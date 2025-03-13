Fulham, Wolverhampton Wanderers and Nottingham Forest assets are on our differentials radar in Gameweek 29.

At the time of writing, these three players all have an ownership of 5.0% or less in Fantasy Premier League (FPL).

ALEX IWOBI

FPL ownership: 4.9%

4.9% Price: £5.6m

£5.6m GW29-33 fixtures: TOT | ars | LIV | bou | CHE

Alex Iwobi (£5.6m) could be a shrewd differential pick for those Fantasy managers using their Free Hit chip in Gameweek 29.

After a superb solo run from his own half, the Nigerian supplied the assist for Raul Jimenez’s (£5.5m) opener at Brighton and Hove Albion last week, his first attacking return since January’s trip to the London Stadium.

He’s been a bit off the boil of late, but this performance was a timely reminder of his qualities.

Iwobi received 26 passes in the opponent’s half in Gameweek 28, the most of any Fulham player. He also attempted four crosses, four dribbles, and, perhaps most importantly, was Marco Silva’s most advanced player, offering a constant outlet down the right.

Fulham, who were last in action on Saturday, should be well-rested for this weekend’s home encounter with Tottenham Hotspur. Ange Postecoglou’s side, however, are in UEFA Europa League action less than 72 hours before they travel to Craven Cottage, so fatigue could potentially become a factor.

Iwobi provided an assist in his last meeting with Spurs, too, showing lovely composure to create Tom Cairney’s (£4.8m) goal.

So, for those Fantasy managers in need of a cheap midfielder, Iwobi could prove a decent short-term option for Free Hit users.

EMMANUEL AGBADOU

FPL ownership: 0.1%

0.1% Price: £4.0m

£4.0m GW29-33 fixtures: sou | WHU | ips | TOT | mun

Emmanuel Agbadou (£4.0m) has quickly become a key figure at Wolverhampton Wanderers, having impressed following his January arrival from Stade de Reims.

The 27-year-old suffered a minor hamstring injury at Anfield in Gameweek 25 but was back in the starting XI against Everton last week.

Deployed in the middle of Vitor Pereira’s back three, Agbadou was solid throughout, leaving his mark both in and out of possession, with 80 completed passes, nine ball recoveries and nine clearances.

Discussing his impact, Pereira said:

“They came to help. They are players that have added quality because they are physically strong and to compete in this league, we need to compete against this kind of team. When we look for the set pieces, when we look for a corner, every time it is a big problem to stop them, and we need this physicality.” – Vitor Pereira on Emmanuel Agbadou and Marshall Munetsi

Saturday’s opponents Southampton have conceded more goals from set-pieces than any other side bar Wolves this season.

They have also failed to score in two of their last three home matches, so in addition to a bit of goal threat from dead-ball situations, Agbadou also has a reasonable opportunity to claim a clean sheet.

Favourable fixtures against some of the division’s lowest-scoring clubs follow: West Ham United, Ipswich Town, Manchester United and Leicester City.

CALLUM HUDSON-ODOI

FPL ownership: 1.9%

1.9% Price: £5.2m

£5.2m GW29-33 fixtures: ips | MUN | avl | EVE | tot

While it’s been Morgan Gibbs-White (£6.5m) and Chris Wood (£7.3m) who have attracted the majority of transfer traffic at Nottingham Forest this week, Callum Hudson-Odoi (£5.2m) could be worth a look as a cheaper alternative.

The left winger has scored two goals in his last three appearances, including the winner in Forest’s 1-0 victory over Manchester City on Saturday.

He’d previously hit the post against Pep Guardiola’s side, too.

Nuno Espirito Santo’s 4-2-3-1 formation is set up to get the best out of Hudson-Odoi, with his quality on the flank set to cause major problems for Ipswich Town. Indeed, plenty of goals have stemmed from the Tractor Boys’ right since the turn of the year:

Above: Ipswich Town’s chances created conceded map (assists in green) in 2025

It’s also worth noting Ipswich have failed to register a clean sheet in 2025, conceding 25 goals, the second-most of any top-flight side.

So, for those Fantasy managers needing to free up some funds in midfield, Hudson-Odoi could provide a handy solution. And with an ownership of just 1.9%, he also provides plenty of upside as a differential, especially if he can build on his recent strikes against Man City and Newcastle United.



