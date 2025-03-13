Hall, Isak, Gibbs-White: FPL price change predictions for March 14

We’ve a new widget on the Fantasy Football Scout home page, which details the predicted Fantasy Premier League (FPL) price changes for the upcoming evening.

These come courtesy of LiveFPL, who launched their new price change predictor in late 2024.

Since then, the brains behind the site – our friend Ragabolly – has been tweaking his predictor tool to try and make it the most reliable one out there.

Only FPL themselves know how their mysterious price change algorithm works – and the goalposts seem to be moving all the time.

But Ragabolly’s predictor gives a pretty damned good gauge of who is nearing falling or rising in price.

The best price change predictor of February is…@LiveFPLnet and @fpl_statistics

with one 1st and 2nd place each. Performance is still way down from December and January. Let’s see if the predictors can pick it back up in March. pic.twitter.com/60scsUxPbW — What The FPL (@WhatTheF__PL) February 28, 2025

And here is who is close to doing so at 01.30 GMT on Thursday 14 March.…

PRICE CHANGE PREDICTIONS: MARCH 14

Risers Fallers Player Team Price Progress Tonight Gibbs-White NFO 6.5m 107.2% Very Likely Gabriel ARS 6.3m 100.2% Very Likely Minteh BHA 5.0m 99.8% Likely Kerkez BOU 5.1m 87.7% Unlikely Aina NFO 5.3m 86.7% Unlikely João Pedro BHA 5.5m 89.6% Unlikely Pickford EVE 5.1m 91.0% Unlikely Evanilson BOU 5.6m 80.6% Unlikely Schade BRE 5.1m 85.2% Unlikely Konaté LIV 5.2m 82.1% Unlikely Muñoz CRY 5.0m 78.6% Unlikely Gvardiol MCI 5.9m 67.7% Unlikely Milenković NFO 4.8m 67.0% Unlikely Marmoush MCI 7.2m 67.8% Unlikely Delap IPS 5.6m 68.7% Unlikely Verbruggen BHA 4.5m 68.8% Unlikely Nkunku CHE 5.7m 68.7% Unlikely José Sá WOL 4.3m 65.5% Unlikely Collins BRE 4.5m 66.5% Unlikely Spence TOT 4.4m 63.5% Unlikely Wissa BRE 6.5m 61.4% Unlikely Strand Larsen WOL 5.2m 59.2% Unlikely Bowen WHU 7.5m 56.7% Unlikely Flekken BRE 4.4m 59.0% Unlikely Mykolenko EVE 4.4m 58.6% Unlikely Nketiah CRY 5.9m 59.5% Unlikely Lacroix CRY 4.5m 55.7% Unlikely Semenyo BOU 5.7m 54.1% Unlikely Branthwaite EVE 4.8m 55.1% Unlikely Nwaneri ARS 4.6m 52.9% Unlikely Beto EVE 5.1m 49.3% Unlikely Hudson-Odoi NFO 5.2m 47.2% Unlikely Enzo CHE 4.7m 49.5% Unlikely Jørgensen CHE 4.2m 48.6% Unlikely Thomas LEI 3.9m 47.7% Unlikely Castagne FUL 4.2m 46.3% Unlikely Son TOT 9.7m 44.1% Unlikely Merino ARS 6.0m 45.3% Unlikely Maddison TOT 7.4m 44.6% Unlikely James CHE 4.8m 44.7% Unlikely 1 2 3 4 Player Team Price Progress Tonight Isak NEW 9.4m 98.3% Likely Hall NEW 4.9m 103.7% Very Likely Dúbravka NEW 4.3m 101.3% Very Likely C.Doucouré CRY 4.9m 99.6% Likely Calvert-Lewin EVE 5.4m 100.0% Very Likely McAteer LEI 4.7m 100.1% Very Likely Kelleher LIV 4.0m 99.5% Maybe B.Soumaré LEI 4.4m 99.5% Maybe McNeil EVE 5.1m 99.8% Maybe Ward CRY 4.3m 99.7% Maybe Hughes CRY 4.9m 99.7% Maybe Dawson WOL 4.3m 99.2% Maybe Emerson WHU 4.4m 99.7% Maybe Jaros LIV 4.0m 99.2% Maybe Burns IPS 4.8m 97.6% Maybe Veltman BHA 4.4m 97.7% Maybe Esse CRY 4.8m 92.4% Maybe Konsa AVL 4.4m 96.4% Maybe Mangala EVE 5.0m 95.1% Maybe McConnell LIV 4.4m 94.1% Maybe Onana MUN 5.0m 96.3% Maybe Schär NEW 5.4m 94.7% Maybe McCarthy SOU 4.3m 95.7% Maybe Steele BHA 4.1m 94.3% Unlikely M.Salah LIV 13.8m 83.0% Unlikely Fabianski WHU 4.1m 91.4% Unlikely Young EVE 4.5m 91.1% Unlikely Grealish MCI 6.4m 92.3% Unlikely Chiesa LIV 6.8m 89.4% Unlikely Wilson FUL 5.2m 84.6% Unlikely Foderingham WHU 4.3m 83.6% Unlikely Mazraoui MUN 4.3m 83.3% Unlikely Diop FUL 4.4m 81.6% Unlikely Dunk BHA 4.2m 81.3% Unlikely Casemiro MUN 4.7m 82.1% Unlikely Evans MUN 4.4m 80.9% Unlikely Johnstone WOL 4.2m 80.1% Unlikely Chiwome WOL 4.5m 80.2% Unlikely Jorginho ARS 4.7m 80.1% Unlikely Luis Díaz LIV 7.5m 77.2% Unlikely 1 2 3 4

These numbers will keep changing throughout the day (so keep checking back), responding to transfer market activity on FPL.

You can read all the confirmed changes here.

HOW LIVEFPL’S PRICE PREDICTOR WORKS

You can see these predictions in more detail on the LiveFPL website.

Players with at least 100% progress are estimated to rise that night and those with -100% or more are estimated to drop.

This column is a standard feature on predictors but what sets LiveFPL’s apart is the measurement of progress per hour, which allows an educated guess of their end-of-day expected percentage.

Furthermore, there’s an at-a-glance table that neatly summarises which players are currently in those zones and which are about to be.

You’re also able to filter out the lower-owned assets, focusing instead on relevant ones.