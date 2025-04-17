Lateriser: De Bruyne, Saka or a different midfielder?

In his latest article, two-time Indian Fantasy Premier League (FPL) champion Lateriser debates over which midfielder he should buy for Double Gameweek 33. Kevin De Bruyne (£9.3m) and Bukayo Saka (£10.5m) stand out, but some one-match assets are also worth consideration.

Well, so much happens in such a short time. A week ago, a certain Kevin De Bruyne wasn’t on anyone’s radar and now he’s seducing us like there’s no tomorrow.

Although in this case, there actually isn’t a tomorrow because this is his last season at Manchester City. He’s on his farewell tour. With his team motivated in the league, minutes should not be a huge concern but there is a potential rotation problem surrounding their FA Cup semi-final and possible final.

He’s pain-free, but the last time I jumped early on a De Bruyne wagon, there was pain and lots of it. I went there in 2023/24 and ignored Bukayo Saka – a decision that basically derailed my season.

I find myself in the exact same predicament, again! Deja vu? But this feels different is what I’m telling myself while writing this article on a Thursday.

DE BRUYNE V SAKA

Looking at the fixture schedule, maybe De Bruyne’s rest comes in the Aston Villa game that’s before the FA Cup semi. Yet that in itself is a crucial game when it comes to European places.

Above: The remaining FPL schedule, by Legomane

Outside of that, you would hope that he’ll be fine for Gameweek 35 at home to Wolverhampton Wanderers. The following Gameweek 36 could potentially see the Southampton game joined by Bournemouth in a double. He could be rested against the Cherries, pre-final, though you’d expect at least 30 minutes in that because it’ll be the last home game in his Man City career.

However, Saka’s schedule looks a lot trickier. His Double Gameweek 33 minutes probably look healthier but Gameweek 35 has him at home to Bournemouth, sandwiched by Champions League semi-finals against Paris Saint-Germain.

When comparing the fixtures between now and the end, Man City’s look slightly nicer, as the Gunners must face Liverpool and Newcastle United in Gameweeks 36 and 37.

I’ll make a decision on Saturday. It’s a very important one because, while Kev’s single performance can lure one in, Saka has been starring for a couple of years now, takes penalties and is probably more nailed-on.

OTHER DOUBLERS

With Man City being one of eight teams kicking off the Gameweek together, it is prudent to leave your transfers until late, in case there are team leaks that can influence our moves.

I own three of Pep Guardiola’s lot but that includes Phil Foden (£9.2m) and Abdukodir Khusanov (£5.0m). Even if the latter does start on Saturday, I wonder if he’s a long-term problem that needs addressing. Heading into Saturday’s deadline with a loose idea of your permutation of moves will hold you in good stead.

Aston Villa played an outstanding game against PSG and Morgan Rogers (£5.6m) seems their safest bet for midfielder minutes. As well as that, I think he is growing massively as a player, getting involved in plenty of goals and assists.

We now know that Marcus Rashford (£6.7m) is their first choice for penalties, but I do agree with FPL Villan here in that he might be competing with Ollie Watkins (£8.9m) for the centre-forward spot.

SINGLE GAMEWEEK TIPS

I do think there are a couple of very interesting single Gameweek midfielders, if you don’t fancy picking one from the doubles.

Luis Diaz (£7.5m) plays Leicester City, which in itself feels like a Double Gameweek. Those not using Free Hit in Blank Gameweek 34 will like that he faces a Tottenham Hotspur that might potentially be distracted by the Europa League.

There’s one tricky fixture against Arsenal in Gameweek 36, but there should be no problems about owning Liverpool attackers. He’s among the top 10 outfielders for expected goal involvement (xGI) in the last six matches and, given Cody Gakpo’s (£7.3m) form, I think Diaz is firmly the left-sided first choice, with a flexibility to play some minutes on the right.

Elsewhere, Bryan Mbeumo (£8.0m) is at home to a stuttering Brighton and Hove Albion opponent, before some obliging fixtures to end the season. It’s the same for shot-friendly Jarrod Bowen (£7.5m), hosting Southampton and Spurs in Gameweeks 33 and 35.

Keeping everything in mind, including Friday’s press conferences, I would aim to wait until the last hour before Saturday’s deadline. Have a few plans in place that react to potential team leaks.

With Man City also having a potential Double Gameweek 36, this bit of news and the moves you make could be pretty significant until the end of the season.