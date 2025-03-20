Trent, Tel + more: FPL price change predictions for March 21

We’ve a new widget on the Fantasy Football Scout home page, which details the predicted Fantasy Premier League (FPL) price changes for the upcoming evening.

These come courtesy of LiveFPL, who launched their new price change predictor in late 2024.

Since then, the brains behind the site – our friend Ragabolly – has been tweaking his predictor tool to try and make it the most reliable one out there.

Only FPL themselves know how their mysterious price change algorithm works – and the goalposts seem to be moving all the time.

But Ragabolly’s predictor gives a pretty damned good gauge of who is nearing falling or rising in price.

The best price change predictor of February is…@LiveFPLnet and @fpl_statistics

with one 1st and 2nd place each. Performance is still way down from December and January. Let’s see if the predictors can pick it back up in March. pic.twitter.com/60scsUxPbW — What The FPL (@WhatTheF__PL) February 28, 2025

And here is who is close to doing so at 01:30 GMT on Thursday 21 March.…

PRICE CHANGE PREDICTIONS: MARCH 21

Risers Fallers Player Team Price Progress Tonight Minteh BHA 5.0m 98.0% Maybe José Sá WOL 4.3m 91.4% Unlikely Kluivert BOU 6.2m 89.2% Unlikely Hudson-Odoi NFO 5.2m 89.3% Unlikely Semenyo BOU 5.7m 84.1% Unlikely Wissa BRE 6.5m 83.5% Unlikely I.Sarr CRY 5.6m 80.8% Unlikely Schade BRE 5.1m 80.2% Unlikely Cucurella CHE 5.2m 78.5% Unlikely Pickford EVE 5.1m 79.0% Unlikely N.Williams NFO 4.4m 66.9% Unlikely Verbruggen BHA 4.5m 65.9% Unlikely Spence TOT 4.4m 65.2% Unlikely Collins BRE 4.5m 63.9% Unlikely Delap IPS 5.6m 62.9% Unlikely Son TOT 9.7m 60.9% Unlikely Nkunku CHE 5.7m 60.0% Unlikely Flekken BRE 4.4m 59.8% Unlikely Kerkez BOU 5.2m 57.4% Unlikely Merino ARS 6.0m 57.3% Unlikely Mykolenko EVE 4.4m 56.0% Unlikely Branthwaite EVE 4.8m 55.3% Unlikely Lacroix CRY 4.5m 55.2% Unlikely Elanga NFO 5.3m 54.6% Unlikely Milenković NFO 4.9m 52.1% Unlikely Saliba ARS 6.2m 51.7% Unlikely Konaté LIV 5.2m 51.7% Unlikely Enzo CHE 4.7m 46.7% Unlikely Maddison TOT 7.4m 46.1% Unlikely Thomas LEI 3.9m 45.9% Unlikely Gvardiol MCI 6.0m 44.6% Unlikely Castagne FUL 4.2m 43.7% Unlikely Nwaneri ARS 4.6m 43.6% Unlikely Aït-Nouri WOL 4.8m 43.1% Unlikely Nketiah CRY 5.9m 42.4% Unlikely Cresswell WHU 3.9m 42.3% Unlikely James CHE 4.8m 40.9% Unlikely Jørgensen CHE 4.2m 39.9% Unlikely Colwill CHE 4.4m 39.6% Unlikely Mbeumo BRE 8.1m 39.1% Unlikely 1 2 3 4 Player Team Price Progress Tonight Alexander-Arnold LIV 7.4m 101.6% Very Likely Tel TOT 6.0m 101.1% Very Likely Steele BHA 4.1m 99.8% Maybe Kelleher LIV 4.0m 99.8% Maybe Dawson WOL 4.3m 99.7% Maybe Calvert-Lewin EVE 5.4m 99.6% Maybe Jaros LIV 4.0m 99.5% Maybe Burns IPS 4.8m 99.6% Maybe B.Soumaré LEI 4.4m 99.5% Maybe Ward CRY 4.3m 99.4% Maybe Neto CHE 6.3m 99.5% Maybe Konsa AVL 4.4m 99.3% Maybe C.Doucouré CRY 4.9m 99.2% Maybe McAteer LEI 4.7m 99.2% Maybe Emerson WHU 4.4m 98.8% Maybe Hughes CRY 4.9m 98.8% Maybe McConnell LIV 4.4m 98.8% Maybe Kinsky TOT 4.3m 98.4% Maybe Rashford AVL 6.7m 98.5% Maybe Mangala EVE 5.0m 98.1% Maybe Chiwome WOL 4.5m 95.8% Maybe Keane EVE 3.9m 94.0% Unlikely Luis Díaz LIV 7.5m 92.5% Unlikely Janelt BRE 4.9m 91.6% Unlikely Gordon NEW 7.4m 91.3% Unlikely Longstaff NEW 4.5m 91.0% Unlikely Rogers AVL 5.5m 88.8% Unlikely Vitor Reis MCI 4.5m 87.7% Unlikely Grealish MCI 6.4m 88.0% Unlikely Diop FUL 4.4m 87.8% Unlikely Digne AVL 4.5m 87.1% Unlikely Buonanotte LEI 4.6m 87.1% Unlikely Jorginho ARS 4.7m 86.1% Unlikely Johnstone WOL 4.2m 85.5% Unlikely Evans MUN 4.4m 83.1% Unlikely Foderingham WHU 4.3m 82.4% Unlikely Antonio WHU 5.3m 81.3% Unlikely Malen AVL 5.4m 79.8% Unlikely O.Dango BOU 5.1m 79.0% Unlikely Casemiro MUN 4.7m 78.6% Unlikely 1 2 3 4

These numbers will keep changing throughout the day (so keep checking back), responding to transfer market activity on FPL.

You can read all the confirmed changes here.

HOW LIVEFPL’S PRICE PREDICTOR WORKS

You can see these predictions in more detail on the LiveFPL website.

Players with at least 100% progress are estimated to rise that night and those with -100% or more are estimated to drop.

This column is a standard feature on predictors but what sets LiveFPL’s apart is the measurement of progress per hour, which allows an educated guess of their end-of-day expected percentage.

Furthermore, there’s an at-a-glance table that neatly summarises which players are currently in those zones and which are about to be.

You’re also able to filter out the lower-owned assets, focusing instead on relevant ones.