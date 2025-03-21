Trent, Tel + more: FPL price change predictions for March 22

We’ve a new widget on the Fantasy Football Scout home page, which details the predicted Fantasy Premier League (FPL) price changes for the upcoming evening.

These come courtesy of LiveFPL, who launched their new price change predictor in late 2024.

Since then, the brains behind the site – our friend Ragabolly – has been tweaking his predictor tool to try and make it the most reliable one out there.

Only FPL themselves know how their mysterious price change algorithm works – and the goalposts seem to be moving all the time.

But Ragabolly’s predictor gives a pretty damned good gauge of who is nearing falling or rising in price.

The best price change predictor of February is…@LiveFPLnet and @fpl_statistics

with one 1st and 2nd place each. Performance is still way down from December and January. Let’s see if the predictors can pick it back up in March. pic.twitter.com/60scsUxPbW — What The FPL (@WhatTheF__PL) February 28, 2025

And here is who is close to doing so at 01:30 GMT on Saturday 22 March.…

PRICE CHANGE PREDICTIONS: MARCH 22

Risers Fallers Player Team Price Progress Tonight Minteh BHA 5.0m 97.9% Maybe Kluivert BOU 6.2m 91.6% Unlikely José Sá WOL 4.3m 91.7% Unlikely Hudson-Odoi NFO 5.2m 89.2% Unlikely I.Sarr CRY 5.6m 85.4% Unlikely Semenyo BOU 5.7m 84.1% Unlikely Wissa BRE 6.5m 83.1% Unlikely Cucurella CHE 5.2m 79.8% Unlikely Schade BRE 5.1m 80.0% Unlikely Pickford EVE 5.1m 77.3% Unlikely N.Williams NFO 4.4m 66.9% Unlikely Verbruggen BHA 4.5m 65.8% Unlikely Spence TOT 4.4m 65.1% Unlikely Collins BRE 4.5m 63.7% Unlikely Delap IPS 5.6m 62.7% Unlikely Kerkez BOU 5.2m 60.0% Unlikely Son TOT 9.7m 60.6% Unlikely Flekken BRE 4.4m 59.8% Unlikely Nkunku CHE 5.7m 59.8% Unlikely Merino ARS 6.0m 57.8% Unlikely Elanga NFO 5.3m 56.2% Unlikely Lacroix CRY 4.5m 55.3% Unlikely Branthwaite EVE 4.8m 55.2% Unlikely Mykolenko EVE 4.4m 55.2% Unlikely Milenković NFO 4.9m 53.8% Unlikely Saliba ARS 6.2m 53.3% Unlikely Konaté LIV 5.2m 51.7% Unlikely Gvardiol MCI 6.0m 46.3% Unlikely Enzo CHE 4.7m 46.6% Unlikely Thomas LEI 3.9m 45.9% Unlikely Maddison TOT 7.4m 45.8% Unlikely Castagne FUL 4.2m 43.7% Unlikely Nwaneri ARS 4.6m 43.2% Unlikely Aït-Nouri WOL 4.8m 43.0% Unlikely Nketiah CRY 5.9m 42.5% Unlikely Cresswell WHU 3.9m 42.3% Unlikely James CHE 4.8m 40.9% Unlikely Jørgensen CHE 4.2m 39.9% Unlikely Colwill CHE 4.4m 39.5% Unlikely Mbeumo BRE 8.1m 38.1% Unlikely 1 2 3 4 Player Team Price Progress Tonight Alexander-Arnold LIV 7.4m 102.3% Very Likely Tel TOT 6.0m 100.9% Very Likely Kinsky TOT 4.3m 100.3% Very Likely Steele BHA 4.1m 99.9% Maybe Jaros LIV 4.0m 99.7% Maybe Calvert-Lewin EVE 5.4m 99.8% Maybe Dawson WOL 4.3m 99.8% Maybe Burns IPS 4.8m 99.7% Maybe B.Soumaré LEI 4.4m 99.8% Maybe Ward CRY 4.3m 99.6% Maybe Konsa AVL 4.4m 99.4% Maybe Kelleher LIV 4.0m 99.6% Maybe McAteer LEI 4.7m 99.4% Maybe Neto CHE 6.3m 99.4% Maybe C.Doucouré CRY 4.9m 99.3% Maybe Hughes CRY 4.9m 99.2% Maybe Emerson WHU 4.4m 99.0% Maybe McConnell LIV 4.4m 98.6% Maybe Mangala EVE 5.0m 98.2% Maybe Rashford AVL 6.7m 98.2% Maybe Chiwome WOL 4.5m 96.0% Maybe Keane EVE 3.9m 94.5% Unlikely Janelt BRE 4.9m 92.3% Unlikely Luis Díaz LIV 7.5m 92.3% Unlikely Gordon NEW 7.4m 91.7% Unlikely Longstaff NEW 4.5m 91.2% Unlikely Vitor Reis MCI 4.5m 87.7% Unlikely Rogers AVL 5.5m 89.1% Unlikely Grealish MCI 6.4m 88.3% Unlikely Diop FUL 4.4m 88.0% Unlikely Buonanotte LEI 4.6m 87.5% Unlikely Digne AVL 4.5m 87.4% Unlikely Jorginho ARS 4.7m 86.4% Unlikely Johnstone WOL 4.2m 85.7% Unlikely Evans MUN 4.4m 83.4% Unlikely Foderingham WHU 4.3m 82.6% Unlikely Antonio WHU 5.3m 81.4% Unlikely O.Dango BOU 5.1m 81.0% Unlikely Malen AVL 5.4m 80.1% Unlikely Casemiro MUN 4.7m 78.7% Unlikely 1 2 3 4

These numbers will keep changing throughout the day (so keep checking back), responding to transfer market activity on FPL.

You can read all the confirmed changes here.

HOW LIVEFPL’S PRICE PREDICTOR WORKS

You can see these predictions in more detail on the LiveFPL website.

Players with at least 100% progress are estimated to rise that night and those with -100% or more are estimated to drop.

This column is a standard feature on predictors but what sets LiveFPL’s apart is the measurement of progress per hour, which allows an educated guess of their end-of-day expected percentage.

Furthermore, there’s an at-a-glance table that neatly summarises which players are currently in those zones and which are about to be.

You’re also able to filter out the lower-owned assets, focusing instead on relevant ones.