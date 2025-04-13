Eddie Howe absence: Does it affect Assistant Manager points?

Eddie Howe will miss Newcastle United’s clash with Manchester United on Sunday.

The Magpies boss was admitted to hospital on Friday after suffering from an illness all week, with Newcastle saying he “is conscious and talking with his family, and is continuing to receive expert medical care.”

We wish him a swift recovery.

Fantasy Premier League (FPL) is of little importance compared to the Newcastle manager’s health but we have spotted a few comments on site asking if Howe’s absence affects those who have backed him with the Assistant Manager chip in Gameweek 32.

In short: no, it doesn’t.

The Assistant Manager is more of a results-based chip, with the man in the dugout immaterial.

Points awarded as follows:

Stat Points Win 6 Draw 3 Loss 0 Goals scored by team 1 Clean sheet 2 Table Draw * 5 Table Win * 10

*Table bonus points awarded if a club’s league position is five places lower than their opponent at the Gameweek deadline.