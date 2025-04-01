701
Dugout Discussion April 1

Tuesday team news: Saka on the bench, no Wood

Gameweek 30 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) begins with three Tuesday night clashes, so here’s the team news.

Following a three-month absence, Bukayo Saka (£10.2m) returns to the Arsenal squad – though not in the starting XI like Mikel Arteta hinted. The Gunners’ only change sees Ethan Nwaneri (£4.6m) get the nod over Leandro Trossard (£6.8m).

Visitors Fulham have seemingly switched to a wing-back system, where Antonee Robinson (£4.9m) is fine after withdrawing from international duty. Alex Iwobi (£5.6m) only makes the bench but Raul Jimenez (£5.5m) swaps places with FA Cup starter Rodrigo Muniz (£5.5m).

Alongside Saka, the other notable player of FPL injury interest is Chris Wood (£7.2m). He’s not made Nottingham Forest’s squad at all, though Morgan Gibbs-White (£6.6m) is fine to start. Anthony Elanga (£5.4m) is back in the XI after Saturday’s cup victory but there’s no Callum Hudson-Odoi (£5.3m).

Opponents Manchester United welcome Patrick Dorgu (£4.5m) back to the line-up after suspension, as in-form Bruno Fernandes (£8.6m) is one of the two behind Joshua Zirkzee (£6.5m). The Portuguese playmaker has three goals, four assists and 46 points from his last four league outings.

At Molineux, Wolverhampton Wanderers are unchanged from Gameweek 29’s win at Southampton. Jorgen Strand Larsen (£5.3m) netted twice that day and has shaken off a hand issue.

As for West Ham United, Evan Ferguson (£5.5m) gets his first league start since joining on loan, while fellow forward Niclas Fullkrug (£6.7m) – signed in the summer – makes a rare matchday squad appearance.

GAMEWEEK 30 LINE-UPS

Arsenal XI: Raya; Timber, Saliba, Gabriel, Lewis-Skelly; Odegaard, Partey, Rice; Nwaneri, Merino, Martinelli

Subs: Neto, Tierney, Kiwior, Zinchenko, Jorginho, Gower, Saka, Sterling, Trossard

Fulham XI: Leno; Diop, Andersen, Cuenca; Castagne, Berge, Lukic, Robinson; Traore, Smith-Rowe; Jimenez

Subs: Benda, Bassey, Sessegnon, Reed, Cairney, Andreas, Iwobi, Willian, Muniz

Wolverhampton Wanderers XI: Sa; Doherty, Agbadou, Toti; Semedo, Joao Gomes, Andre, Ait-Nouri; Munetsi, Bellegarde; Strand Larsen

Subs: Johnstone, Bueno, Traore, Hwang, Doyle, Forbs, Sarabia, Djiga, Lima

West Ham United XI: Areola; Mavropanos, Kilman, Cresswell; Wan-Bissaka, Ward-Prowse, Paqueta, Scarles; Bowen, Guilherme; Ferguson

Subs: Fabianski, Emerson, Coufal, Todibo, Soucek, Soler, Rodriguez, Alvarez, Fullkrug

Nottingham Forest XI: Sels; Aina, Milenkovic, Murillo, Williams; Yates, Anderson, Danilo; Elanga, Gibbs-White; Awoniyi

Subs: Miguel, Morato, Boly, Toffolo, Moreno, Dominguez, Sangare, Jota, Sosa

Manchester United XI: Onana; Mazraoui, Yoro, de Ligt; Dalot, Ugarte, Casemiro, Dorgu; Fernandes, Garnacho; Zirkzee

Subs: Bayindir, Amass, Lindelof, Maguire, Collyer, Kone, Eriksen, Mount, Hojlund

  1. lespaul
    • 15 Years
    7 mins ago

    Kluivert is coming on for a 1 pointer isn't he?!

    1. have you seen cyan
      • 5 Years
      2 mins ago

      Perhaps. Or he starts and is the destroyer of worlds.

      I started him over Wissa. He is basically a bit of a differential this week with all the wildcards.

      I am pretty lucky with things like this, so hopefully we do well 😉

    2. Royal5
      • 13 Years
      2 mins ago

      How long is left of the game?

    3. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Elanga first on my bench (also?) and RAN after him, so Y.

      However, players after injury usually either start or don't feature at all.

  2. FPL Blow-In
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    6 mins ago

    Two clean sheets that were not expected. Thank you Ait Nouri and Milenkovic.

    1. have you seen cyan
      • 5 Years
      3 mins ago

      ban

      1. FPL Blow-In
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        2 mins ago

        🙂

        1. have you seen cyan
          • 5 Years
          just now

          well done, sounds a rare victory tonight.

  3. Weasel Boy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    5 mins ago

    Before deadline benched Kerkez for Gabriel and ditched Saka for Palmer on WC.

    Working out well so far

  4. Atimis
    • 8 Years
    5 mins ago

    Are the BPS final (for now) for Arsenal game?

    1. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      Final (for now)?!?

      1. Atimis
        • 8 Years
        just now

        I mean, finalised today and to be eventually changed by the end of the GW

    2. FPL Blow-In
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      1 min ago

      Up until the end of the last game

  5. No Kane No Gain
    • 6 Years
    4 mins ago

    I’m planning on Joao Pedro to Watkins sometime soon. Would you do it now or wait for the double?!

  6. Kane Train
    • 10 Years
    4 mins ago

    Is it worth doing Gabriel > Saliba for free,
    Won’t be able to do it if Saliba rises

    1. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Get Gvardiol or VvD?

  7. FPL Blow-In
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    3 mins ago

    Forest with clean sheets against Utd, City and Arsenal in their last 4 games but concede two to Ipswich.

    1. have you seen cyan
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      I never know when to play Forest defence. Then I have players like Bruno making me bench Sels. Pretty sure I would have played Sels over Alisson this week. But, I guess I cant complain with Bruno's haul last week.

  8. Pep Roulette
    • 7 Years
    3 mins ago

    Which GW will NFO vs BRE adjusted to?

    1. _Ninja_
      • 14 Years
      1 min ago

      33, 35 or 36. It seems 36 is more likely.

      1. FPL Blow-In
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        just now

        Is it? Isn’t the FA cup final in gw37 so won’t they have to keep a week for that fixture free in case they get through?

    2. have you seen cyan
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      Its probably in 34, but not confirmed.

  9. FDMS All Starz
    • 9 Years
    1 min ago

    Obvious to activate WC now right?

    3FTs & 0.0itb
    Henderson
    Munoz Milenkovic Gabriel*
    Salah Bowen Mbuemo Kluivert*
    Isak Wissa Marmoush

    Sa Dango Castagne Mykolenko

  10. Tonyawesome69
    • 6 Years
    just now

    Where are all the WC31 folks at? Time to farm some price changes tonight

