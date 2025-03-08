There’s one more Premier League match to come today: Wolverhampton Wanderers v Everton.

The unusually late kick-off time at Molineux is 20:00 GMT. David Moyes is “normally a bottle of red wine down” by that point.

Wolves will have to face the Toffees without talisman Matheus Cunha, who begins a three-match ban. There is an expectation that he’ll miss more games beyond that after last week’s Football Association charge for misconduct.

His boss, Vitor Pereira, makes two changes to the side he sent out against Fulham in Gameweek 27.

Cunha misses out, of course, so in comes the fit-again Jorgen Strand Larsen. The big Norwegian got through a two-hour run-out in the FA Cup last weekend.

Emmanuel Agbadou is also back from injury, so Santiago Bueno drops out of the backline.

As for the visitors, just the one expected change from their 1-1 draw with Brentford late last month.

Abdoulaye Doucoure, who missed the game against the Bees to attend the birth of his child, returns to the starting line-up.

Carlos Alcaraz drops to the bench.

Everton would love a repeat of the scoreline in the reverse fixture when they thrashed Wolves 4-0.

Both clubs have changed managers since then, however, with Sean Dyche and Gary O’Neil departing.

LINE-UPS

Wolverhampton Wanderers XI: Sa, Semedo, Doherty, Agbadou, Toti, Ait-Nouri, Andre, J Gomes, Munetsi, Bellegarde, Strand Larsen.

Subs: Johnstone, Bueno, Hwang, R Gomes, Doyle, Sarabia, Guedes, Djiga, Lima.

Everton XI: Pickford; O’Brien, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Mykolenko; Gueye, Garner; Lindstrom, Doucoure, Harrison; Beto.

Subs: Virginia, Begovic, Patterson, Coleman, Keane, Chermiti, Young, Alcaraz, Iroegbunam.

