Mateta, Gvardiol, Mitoma: The latest FPL team news

There’s no Premier League football this weekend but seven top-flight teams are in FA Cup action on Saturday and Sunday.

Saturday 29 March: Fulham v Crystal Palace (12:15), Brighton and Hove Albion v Nottingham Forest (17:15)

Nuno Espirito Santo faced the media on Thursday, with the headline team news from the other six managers in the article below.

CRYSTAL PALACE

Jean-Philippe Mateta is “ready” to return for Crystal Palace.

“He trains now for two weeks with us, of course, always with his protection, and it’s also important for him to train a little bit. We had an internal game during the international break and he could play 60 minutes without any problems, so he’s ready. “I said it looks a little bit strange [the Frenchman will wear protective headgear], but he says he feels comfortable, so let’s see! When he scores a header tomorrow it was the right mask, the right protection!” – Oliver Glasner on Jean-Philippe Mateta

“When I have watched him training, he looks the same as he was before. He needed to get back into his rhythm because he couldn’t really train for two weeks. One week he was just at home and the second week he trained individually. “Also he was lucky in the sense that nothing was fractured, there was no concussion. At least it was ‘just’ the ear. I know it was a terrible injury but some players say that the ear actually looks better than before now! So it’s okay. “Also our doctor and the medical team did a great job finding the right protection for him. He tried on a few different ones in training to see which fit best. So he is ready. If I believed it was a problem I wouldn’t play him, but it is not a problem.” – Oliver Glasner on Jean-Philippe Mateta

Will Hughes could miss out through illness, however.

“Will Hughes is questionable. He’s a bit sick, so let’s see how the afternoon and the night will be.” – Oliver Glasner on Will Hughes

Chadi Riad and Cheick Doucoure are out for the season with knee injuries, while Joel Ward has been sidelined since late 2024 with an unspecified issue.

MANCHESTER CITY

Pep Guardiola said his players have returned from the international break fit and available.

It presumably includes Josko Gvardiol, who was taken off in Croatia’s UEFA Nations League quarter-final with France.

“Yeah, some of them are a little bit more tired because of less recovery, and the other ones are good. “Ederson? Yeah, good, he trained the last two days.” – Pep Guardiola

Later in the press conference, Guardiola was about Rodri, who has been out of action since September after suffering a serious knee injury.

“It will be nice if he could play tomorrow but we don’t want to do a wrong decision right now and take a step back. The doctor says he’s injured for six, seven months. He’s behaving really well on the pitch already. Competitive [football] is completely different. We will see. I rely on what the physios and the doctor say. We don’t want to use him for two weeks and then not have him for a long time afterwards. We have to make sure that he’s fine.” – Pep Guardiola on Rodri

John Stones (adductor), Manuel Akanji (groin) and Nathan Ake (foot) are on the medium-term injury list.

Oscar Bobb (leg/ankle), however, is back in training and the hope is that he can return soon.

BRIGHTON AND HOVE ALBION

Lewis Dunk (rib) and Matt O’Riley (knee) are both set to return for Brighton on Saturday.

Fabian Hurzeler also confirmed Solly March is available.

“Lewis Dunk will be back, Matt O’Riley will be back, hopefully, they both will be options for the game. Let’s wait until the session today. “Solly March should be an option.” – Fabian Hurzeler

Elsewhere, Karou Mitoma should be fine despite a “small issue”.

There were positive updates on Pervis Estupinan, Diego Gomez and Joao Pedro, too, with the trio only recently returning from international duty in South America.

“So far so good. I didn’t see them [Estupinan, Gomez, Pedro], but what I heard they are quite in a good mood. Of course, there are small issues, especially with Mitoma after his first game, but I think that they both will be fine and they both can start the game.” – Fabian Hurzeler

Tariq Lamptey (ankle) is on the longer-term injury list, however.

“Tariq will be out for a longer time. It’s an ankle injury. Now the question is, what’s the definition, what is long? I think there’s a chance that we will see him back. He is a good healer, so I have a big trust in my medical staff, medical department, and into his mindset to be back on the pitch as quick as possible, so there’s a chance that he will be back in several weeks.” – Fabian Hurzeler on Tariq Lamptey

Jason Steele (shoulder), Igor Julio (hamstring), Joel Veltman (foot), Ferdi Kadioglu (toe) and James Milner (hamstring) remain out.

ASTON VILLA

Ross Barkley (calf/knee) won’t feature for Aston Villa on Sunday, but Unai Emery is hopeful he will return to training in the coming days.

Villa have no other injury concerns ahead of the trip to Preston.

Ollie Watkins, who sustained a minor knee issue in the UEFA Champions League, is back in full training.

“We are recovering players. The only player not available for tomorrow is Barkley. Of course, we are going to train in the afternoon. The players joining us today [after the international break] – Garcia, Olsen, Martinez, and Bailey – let’s see how they are physically. Hopefully, we can have the players we have now available for the final two months.” – Unai Emery

Axel Disasi is cup-tied, having previously featured for Chelsea in the FA Cup third round.

BOURNEMOUTH

Marcos Senesi (quad) has been passed fit but Andoni Iraola did say the centre-back won’t be able to play the full 90 minutes.

Julian Araujo is back in training, too.

“They are all back, they have trained today. We’ve worked well a couple of weeks with Marcos, with Julian, it is good news. Marcos cannot play a 90-minute game, but he can be in the squad and help us.” – Andoni Iraola

Adam Smith (hamstring/calf) and Enes Unal (knee) remain out.

Dean Huijsen and Milos Kerkez are suspended, having previously picked up two yellow cards in the FA Cup.

FULHAM

Kenny Tete (knee), Reiss Nelson (hamstring) and Harry Wilson (foot) remain out for Fulham.

Antonee Robinson should be fit, however, despite exiting the USA camp during the international break.

“Tete isn’t fit enough for the game, Nelson and Wilson are out. Everyone else is available.” – Marco Silva



