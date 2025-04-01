Bournemouth v Ipswich: FPL team news + predicted line-ups

Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 30 clash between Bournemouth and Ipswich Town.

The match at Vitality Stadium kicks off at 19:45 BST on Wednesday 2 April.

PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 30 LINE-UPS

More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.

BOURNEMOUTH

IPSWICH

RECENT FORM

PLAYED POINTS GD FORM (most recent on the right) 10th Bournemouth 29 44 +12 WLLDL 18th Ipswich 29 17 -34 DLLLL

Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):



