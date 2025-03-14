Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 29 clash between Manchester City and Brighton and Hove Albion.

The match at Etihad Stadium kicks off at 15:00 GMT on Saturday 15 March.

PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 29 LINE-UPS

More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.

MAN CITY

BRIGHTON

RECENT FORM

PLAYED POINTS GD FORM (most recent on the right) 5th Man City 28 47 +9 LWLWL 7th Brighton 28 46 +6 LWWWW

Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):



