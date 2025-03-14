Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 29 clash between Fulham and Tottenham Hotspur.

The match at Craven Cottage kicks off at 13:30 GMT on Sunday 16 March.

PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 29 LINE-UPS

More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.

FULHAM

TOTTENHAM

RECENT FORM

PLAYED POINTS GD FORM (most recent on the right) 10th Fulham 28 42 +3 WWLWL 13th Tottenham 28 34 +14 WWWLD

Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):



