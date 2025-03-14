0
FPL March 14

Gvardiol, Aina, Kerkez: FPL price change predictions for March 15

We’ve a new widget on the Fantasy Football Scout home page, which details the predicted Fantasy Premier League (FPL) price changes for the upcoming evening.

These come courtesy of LiveFPL, who launched their new price change predictor in late 2024.

Since then, the brains behind the site – our friend Ragabolly – has been tweaking his predictor tool to try and make it the most reliable one out there.

Only FPL themselves know how their mysterious price change algorithm works – and the goalposts seem to be moving all the time.

But Ragabolly’s predictor gives a pretty damned good gauge of who is nearing falling or rising in price.

And here is who is close to doing so at 01.30 GMT on Thursday 15 March.

PRICE CHANGE PREDICTIONS: MARCH 15

Risers
Fallers
PlayerTeamPriceProgressTonight
GvardiolMCI5.9m
128.4%
 Very Likely
KerkezBOU5.1m
128.4%
 Very Likely
AinaNFO5.3m
123.9%
 Very Likely
EvanilsonBOU5.6m
120.7%
 Very Likely
GabrielARS6.3m
111.6%
 Very Likely
João PedroBHA5.5m
103.9%
 Very Likely
MilenkovićNFO4.8m
96.8%
 Likely
B.FernandesMUN8.4m
89.1%
 Likely
MintehBHA5.0m
99.4%
 Maybe
PickfordEVE5.1m
97.1%
 Maybe
MarmoushMCI7.2m
89.2%
 Unlikely
BowenWHU7.5m
84.3%
 Unlikely
SchadeBRE5.1m
84.4%
 Unlikely
WissaBRE6.5m
79.4%
 Unlikely
Strand LarsenWOL5.2m
76.5%
 Unlikely
José SáWOL4.3m
75.1%
 Unlikely
Hudson-OdoiNFO5.2m
68.1%
 Unlikely
MuñozCRY5.0m
73.3%
 Unlikely
DelapIPS5.6m
69.1%
 Unlikely
VerbruggenBHA4.5m
67.7%
 Unlikely
SemenyoBOU5.7m
64.6%
 Unlikely
CollinsBRE4.5m
66.3%
 Unlikely
NkunkuCHE5.7m
66.4%
 Unlikely
KonatéLIV5.2m
68.9%
 Unlikely
SpenceTOT4.4m
64.9%
 Unlikely
SonTOT9.7m
59.7%
 Unlikely
MykolenkoEVE4.4m
60.8%
 Unlikely
WoodNFO7.3m
54.6%
 Unlikely
FlekkenBRE4.4m
60.0%
 Unlikely
BetoEVE5.1m
57.0%
 Unlikely
BranthwaiteEVE4.8m
56.0%
 Unlikely
LacroixCRY4.5m
54.6%
 Unlikely
NwaneriARS4.6m
52.3%
 Unlikely
MbeumoBRE8.1m
49.9%
 Unlikely
NketiahCRY5.9m
52.7%
 Unlikely
CucurellaCHE5.2m
49.0%
 Unlikely
MaddisonTOT7.4m
48.4%
 Unlikely
EnzoCHE4.7m
49.0%
 Unlikely
ThomasLEI3.9m
47.2%
 Unlikely
MerinoARS6.0m
46.3%
 Unlikely
IsakNEW9.4m
192.1%
 Very Likely
M.SalahLIV13.8m
160.6%
 Very Likely
Alexander-ArnoldLIV7.5m
137.2%
 Very Likely
EsseCRY4.8m
120.1%
 Very Likely
HallNEW4.9m
120.6%
 Very Likely
DúbravkaNEW4.3m
110.0%
 Very Likely
B.SoumaréLEI4.4m
105.6%
 Very Likely
KonsaAVL4.4m
104.3%
 Very Likely
HughesCRY4.9m
103.7%
 Very Likely
McAteerLEI4.7m
102.4%
 Very Likely
VeltmanBHA4.4m
102.0%
 Very Likely
EmersonWHU4.4m
101.9%
 Very Likely
Luis DíazLIV7.5m
98.3%
 Likely
JarosLIV4.0m
101.8%
 Very Likely
KelleherLIV4.0m
101.7%
 Very Likely
SchärNEW5.4m
100.6%
 Very Likely
GakpoLIV7.4m
93.8%
 Likely
FabianskiWHU4.1m
99.1%
 Likely
C.DoucouréCRY4.9m
100.6%
 Very Likely
Calvert-LewinEVE5.4m
100.3%
 Very Likely
McNeilEVE5.1m
100.3%
 Very Likely
WardCRY4.3m
99.5%
 Maybe
DawsonWOL4.3m
99.5%
 Maybe
YoungEVE4.5m
98.0%
 Maybe
BurnsIPS4.8m
98.7%
 Maybe
McConnellLIV4.4m
96.7%
 Maybe
McCarthySOU4.3m
97.2%
 Maybe
MangalaEVE5.0m
96.6%
 Maybe
RashfordAVL6.7m
91.5%
 Maybe
SteeleBHA4.1m
95.4%
 Maybe
MalenAVL5.4m
88.4%
 Unlikely
ChiesaLIV6.8m
91.3%
 Unlikely
OnanaMUN5.0m
92.0%
 Unlikely
GrealishMCI6.4m
90.5%
 Unlikely
WilsonFUL5.2m
89.3%
 Unlikely
DunkBHA4.2m
84.2%
 Unlikely
FoderinghamWHU4.3m
83.1%
 Unlikely
ChiwomeWOL4.5m
82.7%
 Unlikely
DiopFUL4.4m
83.1%
 Unlikely
LongstaffNEW4.5m
82.5%
 Unlikely

These numbers will keep changing throughout the day (so keep checking back), responding to transfer market activity on FPL.

You can read all the confirmed changes here.

HOW LIVEFPL’S PRICE PREDICTOR WORKS

You can see these predictions in more detail on the LiveFPL website.

LiveFPL has launched a Price Change Predictor

Players with at least 100% progress are estimated to rise that night and those with -100% or more are estimated to drop.

This column is a standard feature on predictors but what sets LiveFPL’s apart is the measurement of progress per hour, which allows an educated guess of their end-of-day expected percentage.

LiveFPL has launched a Price Change Predictor 1

Furthermore, there’s an at-a-glance table that neatly summarises which players are currently in those zones and which are about to be.

You’re also able to filter out the lower-owned assets, focusing instead on relevant ones.

