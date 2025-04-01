Newcastle v Brentford: FPL team news + predicted line-ups

Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 30 clash between Newcastle United and Brentford.
The match at St James’ Park kicks off at 19:45 BST on Wednesday 2 April.
PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 30 LINE-UPS
More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.
NEWCASTLE
BRENTFORD
RECENT FORM
|PLAYED
|POINTS
|GD
|FORM (most recent on the right)
|6th
|Newcastle
|28
|47
|+9
|LLWLW
|11th
|Brentford
|29
|41
|+5
|WWDLW
Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):