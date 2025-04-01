Tuesday team news: Saka on the bench, no Wood

Gameweek 30 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) begins with three Tuesday night clashes, so here’s the team news.

Following a three-month absence, Bukayo Saka (£10.2m) returns to the Arsenal squad – though not in the starting XI like Mikel Arteta hinted. The Gunners’ only change sees Ethan Nwaneri (£4.6m) get the nod over Leandro Trossard (£6.8m).

Visitors Fulham have seemingly switched to a wing-back system, where Antonee Robinson (£4.9m) is fine after withdrawing from international duty. Alex Iwobi (£5.6m) only makes the bench but Raul Jimenez (£5.5m) swaps places with FA Cup starter Rodrigo Muniz (£5.5m).

Alongside Saka, the other notable player of FPL injury interest is Chris Wood (£7.2m). He’s not made Nottingham Forest’s squad at all, though Morgan Gibbs-White (£6.6m) is fine to start. Anthony Elanga (£5.4m) is back in the XI after Saturday’s cup victory but there’s no Callum Hudson-Odoi (£5.3m).

Opponents Manchester United welcome Patrick Dorgu (£4.5m) back to the line-up after suspension, as in-form Bruno Fernandes (£8.6m) is one of the two behind Joshua Zirkzee (£6.5m). The Portuguese playmaker has three goals, four assists and 46 points from his last four league outings.

At Molineux, Wolverhampton Wanderers are unchanged from Gameweek 29’s win at Southampton. Jorgen Strand Larsen (£5.3m) netted twice that day and has shaken off a hand issue.

As for West Ham United, Evan Ferguson (£5.5m) gets his first league start since joining on loan, while fellow forward Niclas Fullkrug (£6.7m) – signed in the summer – makes a rare matchday squad appearance.

GAMEWEEK 30 LINE-UPS

Arsenal XI: Raya; Timber, Saliba, Gabriel, Lewis-Skelly; Odegaard, Partey, Rice; Nwaneri, Merino, Martinelli

Subs: Neto, Tierney, Kiwior, Zinchenko, Jorginho, Gower, Saka, Sterling, Trossard

Fulham XI: Leno; Diop, Andersen, Cuenca; Castagne, Berge, Lukic, Robinson; Traore, Smith-Rowe; Jimenez

Subs: Benda, Bassey, Sessegnon, Reed, Cairney, Andreas, Iwobi, Willian, Muniz

Wolverhampton Wanderers XI: Sa; Doherty, Agbadou, Toti; Semedo, Joao Gomes, Andre, Ait-Nouri; Munetsi, Bellegarde; Strand Larsen

Subs: Johnstone, Bueno, Traore, Hwang, Doyle, Forbs, Sarabia, Djiga, Lima

West Ham United XI: Areola; Mavropanos, Kilman, Cresswell; Wan-Bissaka, Ward-Prowse, Paqueta, Scarles; Bowen, Guilherme; Ferguson

Subs: Fabianski, Emerson, Coufal, Todibo, Soucek, Soler, Rodriguez, Alvarez, Fullkrug

Nottingham Forest XI: Sels; Aina, Milenkovic, Murillo, Williams; Yates, Anderson, Danilo; Elanga, Gibbs-White; Awoniyi

Subs: Miguel, Morato, Boly, Toffolo, Moreno, Dominguez, Sangare, Jota, Sosa

Manchester United XI: Onana; Mazraoui, Yoro, de Ligt; Dalot, Ugarte, Casemiro, Dorgu; Fernandes, Garnacho; Zirkzee

Subs: Bayindir, Amass, Lindelof, Maguire, Collyer, Kone, Eriksen, Mount, Hojlund