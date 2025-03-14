Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 29 clash between Fulham and Tottenham Hotspur.
The match at Craven Cottage kicks off at 13:30 GMT on Sunday 16 March.
PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 29 LINE-UPS
More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.
FULHAM
TOTTENHAM
RECENT FORM
|PLAYED
|POINTS
|GD
|FORM (most recent on the right)
|10th
|Fulham
|28
|42
|+3
|WWLWL
|13th
|Tottenham
|28
|34
|+14
|WWWLD
Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):