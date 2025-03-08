56
Dugout Discussion March 8

Wolves v Everton team news: Strand Larsen starts for Cunha-less hosts

56 Comments
There’s one more Premier League match to come today: Wolverhampton Wanderers v Everton.

The unusually late kick-off time at Molineux is 20:00 GMT. David Moyes is “normally a bottle of red wine down” by that point.

Wolves will have to face the Toffees without talisman Matheus Cunha, who begins a three-match ban. There is an expectation that he’ll miss more games beyond that after last week’s Football Association charge for misconduct.

His boss, Vitor Pereira, makes two changes to the side he sent out against Fulham in Gameweek 27.

Cunha misses out, of course, so in comes the fit-again Jorgen Strand Larsen. The big Norwegian got through a two-hour run-out in the FA Cup last weekend.

Emmanuel Agbadou is also back from injury, so Santiago Bueno drops out of the backline.

As for the visitors, just the one expected change from their 1-1 draw with Brentford late last month.

Abdoulaye Doucoure, who missed the game against the Bees to attend the birth of his child, returns to the starting line-up.

Carlos Alcaraz drops to the bench.

Everton would love a repeat of the scoreline in the reverse fixture when they thrashed Wolves 4-0.

Both clubs have changed managers since then, however, with Sean Dyche and Gary O’Neil departing.

LINE-UPS

Wolverhampton Wanderers XI: Sa, Semedo, Doherty, Agbadou, Toti, Ait-Nouri, Andre, J Gomes, Munetsi, Bellegarde, Strand Larsen.

Subs: Johnstone, Bueno, Hwang, R Gomes, Doyle, Sarabia, Guedes, Djiga, Lima.

Everton XI: Pickford; O’Brien, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Mykolenko; Gueye, Garner; Lindstrom, Doucoure, Harrison; Beto.

Subs: Virginia, Begovic, Patterson, Coleman, Keane, Chermiti, Young, Alcaraz, Iroegbunam.

Post a Comment
  1. syke63
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 12 mins ago

    A penalty save for Pickford will pick me up

    
    1. denial
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      21 mins ago

      Yep. That would be nice.

      
    2. DeSelby
      • 2 Years
      1 min ago

      I'd take a Pickford penalty save. But only if he tips the ball off the bar and it bounces off the back of his head and into the back of the net for an OG.

      Followed by 2 yellow cards for time wasting please.

      
  2. Ajax Hamsterdam
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 4 mins ago

    how many city assets will you have for gw29? cheers

    
    1. notlob legin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      8 mins ago

      Possibly one - but still undecided

      
    2. Lord.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      8 mins ago

      Just the big man

      
    3. Admiral Benson
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      5 mins ago

      Just the robot and (c) him

      
    4. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 10 Years
      3 mins ago

      cheers all.

      
    5. Supersonic_
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Haaland and Lewis

      Had Lewis in the depths of my bench for some time, he finally goes on my WC in 30/31

      
      1. Ajax Hamsterdam
        • 10 Years
        just now

        cheers

        
      2. Supersonic_
        • 3 Years
        just now

        He'll be firmly benched again btw

        
  3. SomeoneKnows
    • 8 Years
    58 mins ago

    Best Rogers replacement (9.5 max) only for the next 2 GWs?

    A) Bowen
    B) Gibbs-White
    C) B.Fernandes

    
    1. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 10 Years
      5 mins ago

      I would like b and c. c for 29 only. b for 29 and 30

      
      1. SomeoneKnows
        • 8 Years
        1 min ago

        This is my current GW29 team and plan is to transfer whoever I bring + Beto > Gordon + Cunha in GW31

        Sels
        Timber, Kerkez, Robinson, Harwood
        Palmer, Mbeumo, Kluivert, Rogers*
        Wood, Beto

        (Fabianski, Salah, TAA, Isak)

        
        1. Ajax Hamsterdam
          • 10 Years
          just now

          c imo

          
    2. Admiral Benson
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      4 mins ago

      All are great but I’d just go for Bowen.

      
    3. syke63
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      2 mins ago

      Maybe B or one of the Bou lads if you dont have one

      
  4. Ajax Hamsterdam
    • 10 Years
    57 mins ago

    having an awful week, just for those whose week not so great as well. taa mbeumo schade gakpo wood...

    
    1. syke63
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      32 mins ago

      All bar Schade. Was expecting better

      
    2. Supersonic_
      • 3 Years
      28 mins ago

      As long as you had Salah Cap you'll be aight. I think that's it now with Trent though he's gone for the rest of the season for me now probably.

      
      1. Ajax Hamsterdam
        • 10 Years
        27 mins ago

        i will likely sell this gw

        
      2. syke63
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        4 mins ago

        Gone this week too

        
  5. keefy59
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    55 mins ago

    A bit of evening scouting for me
    I need to buy a couple of players just for 29 (no hits involved)
    WC to be played in GW30
    Looking at Beto & ran

    
    1. Nightcrawler
      • 5 Years
      8 mins ago

      Tbh I wouldn't be using a ft on RAN. Would rather carry over the FT and use it on an attacker later on

      
      1. keefy59
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        2 mins ago

        I need to sell 2 players not playing in 29 so that I can field 11
        Probably Konsa & Gakpo (can't believe I've still got them )
        Ran has Southampton away in 29

        
  6. Nightcrawler
    • 5 Years
    54 mins ago

    Can get these 9 out without a hit next gw (with 3 FTs). Then WC 30

    Mazourai Milenkovic
    Palmer Mitoma Kluivert Bruno
    Haaland Wissa Wood

    Do that or play the WC next week and bank the 3 FTs?

    The advantage of that is WC 30 and 29 look very similar, and I can use the FT to get Isak/Mateta, and field 11 without a hit

    The disadvantage is obvious. I don't have BB to worry about though so tilted towards WC 29

    
    1. Admiral Benson
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      6 mins ago

      Problem is that you’ve no idea how the fixtures fall for 33/34 with a WC29

      
      1. Nightcrawler
        • 5 Years
        3 mins ago

        Yes that's true I'll have a lot of free transfers though and it's a long way away. Don't have BB so don't need to go overboard on DGWers

        Fair to gamble on man city villa having a dgw

        
        1. Nightcrawler
          • 5 Years
          just now

          Also Im bound to get a lot of DGWers on WC anyway cuz most of the popular teams are in the fa cup still

          
  7. Slot it in
    • 11 Years
    46 mins ago

    Salah 30
    TAA 2
    Konate 2
    Wood 2
    Mbeumo 2
    Wissa 2

    At least I didn’t try to be clever and captain palmer

    
    1. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 10 Years
      3 mins ago

      imagine if you did...

      
      1. Ajax Hamsterdam
        • 10 Years
        just now

        I m in the same boat by the way

        
  8. Ajax Hamsterdam
    • 10 Years
    43 mins ago

    I could get that team for -4
    pick
    gabriel timber williams (myko hall)
    bruno gibbs-white mbeumo dango
    haaland (c) strand larsen wood

    gtg?

    
    1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      • 8 Years
      4 mins ago

      Doesn't look great after the blank

      
      1. Ajax Hamsterdam
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Wc31. Think I should be fine for 30. Have Salah and could sell wood for mateta. Still early days and won't make any moves tonight that's for sure

        
  9. Manani
    • 13 Years
    33 mins ago

    A. Play Bednarek
    B. TAA > Myko/RAN

    
    1. Vazza
      • 4 Years
      21 mins ago

      A

      
  10. Stranger Mings
    • 4 Years
    27 mins ago

    Best mid and forward for gw29 (except haaland)? Thanks

    
    1. Vazza
      • 4 Years
      20 mins ago

      Cole Palmer and Wood

      
      1. Stranger Mings
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Cheers unsure who to captain out of those

        
  11. FPL Sanky
    • 1 Year
    26 mins ago

    Come on Beto....do something

    
  12. The Knights Template
    • 11 Years
    26 mins ago

    Only thing missing from Wolves game is the giggle after they kick it!

    
  13. Pep's Money Laundry
    • 9 Years
    25 mins ago

    I plan to do Hall to RAN, this will give me 10 players which includes Greaves and Dango.

    I do have another FT so I could field 11 players but I'm not sure it's worth it. It would have to be defender or Isak replacement.

    A. Munoz to someone (own Gabriel, RAN)
    B. Isak to someone (own Wissa and Wood)
    C. Save FT and play with 10

    I've got value tied into both Isak and Munoz, I would immediately want them back

    
    1. FFS ManU
      • 2 Years
      just now

      You have made a strong case for C, so I suggest that you go with it.

      
  14. Lord of Ings
    • 9 Years
    19 mins ago

    Harrison G

    
  15. F4L
    • 10 Years
    12 mins ago

    munetsi g
    bellegarde a

    
    1. djman102
      • 15 Years
      just now

      Goodbye Pickford CS. At least it wasn't Ait-Nouri

      
  16. FPL Blow-In
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    11 mins ago

    Noooo ffs what a crap week

    Pickford and Tarkowski

    
  17. Vazza
    • 4 Years
    11 mins ago

    Everton clean sheet wiped out

    
  18. F4L
    • 10 Years
    9 mins ago

    strand-larsen just a passenger so far sadly

    
    1. Vazza
      • 4 Years
      8 mins ago

      Stand larsen

      
    2. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      4 mins ago

      Let's still wait and see 2nd half. Everton have forgotten to defend against Munetsi totally.

      
  19. FPL Sanky
    • 1 Year
    9 mins ago

    So my mate plays Sels and gets a CS against MCI
    I play Pickford and he can't even get a CS against a Cunhaless Wolves

    
  20. Camzy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    9 mins ago

    Sels > Pickford in GW24 was a miserable transfer. Lost the value on Sels and the points to boot.

    
  21. Jordan.
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 15 Years
    6 mins ago

    cheers everton ,cant possibly do me a favour ever

    
  22. HellasLEAF
    • 15 Years
    just now

    That Rogers goal really offside? They only showed the one angle incompetent hard to determine. Could have used that.

    

