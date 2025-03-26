81
FPL March 26

5-5-0 formation, £3.0m players + 32 Gameweeks: The story of FPL’s first season

Fantasy Premier League (FPL) is a pretty mainstream pursuit these days.

Coverage of it is widespread, too. From Sky Sports News and the BBC to national newspapers and ‘celebrity’ players (Neil Robertson, Magnus Carlsen, Stuart Broad… John Ruddy), everyone wants a piece of this burgeoning game.

It wasn’t always the case.

Back in August 2002, FPL as we know it (or something resembling it) launched to little fanfare and modest interest.

Here, we go back in time to the 2002/03 campaign – with the help of the Wayback Machine – to revisit Fantasy Premier League’s humble beginnings and inaugural season.

There is, of course, a story behind the story when it comes to FPL. From ‘play by mail’ to early online UEFA efforts, Fantasy Football was around long before ISM and the Premier League joined forces.

That’s an article for another day, however, as we focus exclusively on a season of now-defunct formations, £3.0m players, an all-or-nothing Bonus Points System, Geremi‘s Dream Team appearance and James Beattie‘s 23-goal heroics.

A FAMILIAR SCORING SYSTEM… BUT WITH A FEW DIFFERENCES

FPL’s scoring system has pretty much remained consistent from the outset. From goals scored and assists to clean sheet and save points, not a great deal has changed in 23 years.

You’ll notice a couple of differences above, however.

Back in the day, midfielders got two points for keeping a clean sheet, not one.

And while there were still bonus points on offer, there was no sliding scale (ie three, two, one). Instead, three bonus points were awarded “for being judged to have made an excellent performance”.

Brilliantly, there was seemingly a) no maximum cap on players receiving bonus or b) an obligation to give any out.

As you’ll see below (click to expand), 10 of the 20 starting outfielders in the Bolton Wanderers v Southampton game in Gameweek 2 were deemed worthy of extra reward. On the same weekend, nobody involved in Manchester United’s win over Charlton Athletic was adjudged to be as deserving. Not even Ryan Giggs, who played a part in all three goals. Imagine the stink if such a system were in operation today…

5-5-0 formation, £3.0m players + a September start: The story of FPL's first season 4
5-5-0 formation, £3.0m players + a September start: The story of FPL's first season 3

NO CHIPS, NO CARRIED-OVER TRANSFERS

While the shark was jumped this season with the Mystery Chip, there was a time when there weren’t any chips in FPL at all.

Fantasy managers didn’t even have a Wildcard back in 2002/03. It wasn’t until much later in the decade, in fact, that this particular chip was introduced.

And while we’re all enjoying the ability to roll up to five free transfers in 2024/25, back in the inaugural campaign (and for many years to come), you couldn’t even carry over one. If you didn’t use it, you lost it.

2-5-3 AND 5-5-0 FORMATIONS

5-5-0 formation, £3.0m players + a Gameweek 6 start: The story of FPL's first season 3

The now-discarded ‘All Out Attack’ chip, introduced in 2015/16, allowed FPL managers the chance to start just two defenders and field all front eight players.

There was a time, however, when FPL permitted you to adopt that offensive approach every week.

Back in 2002/03, the ‘2-5-3’ was one of 10 selectable formations that FPL managers could use. Eight of those survive to this day.

The other long-forgotten option was the slightly bonkers 5-5-0 set-up, where you could park all three forwards on the bench.

£3.0m GOALKEEPERS AND DEFENDERS!

While the complete price list from 2002/03 is sadly lost in time (defenders, midfielders and forwards can be found from 2003/04 onwards), the Wayback Machine has preserved the goalkeeper list. The above image dates from November 2002, after some price changes had occurred.

What’s noticeable is that almost half the goalkeepers in the game are under £4.0m. While a lot of these £3.0m/£3.5m options were understudies, you did have the odd starting custodian like Sunderland’s Jurgen Macho.

There were defenders, too, available in the sub-£4.0m bracket. While a comprehensive list isn’t there, we have found some examples: the goal-shy legend that is Tony Hibbert was an early Fantasy cult hero, starting the season at £3.0m.

Sun Jihai, at £3.5m, was another widely owned budget gem.

The existence of dirt-cheap options was offset by more premiums elsewhere. These were the days of £7.0m goalkeepers (Jerzy Dudek, Carlo Cudicini, David Seaman) and £7.0m+ defenders (Sami Hyypia, Rio Ferdinand, Gary Neville, Lauren and an £8.0m Ashley Cole, to name a few).

Coveted midfielders like Harry Kewell, Paul Scholes, Robert Pires, Giggs and David Beckham were all £9.0m+. Even B-listers like Lee Bowyer and Nolberto Solano started out at £8.5m.

Many forwards cost big bucks, too. Thierry Henry and Ruud van Nistelrooy were £11.5m, Jimmy-Floyd Hasselbaink was £11.0m and Alan Shearer started at £10.5m. Eidur Gudjohnsen and Mark Viduka set you back £10.0m apiece.

PRE-SEASON WITHIN A SEASON

5-5-0 formation, £3.0m players + a Gameweek 6 start: The story of FPL's first season

While it’s a slick, well-oiled machine these days, FPL was endearingly shambolic some 23 years ago.

The first six Gameweeks (the initial plan was four Gameweeks but there were evidently teething problems) didn’t even count towards your overall score. Instead, the opening half-dozen rounds were classed as ‘pre-season’, as Fantasy managers dipped their toes into the water to get accustomed to the game.

‘The Pundit’ – as the ‘The Scout’ was known in those days – was the only Gameweek 1 entrant, indeed.

THE BIG KICK-OFF

Gameweek 1 (or Gameweek 7 as it should have been) saw the season commence in earnest.

The Tyne-Wear derby got things underway in the lunchtime kick-off on Saturday 21 September, 2002.

Craig Bellamy and Kieron Dyer have claims to fame as the first players to register a goal and an assist, respectively, in FPL proper.

There were a whopping 11 clean sheets across the weekend. Among those emerging with double-digit hauls were Barclaysmen Franck Queudrue, Brad Friedel, Lee Hendrie and Antti Niemi (still far from finished at the age of 30), as well as eventual season top points-scorer Henry.

AN EARLY DOUBLE GAMEWEEK

For as long as there has been FPL, there have been Double Gameweeks.

And the first Double Gameweek proper we had was in Gameweek 4 of 2002/03 (Gameweek 10 as it should have been).

Fulham and West Ham United were the two teams playing twice in that round of fixtures, with successive 1-0 wins for the Hammers seeing such luminaries as Scott Minto and Ian Pearce make that week’s Dream Team.

There was actually an earlier, unofficial Double Gameweek as part of the six-week trial period, with Manchester United and Middlesbrough playing twice. A Ryan Giggs goal and a ‘Boro clean sheet helped two future national-team coaches to double-digit hauls.

More Double Gameweeks – and some big hauls – were to follow in the New Year.

BIGGEST HAULS

Two of the biggest hauls of the campaign came in Double Gameweek 27 (aka Gameweek 33), when Manchester United followed up a remarkable 6-2 win at St James’ Park with a 2-2 draw at Arsenal. Giggs and Scholes both emerged with 22-point returns in that Gameweek.

It’s a figure that Steed Malbranque had matched in Double Gameweek 21 (Gameweek 27) when Fulham played twice.

Scott Parker had become the first player to hit 20 points in a Gameweek, doing so in Charlton Athletic’s double in Gameweek 18 (aka 24).

But all of them were trumped by Pires.

In Arsenal’s Double Gameweek 31 (Gameweek 37), the French winger played twice, scored a hat-trick, assisted another goal and claimed three bonus points en route to a 25-point haul.

2002/03 DREAM TEAM

The FPL Dream Team for 2002/03 includes the points from the six pre-season rounds.

And here it is, in a then-acceptable 2-5-3 set-up:

5-5-0 formation, £3.0m players + a September start: The story of FPL's first season 7

One player set a record that still stands today.

Friedel’s total of 187 points hasn’t been beaten by another goalkeeper since, with Emiliano Martinez going the closest (falling short by a point) in 2020/21.

Then at Blackburn Rovers, the USA international kept a league-best 15 clean sheets on the way to his landmark tally. Two penalty saves also helped.

It wasn’t quite the same historic season for defenders, with Sami Hyypia‘s so-so 151 the best of the bunch. Only once has a defender made the Dream Team with fewer than Mikael Silvestre‘s total of 141.

A dearth of clean sheets from the big guns in 2002/03 was partly to blame. Arsenal only just made it to double figures for shut-outs, doing so on the final day. Even champions Man Utd only registered 13, two behind Blackburn.

Kewell and Scholes both hit 14 goals (the joint-best among midfielders) on their way to the end-of-season XI, with Giggs reaching double figures for assists to complement his eight strikes.

Frank Lampard made the first of seven Dream Team appearances, despite only contributing six goals and two assists. The extra points on offer for clean sheets (an additional 13 points) and those subjective “excellent performances” (33 points) helped compensate for that.

Geremi is a surprise name, making the cut despite missing the last five Gameweeks. Seven goals and eight assists were a decent return from the Middlesbrough midfielder, along with those bonus/clean sheet extras.

The Premier League’s top three goalscorers unsurprisingly made up the forward line. Van Nistelrooy, Henry and Beattie notched 25, 24 and 23 goals respectively, with Beattie trailing only Henry for overall points.

The Southampton striker cost just £7.5m at the start of 2002/03, rising to £9.0m by the season’s end. A hat-trick against Fulham in Gameweek 5 (or 11) brought him a 17-point haul, the first of five double-digit returns.

HENRY’S 271 POINTS IN FOCUS

Henry was no mere goalscorer. There were almost as many assists (23) as there were goals (24), with 42 bonus points thrown into the mix.

There were 10 double-digit hauls, with the Arsenal legend saving the best till last: 19 points in Double Gameweek 31/37 before an 18-point return on the final day.

The Frenchman could even afford to get booked eight times and miss a penalty en route to 271 points.

Henry would go on to make the next three Dream Teams. His 2002/03 points tally was also not beaten for another five years (Cristiano Ronaldo‘s 284 in 2007/08).

FPL’S FIRST EVER WINNER

FPL’s first-ever winner was Graeme Haddow, who finished ahead of over 76,000 others. That’s just 0.7% of the total number of teams in FPL this season.

From a Gameweek 1 rank of 3,112, the Newcastle fan rose to the summit for the first time in Gameweek 22/28.

Handing the armband to a hauling Henry on the final day, Haddow ended up six points clear of his nearest rival.

That closest challenger was Emile Heskey (that one?), who really ought to have had his own name on the virtual trophy.

The eventual runner-up ended with autosub David Sommeil – who delivered two points – as captain in the final Gameweek after a no-show from Harry Kewell. No nominated vice-captains in those days…

A FAMILIAR NAME

Finally, a word on the one surviving player from 2002/03 who is still in FPL today.

A 16-year-old James Milner entered the game midway through the season as a £4.0m midfielder (the lowest starting price for a midfielder back then), going on to make one start and 17 substitute appearances for Leeds United.

He’s appeared in all of the subsequent 22 FPL seasons since.

Let us know how much – if anything – you remember of FPL 2002/03 below.

  1. Skonto Rigga
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 7 Years
    9 hours, 43 mins ago

    Hope you don't mind the slightly different type of article, folks. The international minutes round-up will follow later tonight, for those interested.

    Open Controls
    1. Jimmy B
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      9 hours, 14 mins ago

      I enjoyed it a lot, brings back some memories from when I had some hair on my head.

      Open Controls
    2. Bushwhacker
      • 5 Years
      8 hours, 48 mins ago

      Best article in a while! Many smiles.

      Open Controls
    3. Andy Mac
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      7 hours, 50 mins ago

      Loved this!!! Halcyon days and brought back so many memories!! Thanks Neale

      I won this game the year before it became FPL, similar format - no chips and no captain that year either, but the start of something special and still playing the game today some 20+ years later!

      Cheers for the memories!

      Open Controls
    4. bench boost for every gamew…
      • 8 Years
      7 hours, 45 mins ago

      Can we get some more, please❤️? This was fantastic

      Open Controls
      1. Jimmy B
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        7 hours, 41 mins ago

        Focal does some nostalgic stuff on YouTube every now and then if you check out his channel. Nothing against the guy but its probably the only time I'll watch his content

        Open Controls
    5. Zalk
      • 13 Years
      7 hours, 25 mins ago

      If you can find yourself to GW11 that season in the Wayback Machine, I'm in 38th place. Good memories!

      Open Controls
    6. Bggz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      6 hours, 44 mins ago

      Great article! fpl history only goes back to 06/07. I remember having a belter the year before winning thefootballforum.net mini league. How can I look at that season and find my team?

      Open Controls
    7. Sergio Giorgini
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      6 hours, 27 mins ago

      Great article, made me check when my first year was - 2009/10 for those interested

      Open Controls
    8. Kier Eagan
      • 15 Years
      6 hours, 20 mins ago

      Great article many thanks.

      Open Controls
    9. RedLightning
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 14 Years
      5 hours, 32 mins ago

      I wonder how many of the players in Skooldaze's FPL Vets 2006 or before mini-league (https://fantasy.premierleague.com/leagues/1048/standings/c) were playing in 2002/03?

      Open Controls
      1. Bggz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        4 hours, 28 mins ago

        whats the code for that ?

        Open Controls
        1. RedLightning
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 14 Years
          4 hours, 8 mins ago

          whhxb3

          Open Controls
    10. LarryDuff
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 21 mins ago

      Waiting to hear what the virgin thought

      Open Controls
  2. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    9 hours, 42 mins ago

    Nostalgia overload!

    Open Controls
  3. Steevo
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    9 hours, 40 mins ago

    WC question..
    A) Saliba + Henderson
    B) Raya + Munoz

    Open Controls
    1. CONNERS
      • 6 Years
      9 hours, 11 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    2. LarryDuff
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 21 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
  4. Jimmy B
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    9 hours, 36 mins ago

    Personally a big fan of the 2-5-3 and no chips.

    Open Controls
    1. Skonto Rigga
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 7 Years
      9 hours, 8 mins ago

      That'd be a good alternative 'FPL Challenge', IMO, rather than the weekly gimmicky ones. A stripped-back season-long game with the original rules.

      Open Controls
      1. Jimmy B
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        8 hours, 56 mins ago

        I think I'd probably just play that version if they did. Never really enjoyed the chips, much less so in the post content creation era where everybody talks about optimal this and that and everyone ends up with similar strategies.

        Open Controls
        1. Skonto Rigga
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 7 Years
          8 hours, 52 mins ago

          Bring back Ultimate FPL, too!

          Open Controls
          1. Pipermaru
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            8 hours, 44 mins ago

            UFPL was great!

            Open Controls
        2. Zalk
          • 13 Years
          7 hours, 21 mins ago

          Agree, the chips have ruined it a bit. I always considered fpl a marathon but it doesn't feel like that anymore, too much variance has been introduced.

          Open Controls
      2. Kier Eagan
        • 15 Years
        6 hours, 18 mins ago

        I'd also like a 'free hit' every week game too, like Planet FPL James does for his patreons with the - 36 league where you make 15 transfers every week and see who still wins. Definitely some scope for FPL Towers to run some additional games alongside.

        Open Controls
    2. snow pea in repose
      • 4 Years
      4 hours, 55 mins ago

      I played the old ESPN version. The season was split into two halves and you received a set number of transfers up front. You could use any amount per GW but if you ran out that was it, no allowances for injuries and no chips, I remember Wilfried Bony coming up aces for me one season

      Open Controls
    3. LarryDuff
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 9 mins ago

      Would love it. Engagement would tank tho

      Open Controls
  5. Fuddled FC
    • 13 Years
    8 hours, 57 mins ago

    Which option would go on WC? b locks me out of Howe on AM, then I would go Glasner

    a) R. Lewis & Elanga
    b) Gvardiol & Murphy

    Open Controls
    1. Fuddled FC
      • 13 Years
      8 hours, 28 mins ago

      Actually would be

      a) R. Lewis, Elamga & Sarr
      b) Gvardiol, Murphy & Soucek

      Open Controls
      1. LarryDuff
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 9 mins ago

        Tough call but narrowly A

        Open Controls
  6. Ginkapo FPL
    • 13 Years
    8 hours, 52 mins ago

    James Milner is a hero

    Open Controls
    1. The Knights Template
      • 11 Years
      7 hours, 11 mins ago

      Boring James Milner even better!

      Open Controls
  7. MikeS
    • 10 Years
    8 hours, 42 mins ago

    Is this worth a -4?

    Wissa and Bowen to
    Marmoush and sarr?

    Team as it stands:

    Pickford
    Milenkovic -kerkez- Gabriel
    Salah-bruno-bowen-mbuemo-kluivert
    Wood-haaland
    _______________
    Wissa- Robinson -mykolenko

    Open Controls
    1. MikeS
      • 10 Years
      8 hours, 17 mins ago

      Could also do wood straight to marmoush

      I will probably WC 31

      Open Controls
    2. LarryDuff
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 6 mins ago

      Yes but I'd also lose Mbuemo

      Open Controls
  8. applebonkers
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 15 Years
    8 hours, 26 mins ago

    fantastic read. Time to research why Harry Kewell missed out on the final day and how miffed the runner-up should be

    Open Controls
    1. Wolverine
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      6 hours, 43 mins ago

      Wow it must be at least 10 years since I've seen Applebonkers post on this site??

      Open Controls
    2. Ginkapo FPL
      • 13 Years
      6 hours, 8 mins ago

      Dirk Kuyt, Yakubu and Van Persie for me this week please A

      Open Controls
    3. RedLightning
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 14 Years
      5 hours, 20 mins ago

      That would probably have been his last game for Leeds if he had played. According to Wikipedia he left Leeds under acrimonious circumstances at the end of the 2002/03 season. In an interview given to the BBC shortly before his move to Liverpool, Kewell strongly criticised the staff at the club, stating that the medical staff loved Lucas Radebe and that his teammates had ostracised him.

      Open Controls
    4. RedLightning
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 14 Years
      4 hours, 57 mins ago

      He made 31 Premier League appearances in 2002/03, but Wikipedia also says that his career was blighted by injury, so he may have missed the match because of an injury.

      Open Controls
  9. Slot it in
    • 11 Years
    8 hours, 16 mins ago

    WC thoughts?

    Raya Areola
    Gabriel Gvardiol Munoz Kerkez Burn
    Salah Kluivert Sarr Murphy Minteh
    Isak Mateta Haaland

    Open Controls
    1. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      7 hours, 21 mins ago

      yes i have some

      Open Controls
      1. Slot it in
        • 11 Years
        5 hours, 57 mins ago

        N*b

        Open Controls
    2. LarryDuff
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 7 mins ago

      Dunno your rank but Raya, Gabriel and Gvardiol is a lot of money at the back. Id cheapen and plan for Saka

      Open Controls
  10. Goodfeathers
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    7 hours, 35 mins ago

    Great article. So much nostalgia looking at that 02/03 dream team (not from an fpl perspective). Beattie with the season of his life!

    Open Controls
  11. Nightcrawler
    • 5 Years
    7 hours, 23 mins ago

    Nostalgia!

    Started playing FPL in 07 I was 11. Started with Gilberto Silva cap for his leadership skills lol

    Also prefer the bonus system they have now over the likes of Ferguson and Charlie Adams getting 3 bonus for just existing

    Open Controls
    1. The Knights Template
      • 11 Years
      6 hours, 39 mins ago

      0/708 season for me, saw a Shoot magazine at mine local newsagent with an article on Chelsea’s recent signing of attacking fullback Yuri Zhirkov! Woohoo, I’m ahead of the game I thought, quickly bringing him in and confirming mine disappointment!

      Open Controls
    2. Sergio Giorgini
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      6 hours, 25 mins ago

      Was thinking about some FPL gems I've enjoyed owning over the years - Tim Cahill, Clint Dempsey, Van Der Vaart to name a few

      Open Controls
      1. Kier Eagan
        • 15 Years
        6 hours, 22 mins ago

        Van Der Vaart probably my favourite ever fantasy asset, got me my highest ever finish!

        Open Controls
        1. Lovely ball from Silva to A…
          • 2 Years
          5 hours, 57 mins ago

          It was White Vaart Lane those years.. Him and Bale were fantastic!

          Open Controls
      2. Goodfeathers
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        6 hours, 18 mins ago

        Leighton Baines comes to mind for me. FPL royalty.

        Open Controls
      3. Nightcrawler
        • 5 Years
        5 hours, 30 mins ago

        Pappis cisse for the first 6 months at Newcastle!

        Open Controls
        1. Nightcrawler
          • 5 Years
          5 hours, 26 mins ago

          Also siggy at the same time for Swansea Totally forgot about him. Was arrested last I checked but apparently playing in iceland

          Open Controls
    3. CarsonYeung
      • 12 Years
      4 hours, 33 mins ago

      Clint Dempsey 2011/12 was the player that properly hooked me on the game

      Open Controls
    4. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      4 hours, 10 mins ago

      https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0aOSurZka4c

      Obligatory trip down memory lane.

      Open Controls
    5. LarryDuff
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 19 mins ago

      Started in 08/09 I think. Wish I'd been older I took -8s every week

      Open Controls
  12. Dennis System
    • 6 Years
    7 hours, 15 mins ago

    Keep Palmer or bring in Sarr/Eze?

    Open Controls
    1. LarryDuff
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 16 mins ago

      Sarr 3.8xgi last two matches.
      Palmer same xgi in last seven matches

      Open Controls
  13. Kier Eagan
    • 15 Years
    6 hours, 47 mins ago

    Great article! I think I've done every season including 2002-2003, it's difficult to track though with the current site only tracking from 06-07. I remember playing Yahoo fantasy until this Budweiser sponsored game turned up! Would be interesting to know how I fared in those early years.

    What I remember so clearly was the absolute astounding price rises and falls, 0.3 rise and fall per week was commonplace and you sometimes had to take hits just to make money! I think the highest team value I managed with a respectable score was probably around 118-119m.

    Who can remember owning Vidic and Evans for that colossal 14 clean sheets in a row? Good times.

    Open Controls
  14. Perrund
    • 3 Years
    6 hours, 11 mins ago

    2003-04
    Y Aiyegbeni Portsmouth £3.9 163 points Forward
    M Forssell Birmingham City £4.1 167 points Forward

    Open Controls
  15. Supernova
    • 14 Years
    6 hours, 10 mins ago

    Interesting article! When did the wildcard get added? Google AI says 2014/15 which sounds about as accurate as Google AI ever is.

    Anyone know the actual answer?

    Or vice captains?

    Open Controls
    1. Nightcrawler
      • 5 Years
      5 hours, 33 mins ago

      Wildcards been around since 07 at least. 2nd wildcard might have come in in 2014. Before VC there was some weird highest values player rule

      Open Controls
      1. Kier Eagan
        • 15 Years
        5 hours, 25 mins ago

        Yeah wildcard definitely was around since 06-07. Pretty much everyone played it week 2 so you could make money!

        Open Controls
    2. RedLightning
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 14 Years
      4 hours, 18 mins ago

      The Main Wildcard was already available when I started playing in 2009/10, and could be played any time during the season.
      The January Wildcard was added in 2011/12 but could only be used between 2nd January and 4th February.
      In 2015/16 the Main and January Wildcards were replaced by the First and Second Wildcards, which were available during the first and second halves of the season respectively. I think I was the first, or one of the first, to suggest this change.
      That was also the season when the first chips were introduced (All Out Attack, Bench Boost and Triple Captain).
      All Out Attack was replaced by Free Hit in 2017/8, and the Mystery Chip (Assistant Manager) added for this season (2024/25).

      Vice-Captains were also introduced in 2011/12.
      Before that, the vice-captaincy would either go to the highest-priced in your eleven after auto-subs, or to the most in-form player in the previous few matches - we had to nominate in advance which of these we preferred.

      Open Controls
      1. Camzy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        4 hours, 13 mins ago

        Really? I quit in 2014 and we had only wildcards then.

        When I came back in 2017, there were chips which were a first for me.
        I thought we had vice captain the whole time but apparently not. Could've sworn we did. I started playing seriously in 2010/11.

        Open Controls
        1. RedLightning
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 14 Years
          4 hours, 4 mins ago

          Yes, the chips were first introduced in 2015/16.

          Open Controls
      2. RedLightning
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 14 Years
        4 hours, 12 mins ago

        * Nominated Vice-Captains were introduced in 2011/12. Before that, if the captain didn't play then the armband would be passed on to the highest-priced player after auto-subs or to the most in-form player in the previous few matches.

        Open Controls
  16. snow pea in repose
    • 4 Years
    5 hours, 29 mins ago

    What a great article, particularly for those of us not well-versed in the early days of FPL, thanks

    Open Controls
  17. Gazwaz80
    • 5 Years
    5 hours, 7 mins ago

    Great article Neale, you’ve bought all the vets out, just goes to show that they keep dipping in and out even though they don’t post anymore 😀
    Makes a nice change from the usual RMT replies. Keep up the good work…

    Open Controls
    1. Gazwaz80
      • 5 Years
      4 hours, 33 mins ago

      Spoke too soon 😀

      Open Controls
  18. Definitely not sleeping
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    4 hours, 59 mins ago

    A - Wissa -> Marmoush
    B - Palmer -> Bruno
    C - Both for -4

    Current team is

    Henderson Sanchez
    Kerkez Ait-Nouri Munoz Aina Robinson
    Kluivert Salah Sarr Palmer Minteh
    Wood Wissa Isak

    Open Controls
    1. LarryDuff
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 14 mins ago

      Have you seen United's fixtures?
      Id wait on Gordon

      Open Controls
  19. No Price Changes
    rainy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 9 Years
    3 hours ago

    After yesterday's quintet of price changes, it's status quo this morning

    Open Controls
    1. LarryDuff
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 17 mins ago

      Thanks Rainy
      No ups or downs

      Open Controls
      1. Eze Really?
        • 10 Years
        2 mins ago

        Ah, what a pleasure Rainy

        Open Controls
  20. Casual Player
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 45 mins ago

    This article is super interesting, bring back the 5-5-0 park the bus formation!

    Open Controls
  21. SAUCY SALAH
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 37 mins ago

    Great article! I never played back then, I think my first season was mid to late noughties.

    I do remember playing a school based fpl game though in and around that season (it may even pre date the official game).
    It was schoolsfantasyleague or something, I remember being hooked in class, you had to fill out a leaflet each week and hand to the teacher for your transfers/team etc haha

    Open Controls
    1. SAUCY SALAH
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 12 mins ago

      There was a proper website for the scores though

      Open Controls
  22. LarryDuff
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 34 mins ago

    Who are the likely doublers in big double gw coming up?

    Open Controls

