Team News March 28

Mateta, Gvardiol, Mitoma: The latest FPL team news

There’s no Premier League football this weekend but seven top-flight teams are in FA Cup action on Saturday and Sunday.

  • Saturday 29 March: Fulham v Crystal Palace (12:15), Brighton and Hove Albion v Nottingham Forest (17:15)
  • Sunday 30 March: Preston North End v Aston Villa (13:30), Bournemouth v Manchester City (16:30)

Nuno Espirito Santo faced the media on Thursday, with the headline team news from the other six managers in the article below.

CRYSTAL PALACE

Jean-Philippe Mateta is “ready” to return for Crystal Palace.

“He trains now for two weeks with us, of course, always with his protection, and it’s also important for him to train a little bit. We had an internal game during the international break and he could play 60 minutes without any problems, so he’s ready.

“I said it looks a little bit strange [the Frenchman will wear protective headgear], but he says he feels comfortable, so let’s see! When he scores a header tomorrow it was the right mask, the right protection!” – Oliver Glasner on Jean-Philippe Mateta

On Mateta overcoming his injury, Oliver Glasner said:

“When I have watched him training, he looks the same as he was before. He needed to get back into his rhythm because he couldn’t really train for two weeks. One week he was just at home and the second week he trained individually.

“Also he was lucky in the sense that nothing was fractured, there was no concussion. At least it was ‘just’ the ear. I know it was a terrible injury but some players say that the ear actually looks better than before now! So it’s okay.

“Also our doctor and the medical team did a great job finding the right protection for him. He tried on a few different ones in training to see which fit best. So he is ready. If I believed it was a problem I wouldn’t play him, but it is not a problem.” – Oliver Glasner on Jean-Philippe Mateta

Will Hughes could miss out through illness, however.

“Will Hughes is questionable. He’s a bit sick, so let’s see how the afternoon and the night will be.” – Oliver Glasner on Will Hughes

Chadi Riad and Cheick Doucoure are out for the season with knee injuries, while Joel Ward has been sidelined since late 2024 with an unspecified issue. 

MANCHESTER CITY

Pep Guardiola said his players have returned from the international break fit and available.

It presumably includes Josko Gvardiol, who was taken off in Croatia’s UEFA Nations League quarter-final with France.

“Yeah, some of them are a little bit more tired because of less recovery, and the other ones are good.

“Ederson? Yeah, good, he trained the last two days.” – Pep Guardiola

Later in the press conference, Guardiola was about Rodri, who has been out of action since September after suffering a serious knee injury.

“It will be nice if he could play tomorrow but we don’t want to do a wrong decision right now and take a step back. The doctor says he’s injured for six, seven months. He’s behaving really well on the pitch already. Competitive [football] is completely different. We will see. I rely on what the physios and the doctor say. We don’t want to use him for two weeks and then not have him for a long time afterwards. We have to make sure that he’s fine.” – Pep Guardiola on Rodri

John Stones (adductor), Manuel Akanji (groin) and Nathan Ake (foot) are on the medium-term injury list.

Oscar Bobb (leg/ankle), however, is back in training and the hope is that he can return soon.

BRIGHTON AND HOVE ALBION

Lewis Dunk (rib) and Matt O’Riley (knee) are both set to return for Brighton on Saturday.

Fabian Hurzeler also confirmed Solly March is available.

“Lewis Dunk will be back, Matt O’Riley will be back, hopefully, they both will be options for the game. Let’s wait until the session today.

“Solly March should be an option.” – Fabian Hurzeler

Elsewhere, Karou Mitoma should be fine despite a “small issue”.

There were positive updates on Pervis Estupinan, Diego Gomez and Joao Pedro, too, with the trio only recently returning from international duty in South America.

“So far so good. I didn’t see them [Estupinan, Gomez, Pedro], but what I heard they are quite in a good mood. Of course, there are small issues, especially with Mitoma after his first game, but I think that they both will be fine and they both can start the game.” – Fabian Hurzeler

Tariq Lamptey (ankle) is on the longer-term injury list, however.

“Tariq will be out for a longer time. It’s an ankle injury. Now the question is, what’s the definition, what is long? I think there’s a chance that we will see him back. He is a good healer, so I have a big trust in my medical staff, medical department, and into his mindset to be back on the pitch as quick as possible, so there’s a chance that he will be back in several weeks.” – Fabian Hurzeler on Tariq Lamptey

Jason Steele (shoulder), Igor Julio (hamstring), Joel Veltman (foot), Ferdi Kadioglu (toe) and James Milner (hamstring) remain out.

ASTON VILLA

Ross Barkley (calf/knee) won’t feature for Aston Villa on Sunday, but Unai Emery is hopeful he will return to training in the coming days.

Villa have no other injury concerns ahead of the trip to Preston.

Ollie Watkins, who sustained a minor knee issue in the UEFA Champions League, is back in full training.

“We are recovering players. The only player not available for tomorrow is Barkley. Of course, we are going to train in the afternoon. The players joining us today [after the international break] – Garcia, Olsen, Martinez, and Bailey – let’s see how they are physically. Hopefully, we can have the players we have now available for the final two months.” – Unai Emery

Axel Disasi is cup-tied, having previously featured for Chelsea in the FA Cup third round.

BOURNEMOUTH

Marcos Senesi (quad) has been passed fit but Andoni Iraola did say the centre-back won’t be able to play the full 90 minutes.

Julian Araujo is back in training, too.

“They are all back, they have trained today. We’ve worked well a couple of weeks with Marcos, with Julian, it is good news. Marcos cannot play a 90-minute game, but he can be in the squad and help us.” – Andoni Iraola

Adam Smith (hamstring/calf) and Enes Unal (knee) remain out.

Dean Huijsen and Milos Kerkez are suspended, having previously picked up two yellow cards in the FA Cup.

FULHAM

Kenny Tete (knee), Reiss Nelson (hamstring) and Harry Wilson (foot) remain out for Fulham.

Antonee Robinson should be fit, however, despite exiting the USA camp during the international break.

“Tete isn’t fit enough for the game, Nelson and Wilson are out. Everyone else is available.” – Marco Silva

  1. Ginkapo FPL
    • 13 Years
    5 hours, 40 mins ago

    Rodri fit in time for the transfer window

  2. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    5 hours, 34 mins ago

    So frustrating that Pep wasn't asked specifically about Gvardiol.

    This is why we need to scout to take the money they have wasted on statsbomb which no one knows how to use and use it to buy a pass for the press conferences.

    1. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      4 hours, 42 mins ago

      I mean, imagine for a moment someone from scout in the presser grilling Pep on injuries.

      The hub guys would be green with jealousy. It would be the ultimate USP.

      1. TheBiffas
        • 4 Years
        4 hours, 35 mins ago

        What you're describing sounds like a wet dream of yours

        1. FPL Virgin
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          2 hours, 54 mins ago

          That's where I got the inspiration.

    2. Bushwhacker
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 46 mins ago

      Didn’t he just play for his Country?

      1. FPL Virgin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 42 mins ago

        Hobbled off apparently.

  3. bso
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    5 hours, 4 mins ago

    So Huijsen w be back for next Premier League match?

    1. avfc82
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 15 Years
      4 hours, 30 mins ago

      Correct!

      1. bso
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        2 hours, 13 mins ago

        Thanks mate

  4. pundit of punts
    • 12 Years
    5 hours, 1 min ago

    If I WC this gw, do I get 2 FTs next gw?

    1. CONNERS
      • 6 Years
      4 hours, 6 mins ago

      You'll roll over the same number of FTs you currently have, you won't accrue an extra transfer (if that's what you're asking).

      1. pundit of punts
        • 12 Years
        2 hours, 8 mins ago

        Cheers

  5. Yordan Letchkov
    • 8 Years
    4 hours, 48 mins ago

    Hendo Fab
    Gab Gvardiol Munoz Huijsen Neco
    Salah Palmer Fernandes Mbeumo Dango
    Isak Wood Evanilson

    1.9 itb / WC GW 31
    A) Palmer and Wood to Haaland and Murphy -4
    B) Wood to Mateta
    C) Dango to Eze
    D) other

    1. Sandy Ravage
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      A

  6. pundit of punts
    • 12 Years
    4 hours, 24 mins ago

    RMWCT

    Raya - Valdimarsson
    Munoz - Burn - Williams - Colwill - Quansah
    Salah - Palmer - Kluivert - Murphy - Sarr
    Haaland - Isak - Mateta

    31 - Save FT
    32 - Kluivert + Valdimarsson ➡ Georginho + Sanchez and BB
    33 - FH
    34 - Mateta + Sarr ➡ Cunha + 6.5m mid
    35 - Palmer ➡ Foden
    36 - Murphy ➡ Mbuemo
    37 - Save
    38 - Mbuemo + 6.5 mid ➡ Bowen + Kluivert

    Good plan? 🙂

    1. x.jim.x
      • 10 Years
      3 hours, 31 mins ago

      Been on here 12 years at least and planning transfers 8 gameweeks in advance, that is so funny

      1. Runnerboy31
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        2 hours, 18 mins ago

        Agree and disagree. This plan won’t play out. However, I absolutely do something like this to backslove that my wildcard squad is robust ie where do I want my squad to ideally be in several weeks and could I conceivably get there from here.

        Clearly you are most likely to have to change from there, but having a starting point plan is no bad thing at all.

        As an example I locked into FH29 in about GW22 and it defined my transfers from that point.

        1. x.jim.x
          • 10 Years
          2 hours, 3 mins ago

          My point is planning transfers for GW38 is pointless cos real life ain’t FIFA where you can turn injuries and suspensions off.

          1. Runnerboy31
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            1 hour, 59 mins ago

            That’s not a reason not to plan. It’s a reason to be flexible if you can’t carry out plan A.

            1. x.jim.x
              • 10 Years
              59 mins ago

              My guy this is like planning the accommodation for Paris when you haven’t even kissed a bird yet

              1. Runnerboy31
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 3 Years
                just now

                Always be prepared mate, better than getting that kiss and having f all idea what your next move is

        2. pundit of punts
          • 12 Years
          1 hour, 50 mins ago

          This

      2. Pat Bonner
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        29 mins ago

        Agreed. Daft to plan transfers to gw38 when you can post weekly RMT on here

        1. The Knights Template
          • 11 Years
          just now

          Daily, not weekly.

    2.  
      • 8 Years
      3 hours, 29 mins ago

      Good team, but forget your plan. It won't work with injuries etc.

    3. CONNERS
      • 6 Years
      3 hours, 8 mins ago

      Booking in a GK transfer two weeks after WC seems a bit odd.

      I'd just get one on WC.

      1. pundit of punts
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 20 mins ago

        No funds for that

        Who’d you downgrade

        Sanchez has the best BB fixture in 32

        1. dunas_dog
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          1 hour, 6 mins ago

          Best single week fixture perhaps together with Verbruggen

          Personally I think Palmer Salah Isak Haaland detracts from rest of team and would probably drop Palmer and push bit more into defence- but as I say that’s just my view

    4. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 58 mins ago

      Not sure why you are bringing in non playing keeper for 2 weeks- I would get Henderson who doubles in 32

      1. pundit of punts
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 20 mins ago

        No funds

      2. pundit of punts
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 19 mins ago

        Also, 3 palace already there

        This team has 0m in the bank

    5. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 17 mins ago

      Jim is right. Your plan will be out of the window by 32.

    6. Pat Bonner
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      38 mins ago

      Palmer to cheap mid and then upgrade the awful defence and 2nd keeper

  7.  
    • 8 Years
    4 hours, 23 mins ago

    Will my defence be okay?

    Gvardiol Muñoz Robinson* (Mykolenko* Hall**)

    1. Eze Really?
      • 10 Years
      4 hours, 13 mins ago

      NO

  8. Philosopher's Stones
    • 4 Years
    3 hours, 51 mins ago

    If Rodri is fit, Haaland TC is locked.

    1. Bushwhacker
      • 5 Years
      3 hours, 9 mins ago

      First game back he ain’t starting.

  9. Jimmy B
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    3 hours, 37 mins ago

    Huijsen and Kerkez suspended is a huge blow for Bournemouth. City probably firm favourites now?

  10. Ajax Hamsterdam
    • 10 Years
    3 hours, 19 mins ago

    I am still very confused about people using WC this GW with no confirmation of fixtures rearrangement. Do we assume the fixtures from34 will be moved to 33 for teams who win their 1/4 of the cup ?

    1. Runnerboy31
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      3 hours, 2 mins ago

      Prevalent thinking is yes if either team is still in Europe, much more uncertainty if not.

      I think the headache is most wildcard will include a lot of Palace and City. This week palace play Southampton and city play Leicester so feels odd not to bring them now.

      1. Ajax Hamsterdam
        • 10 Years
        2 hours, 8 mins ago

        I own no city or palace so am very tempted..

        1. Runnerboy31
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          2 hours, 6 mins ago

          I’m no expert but I think most common thought is if City and Palace win this weekend, they are very highly likely to double 33

          1. Ajax Hamsterdam
            • 10 Years
            2 hours, 2 mins ago

            Thanks again 🙂

    2. CONNERS
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 55 mins ago

      The core players in a GW30 WC are much the same as a 31 WC.

      i.e. Haaland, Salah, 3 x Newcastle, 3 x Palace, Ars def, Forest def, and so on.

      You'll likely have at least 3FT's by GW33 in any case if you need to make adjustments.

      1. Ajax Hamsterdam
        • 10 Years
        2 hours, 7 mins ago

        It's just the bench players I am not sure about . The 4.5 defs who will get me 2 points each over the dgw 🙂

        1. CONNERS
          • 6 Years
          1 hour, 31 mins ago

          I'm mostly sticking to reliable defender picks that offer good cover for the remainder of the season and also have a chance of a double.

          1. Ajax Hamsterdam
            • 10 Years
            1 hour, 18 mins ago

            I'll be checking your WC 🙂 I ve also checked Ben crelling spreadsheet to give me a better idea

      2. Snoopydog
          just now

          Thinking same

      3. snow pea in repose
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 46 mins ago

        Camzy has posted some WC30 thoughts over the last few days that may be of use to you

      4. Pat Bonner
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        1 hour, 13 mins ago

        Main thoughts are: my team is rubbish; don’t have any city, palace etc for nice fixture in 30, we’ll know who’ll double by deadline even if not the exact fixtures

      5. Snoopydog
          53 mins ago

          Depends a bit in your team. On balance I feel I need to move now. Happy just knowing what GW34 will be and can use any FTs to tweak line up. Either way, will be getting Palace, Newcastle, Haaland and keeping Salah - with option on bringing in Saka. That's at least 8 slots filled whether WC GW30 or GW31. Fit the rest round.

        • Ajax Hamsterdam
          • 10 Years
          just now

          Cheers all. just read that palmer is back training so might just hold wc once more week... 🙂

      6. pundit of punts
        • 12 Years
        2 hours, 4 mins ago

        Quansah nailed till GW 34?

        1.  
          • 8 Years
          1 hour, 1 min ago

          No

      7. Ohh1454
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 45 mins ago

        Any tips on WC team ?
        Henderson Raya
        Gvardiol Munoz Burn Zabaryni Williams
        Salah Kluivert Sarr Barnes Minteh
        Haaland Isak Marmoush

        1. Pat Bonner
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 13 Years
          25 mins ago

          Looks good. Barnes better than Murphy? Gordon would need to be out long term?

          1. Snoopydog
              just now

              This

          2. The 12th Man
            • 11 Years
            24 mins ago

            Looks good.
            Tempted by Bruno G myself.

        2. TeddiPonza
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 14 Years
          1 hour, 41 mins ago

          Best 4,4m def for 1 week before wildcard?

          A. Rico Lewis
          B. Zabarnyi
          C. Chris Richards

          Thanks!

          1. NZREDS
            • 11 Years
            57 mins ago

            I’d punt on Lewis against Leicester and hope he starts

          2. Pat Bonner
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 13 Years
            55 mins ago

            Do you have to! Feels like a waste of a transfer

          3. Snoopydog
              40 mins ago

              Don't know who else you have but might bring in Burn or Neco over those for 4.4m

            • dunas_dog
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 9 Years
              just now

              Who are you selling? I would just roll if you have 3 playing defenders as don’t really like any of these options

          4. Leo14CFC
              1 hour, 31 mins ago

              Bench one please

            • Leo14CFC
                1 hour, 31 mins ago

                Gibs white , Elanga or joao Pedro

                1. Snoopydog
                    41 mins ago

                    Gibbs White

                  • dunas_dog
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 9 Years
                    1 min ago

                    Elanga

                2. Snoopydog
                    1 hour, 12 mins ago

                    Latest WC30 draft

                    Raya
                    Kerkez Munoz Neco
                    Salah Bruno Kluivert Sarr
                    Haaland Isak Mateta

                    Areola Murphy Burn Wan Bissaka

                    1.6m itb for Bruno to Saka once starting

                    (Areola and WB for BB GW33)

                    Weaker defence than would like but want this forward line up and Saka option.

                    What do you think?

                    1. Boxwoods
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 7 Years
                      20 mins ago

                      Strong

                    2. Pat Bonner
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 13 Years
                      14 mins ago

                      Looks really nice - not sure on West Ham double defence but fixtures could be great for 33 so totally get it

                      1. Snoopydog
                          8 mins ago

                          Yep. Struggling with notion of West Ham defensive double too - a first for me. But it is Southampton. Areola was natural counterpart to Raya. Problem is he's got Pool GW32 and I'm hopeful of a bigger DGW33 than DGW32. Will probably bin WB after BB for 3.9m and upgrade defence.

                          1. Snoopydog
                              2 mins ago

                              Mazraoui has WOL (H) GW33. Might be a better option at that price point.

                      2. St Pauli Walnuts
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 6 Years
                        37 mins ago

                        Feature request - Virg blocker. The constant moaning is unbearable.

                      3. KeanosMagic
                        • 3 Years
                        25 mins ago

                        Mateta not set to rise tonight, is he?

                        1.  
                          • 8 Years
                          2 mins ago

                          https://fplstatistics.com/Home/IndexAndroid21

                        2. g40steve
                          • 7 Years
                          just now

                          Nah

                          Sarr will though

                      4. g40steve
                        • 7 Years
                        23 mins ago

                        Use FT or WC?

                        A Wood > Mateta/Marmoush

                        B Palmer > Sarr/Barnes

                        C Myko > Burn/Gvardiol

                        Raya,
                        Huijsen, Milenkovic, Munoz
                        Kluivert, Mbeumo, Bruno, Salah
                        #Wood, Evanilson, Isak

                        Fabs , #Palmer, Nouri, #Myko,

                        4.2

                        1.  
                          • 8 Years
                          5 mins ago

                          WC and stop feeling sorry for yourself please

                        2. Ajax Hamsterdam
                          • 10 Years
                          just now

                          a and start palmer imo

                      5. have you seen cyan
                        • 5 Years
                        6 mins ago

                        Is everyone planning to sell Robinson soon? Not liking the look of those fixtures, and frankly I barely play him.

                        1. Stranger Mings
                          • 4 Years
                          2 mins ago

                          Probably playing gw30 then selling wc31

                          1. have you seen cyan
                            • 5 Years
                            just now

                            I think I will finally get Gab back in for him.

                      6. RamaJama
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 12 Years
                        just now

                        WC or FT?

                        0 in the bank

                        Raya
                        Robinson, Aina, Kerkez
                        Kluivert, Dango, Mbeumo, Salah
                        Haaland, Wood, Isak

                        Fabianski, Bergvall, Mykolenko, TAA,

