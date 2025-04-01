Bournemouth v Ipswich: FPL team news + predicted line-ups

Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 30 clash between Bournemouth and Ipswich Town.
The match at Vitality Stadium kicks off at 19:45 BST on Wednesday 2 April.
PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 30 LINE-UPS
More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.
BOURNEMOUTH
IPSWICH
RECENT FORM
|PLAYED
|POINTS
|GD
|FORM (most recent on the right)
|10th
|Bournemouth
|29
|44
|+12
|WLLDL
|18th
|Ipswich
|29
|17
|-34
|DLLLL
Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):