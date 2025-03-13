162
  1. FPL Sanky
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 7 mins ago

    Who to captain?
    A) Wood
    B) Kluivert
    C) Bruno

    1. Limbo
      • 14 Years
      48 mins ago

      A. Highest ceiling IMO

    2. Bobby_Baggio
      • 13 Years
      48 mins ago

      A or B for me. Swayed towards A

      1. FPL Sanky
        • 1 Year
        just now

        Cheers... feel A is safe pick as well....a lot of people who don't own Haaland will likely captain Wood

        Bruno is in fine form as well and he plays the worst defense in the league.... thinking between A and C tbh

    3. KLOPPS AND ROBBERS... the s…
      • 10 Years
      46 mins ago

      A

    4. Nolberto Solano
      • 13 Years
      44 mins ago

      Close between A and C for me, probably C

    5. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      41 mins ago

      C
      A
      B

      1. FPL Sanky
        • 1 Year
        1 min ago

        Cheers thank you

    6. Winging it
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      2 mins ago

      C

  2. KLOPPS AND ROBBERS... the s…
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 7 mins ago

    Need some help folks, currently swaying towards B

    A) Cunha, Palmer > Haaland, CHO
    B) Bruno, Marmoush

    current front 8
    Palmer, Salah, Rogers, Mbeumo, Kluivert
    Isak, Cunha, Wood

    1. Nolberto Solano
      • 13 Years
      6 mins ago

      Just can't rely on Marmoush's minutes. However, as city were poor last game, you would expect Pep to change it up

      1. boc610
        • 13 Years
        3 mins ago

        Good chance of city leaks before 1pm deadline sat id imagine

        1. Merlin the Wraith
          • 8 Years
          1 min ago

          or even the extra half-hour til 1.30.

  3. gkoc
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 7 mins ago

    Choose one:

    A) Get Agbadou for free and play Dango
    B) Get Agbadou and sell Dango for Munetsi/Minteh/Bellegarde for -4
    C) Get Milenković/Ait Nouri and sell Hall for Cresswell for -4

    1. bitm2007
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      9 mins ago

      Depends on plans/team after the blank. Hits are rarely worth it for defenders unless keeping for longer than a GW.

  4. bitm2007
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 7 mins ago

    For next two GWs (planning to WC31)

    A) Palmer & Wissa for free (captain Wood)

    or

    B) Elanga (or CHO) & Haaland (c) -4

    1. KLOPPS AND ROBBERS... the s…
      • 10 Years
      10 mins ago

      B with CHO

      1. gkoc
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        1 min ago

        Depends on rank mostly. If you are happy with where you are, I would go Wood because he will be 110, 120 EO. If you are chasing, would prefer Haaland.

  5. Camzy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    1 hour, 6 mins ago

    I think I might just commit to WC30. I know we probably won't get confirmed fixtures for the DGW in 33/34 but we'll know the affected fixtures from the FA Cup so we'll know which games will have potential to be doubles. Would it really matter if they're in GW33 or 36 if you plan to FH in 34 to deal with the blank?

    Also, we already know we're gonna need 3x CPL and NEW players for DGW in 32. This draft seems very likely to be the same in 31 vs 30.

    Sels Areola
    Gabriel Gvardiol Munoz Burn Agbadou
    Salah Gordon Sarr Kluivert XX
    Haaland Isak XX

    The XX spots are for us to decide on the 3rd Palace - Eze vs Mateta and then you pick the last slot depending on who you decide to go with.
    I really don't see any of these slots being too different in WC30 vs 31. Because the Palace and Newcastle slots already take up a lot of them and when you put Haaland + Salah in, you end up with very little wiggle room.

    Arsenal for DGW33 can be tricky to fit in, but if need be, Salah > Saka is a move and you can always scrounge up some money for Timber or Raya in defense. If you WC in 30, you can start rolling FTs so that by GW33 you'll have 3 and can craft a really nice BB. FH in 34 gets you out of jail.

    1. Limbo
      • 14 Years
      58 mins ago

      That looks decent for DGWs but as a overall team looks lop sided to me - it's the outcome of having both Salah/Haaland. I guess the XX spots will make or break.

      1. Camzy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        35 mins ago

        How is it lopsided? The only thing you really miss is the 3rd premium mid

      2. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        34 mins ago

        With Haaland, Salah and Isak there's bound to be a compromise at the back, which is fine to make.

        1. Limbo
          • 14 Years
          24 mins ago

          Yeah. That's my usual strategy. Just think Gordon/Sarr looks great for DGW but not ideal week in week out when there are better options - so will need Wood/Mbeuemo in the XX spots to make it feel strong but is there funds?

          1. Camzy
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 14 Years
            17 mins ago

            I don't think you need Mbeumo. Fixtures are tough, Brentford don't have much to play for. Wood is nice to have but without doubles, perhaps Mateta is better.

            1. Limbo
              • 14 Years
              just now

              Mateta is a shoe in agreed. Can't bring myself to drop Wood though. How often I've gone all in on doubles only to miss heaps of points from those playing once. He falls into that category for me.

    2. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      57 mins ago

      I agree

      You're playing into a future dgw regardless of when they play it.

    3. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      55 mins ago

      Arsenal will likely be fine for Ipswich away in gw33.

      But Everton and Brentford they'll likely rotate heavily around the Champions League 2 legs.

      1. Camzy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        19 mins ago

        Yeah Arsenal could well double in 33. In which case, I'd probably look at Raya in goal or at least Timber somewhere in there.

    4. Silecro
      • 7 Years
      49 mins ago

      I would still recommend not using WC in 30 because things are currently so unclear that even FH34 is not set in stone. Just look at those teams that have confirmed fixture in 34: Liverpool (tot), Newcastle (will probably be tripled on them vs IPS), Wol vs Lei (Cunha and defender), and there is a huge chance NFO vs BRE goes ahead in 34 due to no European commitments, thats already enough for now even before we consider BOU vs MUN who could also easily go ahead if BOU loses vs MCI.

      The thing is, FH34 is not so clear cut (at least for me) like everyone thinks, so I would really advise waiting for any chip activation before 31 at the earliest (besides maybe AM due to its 3 week restrictions)

      1. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        15 mins ago

        I think delaying a wildcard to optimise a FH makes no sense

        It makes more sense to do so a BB but with 10 games left the opportunities on the wildcard itself diminish

        FH34 just makes fpl selections easy in the lead up to it.

        1. Silecro
          • 7 Years
          1 min ago

          I agree, I am also in the camp of those doing the WC in 31 or 32, just pointing out that there are still too many unknown variables out there before deadline of GW30

      2. Camzy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        8 mins ago

        The thing is, you don't HAVE to use FH in 34.

        My point is more that, I don't think the WC in 31 is that different to 30 even if we find out which fixtures go in which week. We still need 3x CPL and 3x NEW. We still want Salah and Haaland. We will know which games have the potential to be affected.

        Also the difference between WC30 and 31 is just 4 days. I'm guessing we'd get fixture announcements on the Friday before GW31.

        What we'd gain is more certainty on which games are doubles in 33 and which fixtures are on in 34, and we'd also get another gameweek's worth of injury/team news. That's basically it. The first part we can guess with a high degree of accuracy and even if we're wrong and there are way fewer doubles, you just don't use your FH in 34 and use the FH on a DGW instead.

        What we lose though is this: Mcy coverage for LEI, Cpl coverage for sou and also if you have Pickford, you'd be eating an away game against Liverpool as one of your fixtures when you could WC him away immediately.

    5. bitm2007
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      38 mins ago

      I'm on very similar draft (Aina and Hendo for Sels & Munoz), and I'm currently on Rogers & Wood for last two spots but that depends on Cup QF results. If Palace double double I will probably go down the Metata route if not it potentially comes down to

      Palace DGW32 (mci/new)
      Forest DGW33 (tot/BRE)
      VIlla DGW33 (NEW/mci), or Forest mid.

      GW31 has the advanage of being a GW closer to GW32 BB for me, and saved FT would be the same as I'm not planning to make a transfer in GW30.

      1. Camzy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        11 mins ago

        Yeah I suppose. But my team for 30 is not looking good since I have 0 City and 0 Palace atm and those are the teams you want for GW30 since they play LEI and SOU.

        1. bitm2007
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          1 min ago

          Yes I've got Hendo, Gvardiol,and Haaland as well for GW30 if go Haaland & CHO over Palmer & Wissa this GW.

    6. Dank Squid
      • 6 Years
      23 mins ago

      I've done that a few times in the past - wildcarding before the majority does the same, but already knowing which teams are likely to blank/double - and it actually worked. Even easier now, when so many transfers can be saved.

      Remember that there is an IB just before GW 30, could be a low-scoring week as players have been travelling etc - Manchester City and Crystal Palace have great fixtures on "paper", but the outcomes could also be a bit underwhelming. Risk involved, of course, but also a chance that it could work out nicely.

    7. Traction Engine Foot
      • 7 Years
      10 mins ago

      I am thinking similarly. Additional reasons to play the WC in 30 for me are that i still have AM and want to play it in 31, WC30 helps set my team up for that. It also allows me more flexibility in 29, I can sell Salah for Bruno and get him back easily. Losing the value is a bit annoying but I can still afford the WC team I'd want.

      1. Camzy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        just now

        If you plan to AM 31 then 100% I'd go for WC30.

  6. Nolberto Solano
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 2 mins ago

    Team is a mess. Is it worth a WC or taking a -8/-12 to field an 11? Preferably want to keep Isak, Salah & Munoz on my bench.

    Pickford

    Gabriel Mykolenko
    Palmer Mbeumo Dango Nwaneri

    Isak Watkins Cunha Salah TAA Hall Munoz Fabianski

    Options below:

    A) Cunha & Hall -> Wood (c) & RAN (9 starters)
    B) -4 Cunha, Watkins & Hall -> Wood (c), Evanilson & Gvardiol (10 starters)
    C) -8 Cunha, Watkins, Isak & TAA -> Wood, Evanilson, Haaland (c) & RAN (11 starters)
    D) -8 Cunha, Watkins, Hall & TAA -> Wood (c), Evanilson, Gvardiol & Kerkez (11 starters)
    E) -12 Cunha, Watkins, Palmer, TAA & Hall -> Wood, Haaland (c), Kluivert, Gvardiol & Kerkez (11 starters)
    F) -12 Cunha, Watkins, Dango, TAA & Hall -> Wood, Evanilson, Bruno (c), Gvardiol & Kerkez (11 starters)
    G) Wildcard

    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      16 mins ago

      You could make a case for all of them

      Think I prefer D or even E and F which suggests wildcard now

      G

  7. Crystal Alice
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 1 min ago

    GTG? Would you take any hits to improve anything?

    1.5 itb WC31

    Pickford
    Gvardiol Gabriel Robinson RAN
    Palmer Mbeumo Kluivert Dango
    Wood (C) Wissa

    Henderson Salah Isak Munoz

    1. CONNERS
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Good team, no hits needed.

  8. Wolfman180
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    57 mins ago

    TAA, Palmer, Mateta, Isak to Gvardiol, Bruno, Wood, Haaland for -4?

    1. Barbarians
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      just now

      sounds like a good to go.
      not sure ab Gvardiol though, can be someone else. Aina ?

  9. Deulofail
    • 9 Years
    56 mins ago

    How do you feel about Bellegarde and Munetsi as options? I'm considering one of them for their fixtures in BGW29 (sou), GW31 (ips) and BGW34 (LEI), before a WC in GW35. But would you expect them to start these games? And grab some goals?

    1. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      45 mins ago

      Bellegarde is the one to go for based on average heat maps. I bought him in FanTeam as a cheap enabler.

      1. Deulofail
        • 9 Years
        26 mins ago

        Thanks. He certainly pops up more in highlights I've seen so far. I would be more concerned about his minutes than with Munetsi, though, based on a perusal of their minutes from the point of view of ignorance. And Munetsi seems to be getting the goal-scoring chances

        1. Dank Squid
          • 6 Years
          just now

          Agree with Munetsi having bigger haul potential, but he got a knock (flagged) - might actually be the riskier option, minutes-wise, right now

    2. Traction Engine Foot
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      Quite like Bellegarde as a 1 week punt.

  10. Merlinho
    • 15 Years
    56 mins ago

    Got Salah, Trent, Eze and Guehi not playing, 1 FT.

    I was going to use my FT to swap Eze for MGW, but then the Trent injury is pointing me to bring in Gvardiol. Hit for both or start 10?

  11. Philosopher's Stones
    • 4 Years
    56 mins ago

    To summarise the article headline:

    Sell, Neco + No

  12. Limbo
    • 14 Years
    46 mins ago

    I can do

    Watkins, Isaak, Konate => Haaland, Evanilson, Nico

    -4 and get 11 out (would include Dibling). I feel like I might regret dropping Isaak (significant value lost) but could move him in with Palmer to Gordon for the DGW + Mateta to replace Evanilson (have Munoz).

    Yay or Nay?

    1. Cojones of Destiny
      • 7 Years
      2 mins ago

      yay for me

      1. Limbo
        • 14 Years
        2 mins ago

        Ta

  13. Barbarians
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    40 mins ago

    Haaland seem like no brain pick for 29 and afterwards, however, Brighton may/will score then Pedro at low cost seems like attractive option that enables to fill decent mid/def if needed.
    is it too risky to go without Robot ? save some hits and be ready for upcoming storms ?

  14. Cojones of Destiny
    • 7 Years
    33 mins ago

    ft used worth doing for -8 ? will wc in 30
    palmer + isak to bruno + haaland

  15. Manani
    • 13 Years
    32 mins ago

    worth getting Haaland in with this frontline?
    will have to sell Palmer for fund, and will mean not enough FT to field 11

    Wissa Marmoush Isak

  16. Tazah
    • 7 Years
    23 mins ago

    This is probably the best view of that penalty incident yesterday and I still can't see that second touch... Very harsh

    https://x.com/footballontnt/status/1900097551618953287?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1900097551618953287%7Ctwgr%5Ea9b8bf51b5263c35dc12af47414684182bb865c3%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.90min.com%2Fwhy-julian-alvarez-penalty-ruled-out-real-madrid

    1. Manani
      • 13 Years
      8 mins ago

      https://imgur.com/a/tjo28eS

      1. Tazah
        • 7 Years
        3 mins ago

        Mhmmm still not convinced, the white from the star on the ball makes it look like there's an indent next to the left foot.

        Either way it wasn't clear and obvious which is what VAR is for. I think having a 30sec limit on reviews would help greatly, if you need any longer then it isn't clear and obvious

  17. Sharkytect
    • 10 Years
    11 mins ago

    I've not played close enough attention this year and have probably got TOO MANY CHIPS LEFT!

    Still have assistant manager, wildcard, bench boost and free hit to pla

    1. Sharkytect
      • 10 Years
      just now

      y, and current 2FTs.

      Will be a fun final 6 gameweeks!

  18. Jet5605
    • 10 Years
    2 mins ago

    2 FT and 10 starters (including Dango & O'Shea). Will WC Isak back in 31.

    A - Trent & Isak > Williams & Evanilson
    B - Other suggestion?

    A gives me the flexibility to do Wissa & Gabriel > Haaland & Timber for a -4 in GW30 or Wissa > Mateta for free if fit and Haaland flops v Brighton.

    Pickford
    Gabriel - Milenkovic - O'Shea
    Palmer - Bowen - Kluivert - Dango
    Wissa - Wood

    Dubrovka - Salah - Trent - Munoz - Isak

  19. Tazah
    • 7 Years
    2 mins ago

    Random question, since Asensio is on loan from psg, can he play against them next round of champions league?

    1. Merlin the Wraith
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Yes, the BBC page has done a good piece on this & he is eligible to play.

