  1. BobbyDoesNotLook
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    1 hour ago

    How do we see City vs Leicester rotation? Looks like a fixture where Gvardiol etc are rotated since they have FA cup against Bournemouth and Manchester derby within a week.

    I am thinking about rather getting just Wood and Milenkovic in and skipping Gvardiol and Marmoush/Haaland (latter would need Palmer out as well).

    1. F4L
      • 10 Years
      3 mins ago

      its a fair point. those 2 Nation League matches for Croatia look important as well

  2. J to the T
    • 8 Years
    58 mins ago

    Trent Palmer and Wissa to Ait Nouri Kluivert and Haaland (-8)? Means captain Haaland instead of Wood and play Ait Nouri instead of bednarek

  3. F4L
    • 10 Years
    56 mins ago

    bruno pen goal

    great start to this match

  4. Make United Great Again
    • 12 Years
    56 mins ago

    Palmer > Bruno -4

    Will captain him too.

    1. antis0cial
      • 8 Years
      just now

      If you don’t have Wood or Haaland to cpt and you have a decent 11, it could work

  5. antis0cial
    • 8 Years
    53 mins ago

    Thoughts please?

    A) Gakpo to Larsen/Wissa
    B) Gakpo Dango to Evanilson MGW (-4)
    C) TAA + Dango to Milenkovic + Bruno (-4)
    D) Palmer + Isak to CHO + Haaland (-4)

    Pickford
    Gabriel RAN Myko Huijsen
    Palmer Bowen Kluivert Dango*
    Wood Gakpo*

    Fabianski TAA* Salah* Isak*

    1. Make United Great Again
      • 12 Years
      23 mins ago

      C

    2. Revival
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      21 mins ago

      C looks best option to me

      1. antis0cial
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Thanks both

  6. Lucky Z
    • 7 Years
    51 mins ago

    TAA + Isak => Cresswell + Haalanf for 2FTs?

    Gives me

    Pickford
    Gabriel | Dalot | RAN
    Palmer | Mbeumo | Kluivert | Bowen
    Haaland | Wood | Beto

    Valdi | Cresswell | Greaves | Salah

    1. Lucky Z
      • 7 Years
      22 mins ago

      Cresswell can be Agdabou

    2. Revival
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      17 mins ago

      Yeah that's what I did, we have very similar teams. Cresswell is fine as your benching him anyways

  7. F4L
    • 10 Years
    48 mins ago

    Would you put Sels in this GW (for Henderson) for free, to get a gk, but risk him missing gw34? But also opens up Palace spot for Sarr gw30

  8. DavvaMC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    47 mins ago

    Who would you bring in from below:

    A. Hudson-Odoi
    B. Elanga
    C. Minteh

    Thanks

    1. F4L
      • 10 Years
      17 mins ago

      elanga

    2. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      11 mins ago

      They're all okay but don't really appeal.

      How about Pablo Sarabia?

      He's tipped this week, or just wait for Sarr or Murphy next time out?

      1. DavvaMC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        1 min ago

        I know what you mean about their appeal.

    3. mr_jones
      • 6 Years
      just now

      A

  9. RUUD!
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    44 mins ago

    What’s the thoughts behind WC in 30/31, is it best to transfer in players this week (not on FH) that have a good fixture in 30 and WC in 31 when doubles will definitely be confirmed? I have BB FH and Assman

    1. Revival
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      28 mins ago

      Yeah try transfer in players this week that have a good GW30 fixture, City, Bournemouth, Wolves etc.

      We should have the GW33/34 fixtures confirmed by the GW31 deadline.
      My current plan is to WC GW31, BB GW32 and will FH DGW33 if Palace have a fixture in GW34.

    2. The Mighty Hippo
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      An extra week of information before you wildcard can be golden, so if you're got a team that's looking good for gw30 you should absolutely relax and wc a bit later.

  10. F4L
    • 10 Years
    42 mins ago

    if you were a Kluivert non-owner, and have a spare FT, (Dango to Kluivert) would you make that a priority transfer? Worried the second i put Kluivert in he drops back deeper and starts getting subbed early again

    he looked so good vs Spurs

    1. BUZZBOMB ♡
      • 10 Years
      2 mins ago

      Definitely. Form and fixture until the doubles.

      1. F4L
        • 10 Years
        just now

        cheers

  11. jonnybhoy
    • 12 Years
    41 mins ago

    Not going with FH. 1FT 0.2 ITB what to do here?

    Pickford
    TAA* Robinson Mykolenko Mazaroui VDB*
    Palmer Bowen Mbuemo Kluivert
    Wood (C)

    Fab Mateta* Salah* Isak*

    A) TAA to Gvardiol (play with 10)
    B) TAA + VDB to Gvardiol and Kerkez -4pts
    C) TAA + VDB to Gvardiol and N Williams -4pts
    D) TAA, Palmer and Isak to Gvardiol, Elanga/Gibbs White and Haaland -8pts

  12. Gandalf
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    32 mins ago

    Raya
    Gabriel Milenkovic Cucurella H-Bellis
    Palmer Kluivert Mbeumo Dango*
    Wood Gakpo*

    4.0 TAA* Isak* Salah*

    Which do you prefer?

    A. Gakpo + TAA + Dango > Evanilson + Gvardiol + Bruno -4

    B. Gakpo + TAA + Palmer > Haaland + Ait-Nouri + Gibbs-White -4

    1. jonnybhoy
      • 12 Years
      12 mins ago

      B

    2. boroie
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      B

  13. mr_jones
    • 6 Years
    27 mins ago

    would you get:

    A) Milenkovic
    B) Murillo
    C) Ait-Nouri

    allready have Aina from Forest

    1. BUZZBOMB ♡
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Cant see past Ait Nourinfor the next 3. Fixtures are good for both clean sheets and attacking returns in any 2 of them.

    2. boroie
      • 6 Years
      just now

      C

  14. boroie
    • 6 Years
    19 mins ago

    A - Bowen
    B - Gibbs White (already have Wood)
    C - Trossard
    D - Semenyo (already have Kluivert)

    1. BUZZBOMB ♡
      • 10 Years
      6 mins ago

      ADBC in order for me

      1. boroie
        • 6 Years
        3 mins ago

        That’s probably my order too but not much love for Bowen on here. Seems everyone is after Gibbs White.

        1. BUZZBOMB ♡
          • 10 Years
          just now

          Ive had Bowen for a couple of weeks and am sticking with him. Until 31 at least and maybe even 32. Depends on when I WC.

  15. Silecro
    • 7 Years
    13 mins ago

    What to do here? Have 2ft and WC in 31 or 32. I am leading my mini leagues so not trying to do anything maverick

    Sels
    Gabriel, Myko, Mazraoui, Robinson
    Palmer, Kluivert, Mbeumo, Nwaneri
    Wood, Wissa

    Fab, Isak, Salah, TAA

    A) TAA > Gvardiol
    B) TAA, Nwaneri > Gvardiol, MGW
    C) Nwaneri > Someone up to 6.1

    Leaning towards just A and swallowing potential Nwaneri benching, because that gives me option to bring Mateta and Munoz for free next week vs Southampton, but wanna hear your thoughts.

    Thanks

    1. BUZZBOMB ♡
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Would u not consider Kluivert Semenyo double up or Elanga double up with Wood? You could benefit from rolling a tf.

  16. ct mariner
    • 6 Years
    5 mins ago

    Currently have 8 players for GW 29 with 1 FT and 3.1 IB and still have WC (probably use in 30/31), BB, FH and AM

    Fab*
    Gabriel, Kerkez, Robinson, Hall*
    Kluivert, Palmer, Bowen, Sarr*
    Wood, Beto

    Hendo*, Salah*, Isak*, TAA*

    1. Sarr (CP) to Bruno - play 9 (bring back Sarr on WC)
    2. Hall/Sarr to Milenkovic (no Forest def currently)/Bruno for -4 and play 10
    3. Fab/Hall to Sels/RAN for -4 and play 10
    4. Something else

    1. BUZZBOMB ♡
      • 10 Years
      just now

      If only for 2 weeks you need a decently high ceiling and Bruno gives you that with Leicester up next. I can see an argument for all of 1 to 3 to be honest. Id have no qualms playing 9 but 2 or 3 could both do well over 29 and 30.

