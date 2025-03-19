Trent, Tel + more: FPL price change predictions for March 20

We’ve a new widget on the Fantasy Football Scout home page, which details the predicted Fantasy Premier League (FPL) price changes for the upcoming evening.

These come courtesy of LiveFPL, who launched their new price change predictor in late 2024.

Since then, the brains behind the site – our friend Ragabolly – has been tweaking his predictor tool to try and make it the most reliable one out there.

Only FPL themselves know how their mysterious price change algorithm works – and the goalposts seem to be moving all the time.

But Ragabolly’s predictor gives a pretty damned good gauge of who is nearing falling or rising in price.

The best price change predictor of February is…@LiveFPLnet and @fpl_statistics

with one 1st and 2nd place each. Performance is still way down from December and January. Let’s see if the predictors can pick it back up in March. pic.twitter.com/60scsUxPbW — What The FPL (@WhatTheF__PL) February 28, 2025

And here is who is close to doing so at 01:30 GMT on Thursday 20 March.…

PRICE CHANGE PREDICTIONS: MARCH 20

Risers Fallers Player Team Price Progress Tonight Minteh BHA 5.0m 97.9% Maybe José Sá WOL 4.3m 91.4% Unlikely Hudson-Odoi NFO 5.2m 89.3% Unlikely Kluivert BOU 6.2m 85.9% Unlikely Semenyo BOU 5.7m 83.8% Unlikely Wissa BRE 6.5m 83.5% Unlikely Schade BRE 5.1m 80.3% Unlikely Pickford EVE 5.1m 80.3% Unlikely I.Sarr CRY 5.6m 78.4% Unlikely Cucurella CHE 5.2m 77.7% Unlikely N.Williams NFO 4.4m 66.9% Unlikely Verbruggen BHA 4.5m 65.9% Unlikely Spence TOT 4.4m 65.2% Unlikely Collins BRE 4.5m 64.0% Unlikely Delap IPS 5.6m 63.1% Unlikely Son TOT 9.7m 61.0% Unlikely Nkunku CHE 5.7m 60.1% Unlikely Flekken BRE 4.4m 59.9% Unlikely Merino ARS 6.0m 57.1% Unlikely Kerkez BOU 5.2m 55.7% Unlikely Mykolenko EVE 4.4m 56.4% Unlikely Branthwaite EVE 4.8m 55.4% Unlikely Lacroix CRY 4.5m 55.2% Unlikely Elanga NFO 5.3m 53.3% Unlikely Konaté LIV 5.2m 51.6% Unlikely Milenković NFO 4.9m 50.9% Unlikely Saliba ARS 6.2m 50.7% Unlikely Enzo CHE 4.7m 46.7% Unlikely Maddison TOT 7.4m 46.2% Unlikely Thomas LEI 3.9m 45.9% Unlikely Nwaneri ARS 4.6m 43.9% Unlikely Castagne FUL 4.2m 43.8% Unlikely Gvardiol MCI 6.0m 43.1% Unlikely Aït-Nouri WOL 4.8m 43.4% Unlikely Nketiah CRY 5.9m 42.4% Unlikely Cresswell WHU 3.9m 42.3% Unlikely James CHE 4.8m 40.9% Unlikely Jørgensen CHE 4.2m 40.0% Unlikely Colwill CHE 4.4m 39.6% Unlikely Mbeumo BRE 8.1m 39.2% Unlikely 1 2 3 4 Player Team Price Progress Tonight Alexander-Arnold LIV 7.4m 104.3% Very Likely Tel TOT 6.0m 101.3% Very Likely Jaros LIV 4.0m 100.3% Very Likely B.Soumaré LEI 4.4m 100.4% Very Likely Hughes CRY 4.9m 100.0% Very Likely Emerson WHU 4.4m 100.2% Very Likely Kelleher LIV 4.0m 99.7% Maybe Steele BHA 4.1m 99.7% Maybe Calvert-Lewin EVE 5.4m 99.6% Maybe Burns IPS 4.8m 99.6% Maybe Dawson WOL 4.3m 99.6% Maybe Ward CRY 4.3m 99.4% Maybe Konsa AVL 4.4m 99.3% Maybe Neto CHE 6.3m 99.4% Maybe C.Doucouré CRY 4.9m 99.3% Maybe McAteer LEI 4.7m 99.2% Maybe Rashford AVL 6.7m 98.7% Maybe McConnell LIV 4.4m 98.6% Maybe Kinsky TOT 4.3m 97.8% Maybe Mangala EVE 5.0m 98.1% Maybe Chiwome WOL 4.5m 95.6% Maybe Keane EVE 3.9m 93.7% Unlikely Luis Díaz LIV 7.5m 92.7% Unlikely Janelt BRE 4.9m 91.4% Unlikely Gordon NEW 7.4m 91.1% Unlikely Longstaff NEW 4.5m 91.0% Unlikely Rogers AVL 5.5m 88.7% Unlikely Grealish MCI 6.4m 88.0% Unlikely Diop FUL 4.4m 87.7% Unlikely Digne AVL 4.5m 87.1% Unlikely Buonanotte LEI 4.6m 87.0% Unlikely Vitor Reis MCI 4.5m 86.7% Unlikely Jorginho ARS 4.7m 85.9% Unlikely Johnstone WOL 4.2m 85.4% Unlikely Evans MUN 4.4m 83.1% Unlikely Foderingham WHU 4.3m 82.5% Unlikely Antonio WHU 5.3m 81.3% Unlikely Szoboszlai LIV 6.4m 79.6% Unlikely Malen AVL 5.4m 78.6% Unlikely Casemiro MUN 4.7m 78.5% Unlikely 1 2 3 4

These numbers will keep changing throughout the day (so keep checking back), responding to transfer market activity on FPL.

You can read all the confirmed changes here.

HOW LIVEFPL’S PRICE PREDICTOR WORKS

You can see these predictions in more detail on the LiveFPL website.

Players with at least 100% progress are estimated to rise that night and those with -100% or more are estimated to drop.

This column is a standard feature on predictors but what sets LiveFPL’s apart is the measurement of progress per hour, which allows an educated guess of their end-of-day expected percentage.

Furthermore, there’s an at-a-glance table that neatly summarises which players are currently in those zones and which are about to be.

You’re also able to filter out the lower-owned assets, focusing instead on relevant ones.