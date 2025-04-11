FPL Gameweek 32 differentials: Malen, Kiwior + Bradley

Gameweek 32 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) is almost upon us, which allows us to have a look at some more differential options.

This time, we’ve selected low-owned picks at Aston Villa, Arsenal and Liverpool, who we think have the potential to make an impact.

As always, to qualify, the player must have an ownership of 5% or less at the time of writing.

DONYELL MALEN

FPL ownership: 0.2%

0.2% Price: £5.3m

£5.3m GW32-36 fixtures: sou | NEW + mci | – | FUL | bou

Aston Villa’s April schedule is so intense it almost demands rest and rotation.

However, for Donyell Malen (£5.3m), who isn’t part of Villa’s UEFA Champions League squad, it should continue to present domestic opportunities, particularly in Gameweek 32.

The Dutchman started and scored against Nottingham Forest last week, which came just a few days after he found the net as a substitute at the Amex Stadium.

Now, with Saturday’s clash against relegated Southampton sandwiched in between two Champions League quarter-finals, Malen is once again in pole position to start on the right of Unai Emery’s 4-2-3-1 formation.

The Saints, who sacked Ivan Juric earlier this week, have conceded 35 goals in 2025, the most of any top-flight side. They are also without a clean sheet in 14 Premier League matches.

Available at just £5.3m, Malen therefore looks great value in Gameweek 32, given his recent output.

Beyond that, the situation is admittedly cloudier, but if Malen impresses against Southampton on Saturday, he could potentially get another start against Manchester City in Double Gameweek 33, which arrives just a few days before Villa’s trip to Wembley for the FA Cup semi-final.

Saturday 12 April: Southampton (a), Gameweek 32

Southampton (a), Gameweek 32 Tuesday 15 April: Paris Saint-Germain (h), Champions League

Paris Saint-Germain (h), Champions League Saturday 19 April: Newcastle (h), Gameweek 33

Newcastle (h), Gameweek 33 Tuesday 22 April: Man City (a), Gameweek 33

Man City (a), Gameweek 33 Saturday 26 April: Crystal Palace (n), FA Cup semi-final

JAKUB KIWIOR

FPL ownership: 0.5%

0.5% Price: £4.8m

£4.8m GW32-36 fixtures: BRE | ips + CRY | – | BOU | liv

Following an impressive individual display in Arsenal’s victory over Real Madrid on Tuesday, we’ve opted to include Jakub Kiwior (£4.8m) among our trio of differentials.

The Polish international helped Mikel Arteta’s side to a clean sheet, as the Gunners recorded a memorable 3-0 win in the UEFA Champions League.

Calm and composed for the most part, Kiwior could gain further reward when Arsenal host Brentford on Saturday evening. The Gunners also have a Double Gameweek 33 to look forward to, when they face Ipswich Town and Crystal Palace.

Kiwior, who has been thrust into action in place of the injured Gabriel Magalhaes (£6.2m), who is out for the season, has started alongside William Saliba (£6.5m) at centre-back on six separate occasions this season.

In that time, Arsenal are unbeaten and have kept four clean sheets:

Date Competition Opponent Result 8 April Champions League Real Madrid (h) 3-0 win 5 April Premier League Everton (a) 1-1 draw 11 December Champions League Monaco (h) 3-0 win 8 December Premier League Fulham (a) 1-1 draw 4 December Premier League Man Utd (h) 2-0 win 30 October EFL Cup Preston (a) 3-0 win

It offers owners a degree of confidence ahead of Gameweek 32, even if Mikel Arteta does indeed decide to mix up his starting XI, with one eye on Wednesday’s trip to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Available at just £4.8m, Kiwior looks an intriguing option for those Fantasy managers who are in the market for a new defender, particularly with no timeline on Riccardo Calafiori’s (£5.8m) return from a knee injury.

CONOR BRADLEY

FPL ownership: 0.3%

0.3% Price: £4.7m

£4.7m GW32-36 fixtures: WHU | lei | TOT | che | ARS

With Conor Bradley’s (£4.7m) impact off the bench in Gameweek 31 putting him in contention to start on Sunday, we’re happy to back the young defender as our final choice.

Crucially, Liverpool looked much more balanced after Bradley was introduced at Craven Cottage last week.

He even provided the assist for Luis Diaz’s (£7.5m) goal, which followed one of his signature driving runs into midfield.

“Of course, it’s a boost, it’s always a boost when quality players come back. Especially quality players in that position, because I think Curtis Jones is a quality player but it’s not his favourite position. “So to have a player in his favourite position is always – not always – but might be better for the team. And Conor has done so well for us this season, just like Trent [Alexander-Arnold]. But when Trent then isn’t there, you always hope to look behind you and see that Conor is available. “But then if he isn’t, we have to solve that problem. And we are not the only team in this league that has had these problems. We’ve tried to bring the best out of it. That worked really well against Everton. I think Curtis played well also against Fulham. Of course, he was involved in the goal but you can ask yourself the question if he could do so much about that. He did it quite well to very well, in my opinion, for two times. “But now to have Conor back, I think we all would make the same decision and that’s playing Conor in that position.” – Arne Slot on Conor Bradley

Bradley, who costs just £4.7m in FPL, may be able to build on that encouraging outing against Fulham in Gameweek 32.

It’s a nice match-up, given that West Ham United are among the worst three sides for crosses conceded from their left flank under Graham Potter.

Liverpool have a couple of decent fixtures beyond that, too, with Leicester City (a) and Tottenham Hotspur (h) on the horizon.

Since the turn of the year, all three of those opponents rank among the worst seven sides for StatsBomb expected goals (xG), boosting the Reds’ clean sheet potential.



