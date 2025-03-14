Gvardiol, Aina, Kerkez: FPL price change predictions for March 15

We’ve a new widget on the Fantasy Football Scout home page, which details the predicted Fantasy Premier League (FPL) price changes for the upcoming evening.

These come courtesy of LiveFPL, who launched their new price change predictor in late 2024.

Since then, the brains behind the site – our friend Ragabolly – has been tweaking his predictor tool to try and make it the most reliable one out there.

Only FPL themselves know how their mysterious price change algorithm works – and the goalposts seem to be moving all the time.

But Ragabolly’s predictor gives a pretty damned good gauge of who is nearing falling or rising in price.

The best price change predictor of February is…@LiveFPLnet and @fpl_statistics

with one 1st and 2nd place each. Performance is still way down from December and January. Let’s see if the predictors can pick it back up in March. pic.twitter.com/60scsUxPbW — What The FPL (@WhatTheF__PL) February 28, 2025

And here is who is close to doing so at 01.30 GMT on Thursday 15 March.…

PRICE CHANGE PREDICTIONS: MARCH 15

Risers Fallers Player Team Price Progress Tonight Gvardiol MCI 5.9m 128.4% Very Likely Kerkez BOU 5.1m 128.4% Very Likely Aina NFO 5.3m 123.9% Very Likely Evanilson BOU 5.6m 120.7% Very Likely Gabriel ARS 6.3m 111.6% Very Likely João Pedro BHA 5.5m 103.9% Very Likely Milenković NFO 4.8m 96.8% Likely B.Fernandes MUN 8.4m 89.1% Likely Minteh BHA 5.0m 99.4% Maybe Pickford EVE 5.1m 97.1% Maybe Marmoush MCI 7.2m 89.2% Unlikely Bowen WHU 7.5m 84.3% Unlikely Schade BRE 5.1m 84.4% Unlikely Wissa BRE 6.5m 79.4% Unlikely Strand Larsen WOL 5.2m 76.5% Unlikely José Sá WOL 4.3m 75.1% Unlikely Hudson-Odoi NFO 5.2m 68.1% Unlikely Muñoz CRY 5.0m 73.3% Unlikely Delap IPS 5.6m 69.1% Unlikely Verbruggen BHA 4.5m 67.7% Unlikely Semenyo BOU 5.7m 64.6% Unlikely Collins BRE 4.5m 66.3% Unlikely Nkunku CHE 5.7m 66.4% Unlikely Konaté LIV 5.2m 68.9% Unlikely Spence TOT 4.4m 64.9% Unlikely Son TOT 9.7m 59.7% Unlikely Mykolenko EVE 4.4m 60.8% Unlikely Wood NFO 7.3m 54.6% Unlikely Flekken BRE 4.4m 60.0% Unlikely Beto EVE 5.1m 57.0% Unlikely Branthwaite EVE 4.8m 56.0% Unlikely Lacroix CRY 4.5m 54.6% Unlikely Nwaneri ARS 4.6m 52.3% Unlikely Mbeumo BRE 8.1m 49.9% Unlikely Nketiah CRY 5.9m 52.7% Unlikely Cucurella CHE 5.2m 49.0% Unlikely Maddison TOT 7.4m 48.4% Unlikely Enzo CHE 4.7m 49.0% Unlikely Thomas LEI 3.9m 47.2% Unlikely Merino ARS 6.0m 46.3% Unlikely 1 2 3 4 Player Team Price Progress Tonight Isak NEW 9.4m 192.1% Very Likely M.Salah LIV 13.8m 160.6% Very Likely Alexander-Arnold LIV 7.5m 137.2% Very Likely Esse CRY 4.8m 120.1% Very Likely Hall NEW 4.9m 120.6% Very Likely Dúbravka NEW 4.3m 110.0% Very Likely B.Soumaré LEI 4.4m 105.6% Very Likely Konsa AVL 4.4m 104.3% Very Likely Hughes CRY 4.9m 103.7% Very Likely McAteer LEI 4.7m 102.4% Very Likely Veltman BHA 4.4m 102.0% Very Likely Emerson WHU 4.4m 101.9% Very Likely Luis Díaz LIV 7.5m 98.3% Likely Jaros LIV 4.0m 101.8% Very Likely Kelleher LIV 4.0m 101.7% Very Likely Schär NEW 5.4m 100.6% Very Likely Gakpo LIV 7.4m 93.8% Likely Fabianski WHU 4.1m 99.1% Likely C.Doucouré CRY 4.9m 100.6% Very Likely Calvert-Lewin EVE 5.4m 100.3% Very Likely McNeil EVE 5.1m 100.3% Very Likely Ward CRY 4.3m 99.5% Maybe Dawson WOL 4.3m 99.5% Maybe Young EVE 4.5m 98.0% Maybe Burns IPS 4.8m 98.7% Maybe McConnell LIV 4.4m 96.7% Maybe McCarthy SOU 4.3m 97.2% Maybe Mangala EVE 5.0m 96.6% Maybe Rashford AVL 6.7m 91.5% Maybe Steele BHA 4.1m 95.4% Maybe Malen AVL 5.4m 88.4% Unlikely Chiesa LIV 6.8m 91.3% Unlikely Onana MUN 5.0m 92.0% Unlikely Grealish MCI 6.4m 90.5% Unlikely Wilson FUL 5.2m 89.3% Unlikely Dunk BHA 4.2m 84.2% Unlikely Foderingham WHU 4.3m 83.1% Unlikely Chiwome WOL 4.5m 82.7% Unlikely Diop FUL 4.4m 83.1% Unlikely Longstaff NEW 4.5m 82.5% Unlikely 1 2 3 4

These numbers will keep changing throughout the day (so keep checking back), responding to transfer market activity on FPL.

You can read all the confirmed changes here.

HOW LIVEFPL’S PRICE PREDICTOR WORKS

You can see these predictions in more detail on the LiveFPL website.

Players with at least 100% progress are estimated to rise that night and those with -100% or more are estimated to drop.

This column is a standard feature on predictors but what sets LiveFPL’s apart is the measurement of progress per hour, which allows an educated guess of their end-of-day expected percentage.

Furthermore, there’s an at-a-glance table that neatly summarises which players are currently in those zones and which are about to be.

You’re also able to filter out the lower-owned assets, focusing instead on relevant ones.