medical. Oz sounds aggressive and Nz is just silly. Ha.I thank you Sir!

        1. Benedict_Alexander_Arnold
            just now

            Shots fired!

    3. FPL Sanky
      • 1 Year
      41 mins ago

      Somehow I have ended up with Beto in my main team as well as the draft team.....not sure what am I doing

      It's been a strange season with people moving towards Wood, Beto and Wissa and ditching Palmer and Haaland (at one point)

    4. theshazly
      • 1 Year
      37 mins ago

      Bench :

      1 - Marmoush
      2 - Wood
      3 - Nwaneri

      1. JabbaWookiee
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        6 mins ago

        Nwaneri

      2. Gudjohnsen
        • 8 Years
        6 mins ago

        3

      3. waldo666
        • 14 Years
        2 mins ago

        3

    5. JabbaWookiee
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      33 mins ago

      Hall out for Neco Williams or Milenkovic?

      1. Joelinton Travel Tavern
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        4 mins ago

        I'd go Williams but to be honest not the best week for either

    6. Joelinton Travel Tavern
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      30 mins ago

      Hall out. Myko or RAN in?

      1. waldo666
        • 14 Years
        2 mins ago

        RAN

    7. putana
      • 6 Years
      28 mins ago

      any pics of Gakpo in training today?

    8. _Ninja_
      • 14 Years
      24 mins ago

      2FTs, 0.9m Who to bring in for Cunha? Will WC around 30/31

      A. Marmoush
      B. Beto
      C. Wissa

      Sels
      TAA Gabriel Myko
      Salah Palmer Mbuemo Kluivert
      Isak Wood Cunha

      Muric Rogers Kerkez Hall

      1. David Parkinson
        • 2 Years
        18 mins ago

        Start Rogers and roll. You'll likely need 3 frees soon enough.

        1. _Ninja_
          • 14 Years
          just now

          Cheers

      2. McGurn
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 15 Years
        13 mins ago

        Great team there. I genuinely cant improve that. Depending on your transfer situation, just hold (and remove Cunha and Hall when ready). Good luck!

        1. _Ninja_
          • 14 Years
          just now

          Thanks yeah looking to remove Cunha Hall and Rogers. Thinking a striker has the bigger upside this week.

    9. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      17 mins ago

      If selling Salah in GW29 - which MID would you be buying in his place?

      1. Waylander
        • 8 Years
        6 mins ago

        I wouldn't be selling Salah in 29. No one is better.

        1. Hazz
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          just now

          It's only for the play that gives you Haaland vs. LEI in GW30.

          I'd plan to get him back GW31.

          The reason I'm asking is to see what MIDs tbeud play for 29 & 30.

    10. CelticBhoy1
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      15 mins ago

      Will Nunez start? Thinking of bringing in for one gw

    11. Sun God Nika
      • 4 Years
      11 mins ago

      Play dango or get rid of Cunha for a playable striker ?

    12. Sz21
      • 13 Years
      9 mins ago

      1. Save the FT (but risk not being able to get Wood/Marmoush).
      2. Hall + Cunha -> Myko/Williams + Wood/Marmoush -4
      3. Just change one of Hall/Cunha this week- Myko/Wissa prob best..bench either Robinson/Nwaneri.

      Raya.
      TAA, Gabriel, Robinson.
      Salah, Mbuemo, Bowen, Palmer, Nwaneri.
      Beto, Isak.
      Pickford, Greaves, Cunha, Hall.
      1ft, 0.2m ITB. Cunha, Hall both dropping soon!

    13. Jeko
      • 11 Years
      5 mins ago

      Play:
      a. Robinson away vs BHA
      b. Wan Bissaka home vs NEW

    14. Freshy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      2 mins ago

      1FT
      Isak to Haaland now or next week
      Im doin it

    15. Cali
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Which one would you bench?

      A) Timber
      B) Myko
      C) Dango (play 442)

      Other defenders are Trent and Gabriel.

