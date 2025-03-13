0
FPL March 13

Hall, Isak, Gibbs-White: FPL price change predictions for March 14

We’ve a new widget on the Fantasy Football Scout home page, which details the predicted Fantasy Premier League (FPL) price changes for the upcoming evening.

These come courtesy of LiveFPL, who launched their new price change predictor in late 2024.

Since then, the brains behind the site – our friend Ragabolly – has been tweaking his predictor tool to try and make it the most reliable one out there.

Only FPL themselves know how their mysterious price change algorithm works – and the goalposts seem to be moving all the time.

But Ragabolly’s predictor gives a pretty damned good gauge of who is nearing falling or rising in price.

And here is who is close to doing so at 01.30 GMT on Thursday 14 March.

PRICE CHANGE PREDICTIONS: MARCH 14

Risers
Fallers
PlayerTeamPriceProgressTonight
Gibbs-WhiteNFO6.5m
107.2%
 Very Likely
GabrielARS6.3m
100.2%
 Very Likely
MintehBHA5.0m
99.8%
 Likely
KerkezBOU5.1m
87.7%
 Unlikely
AinaNFO5.3m
86.7%
 Unlikely
João PedroBHA5.5m
89.6%
 Unlikely
PickfordEVE5.1m
91.0%
 Unlikely
EvanilsonBOU5.6m
80.6%
 Unlikely
SchadeBRE5.1m
85.2%
 Unlikely
KonatéLIV5.2m
82.1%
 Unlikely
MuñozCRY5.0m
78.6%
 Unlikely
GvardiolMCI5.9m
67.7%
 Unlikely
MilenkovićNFO4.8m
67.0%
 Unlikely
MarmoushMCI7.2m
67.8%
 Unlikely
DelapIPS5.6m
68.7%
 Unlikely
VerbruggenBHA4.5m
68.8%
 Unlikely
NkunkuCHE5.7m
68.7%
 Unlikely
José SáWOL4.3m
65.5%
 Unlikely
CollinsBRE4.5m
66.5%
 Unlikely
SpenceTOT4.4m
63.5%
 Unlikely
WissaBRE6.5m
61.4%
 Unlikely
Strand LarsenWOL5.2m
59.2%
 Unlikely
BowenWHU7.5m
56.7%
 Unlikely
FlekkenBRE4.4m
59.0%
 Unlikely
MykolenkoEVE4.4m
58.6%
 Unlikely
NketiahCRY5.9m
59.5%
 Unlikely
LacroixCRY4.5m
55.7%
 Unlikely
SemenyoBOU5.7m
54.1%
 Unlikely
BranthwaiteEVE4.8m
55.1%
 Unlikely
NwaneriARS4.6m
52.9%
 Unlikely
BetoEVE5.1m
49.3%
 Unlikely
Hudson-OdoiNFO5.2m
47.2%
 Unlikely
EnzoCHE4.7m
49.5%
 Unlikely
JørgensenCHE4.2m
48.6%
 Unlikely
ThomasLEI3.9m
47.7%
 Unlikely
CastagneFUL4.2m
46.3%
 Unlikely
SonTOT9.7m
44.1%
 Unlikely
MerinoARS6.0m
45.3%
 Unlikely
MaddisonTOT7.4m
44.6%
 Unlikely
JamesCHE4.8m
44.7%
 Unlikely
PlayerTeamPriceProgressTonight
IsakNEW9.4m
98.3%
 Likely
HallNEW4.9m
103.7%
 Very Likely
DúbravkaNEW4.3m
101.3%
 Very Likely
C.DoucouréCRY4.9m
99.6%
 Likely
Calvert-LewinEVE5.4m
100.0%
 Very Likely
McAteerLEI4.7m
100.1%
 Very Likely
KelleherLIV4.0m
99.5%
 Maybe
B.SoumaréLEI4.4m
99.5%
 Maybe
McNeilEVE5.1m
99.8%
 Maybe
WardCRY4.3m
99.7%
 Maybe
HughesCRY4.9m
99.7%
 Maybe
DawsonWOL4.3m
99.2%
 Maybe
EmersonWHU4.4m
99.7%
 Maybe
JarosLIV4.0m
99.2%
 Maybe
BurnsIPS4.8m
97.6%
 Maybe
VeltmanBHA4.4m
97.7%
 Maybe
EsseCRY4.8m
92.4%
 Maybe
KonsaAVL4.4m
96.4%
 Maybe
MangalaEVE5.0m
95.1%
 Maybe
McConnellLIV4.4m
94.1%
 Maybe
OnanaMUN5.0m
96.3%
 Maybe
SchärNEW5.4m
94.7%
 Maybe
McCarthySOU4.3m
95.7%
 Maybe
SteeleBHA4.1m
94.3%
 Unlikely
M.SalahLIV13.8m
83.0%
 Unlikely
FabianskiWHU4.1m
91.4%
 Unlikely
YoungEVE4.5m
91.1%
 Unlikely
GrealishMCI6.4m
92.3%
 Unlikely
ChiesaLIV6.8m
89.4%
 Unlikely
WilsonFUL5.2m
84.6%
 Unlikely
FoderinghamWHU4.3m
83.6%
 Unlikely
MazraouiMUN4.3m
83.3%
 Unlikely
DiopFUL4.4m
81.6%
 Unlikely
DunkBHA4.2m
81.3%
 Unlikely
CasemiroMUN4.7m
82.1%
 Unlikely
EvansMUN4.4m
80.9%
 Unlikely
JohnstoneWOL4.2m
80.1%
 Unlikely
ChiwomeWOL4.5m
80.2%
 Unlikely
JorginhoARS4.7m
80.1%
 Unlikely
Luis DíazLIV7.5m
77.2%
 Unlikely

These numbers will keep changing throughout the day (so keep checking back), responding to transfer market activity on FPL.

You can read all the confirmed changes here.

HOW LIVEFPL’S PRICE PREDICTOR WORKS

You can see these predictions in more detail on the LiveFPL website.

LiveFPL has launched a Price Change Predictor

Players with at least 100% progress are estimated to rise that night and those with -100% or more are estimated to drop.

This column is a standard feature on predictors but what sets LiveFPL’s apart is the measurement of progress per hour, which allows an educated guess of their end-of-day expected percentage.

LiveFPL has launched a Price Change Predictor 1

Furthermore, there’s an at-a-glance table that neatly summarises which players are currently in those zones and which are about to be.

You’re also able to filter out the lower-owned assets, focusing instead on relevant ones.

