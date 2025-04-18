352
Scout Picks April 18

FPL Gameweek 33 Scout Picks: Nine ‘doublers’ included

Four teams provide us with a pair of fixtures this week: Arsenal, Aston Villa, Crystal Palace and Manchester City.

Our Scout Picks XI contains nine ‘doublers’, with Liverpool and West Ham United both supplying us with a player apiece.

We deliberated over the Scout Squad submissions made by Marc, Sam, Tom J and Tom F before coming up with our final team.

As ever, we are limited by certain restrictions:

  • An £83.0m budget for our starting XI
  • An overall squad limit of £100.0m
  • No more than three players per team

GAMEWEEK 33 SCOUT PICKS

GOALKEEPER

Arsenal’s pair of matches against Ipswich Town and Palace earn David Raya (£5.6m) the goalkeeper’s jersey.

The Gunners have chalked up four clean sheets across their last 10 games, conceding fewer goals than any other side (six).

Ipswich, meanwhile, are one of the lowest scorers in the division and have lost six in a row on home turf. Then it’s Palace, who have suffered back-to-back defeats.

A guaranteed starter, which is more than can be said for much of the Arsenal team, Raya was a unanimous pick among our Scout Squad panel.

DEFENDERS

Four clean sheets in the last seven bodes well for Josko Gvardiol’s (£6.2m) prospects.

Recent run-outs at centre-half, rather than as an attacking left-back, may have curtailed his attacking instincts, but security of starts is firmly in Gvardiol’s favour amid the rotation elsewhere.

City travel to Everton before entertaining Villa at the Etihad in Double Gameweek 33.

Palace may have struggled defensively in Double Gameweek 32, but we’re keeping faith in Daniel Munoz (£5.3m) for the upcoming encounters against Bournemouth and Arsenal.

The Cherries have won just once in seven matches, providing a good opportunity for Palace to get back on track after two heavy defeats.

And with four goals and five assists to his name this season, the raiding wing-back still looks the likeliest source of points at both ends of the pitch for Oliver Glasner’s side.

We’ve opted to double up on Arsenal’s backline and call upon Jakub Kiwior (£4.8m) for our three-man defence.

The Polish international was lavished with praise by his manager ahead of Gameweek 32 and a clean sheet at Portman Road seems feasible: Ipswich are the third-worst attacking team in the top-flight according to expected goals (xG).

‘Bus Team’ pick William Saliba (£6.5m) was simply overlooked for budgetary reasons, meanwhile.

MIDFIELDERS

Mohamed Salah (£13.8m) is a nailed-on option for Liverpool’s visit to Leicester City.

The Egyptian, who has delivered 12 double-digit returns in 16 away starts in 2024/25, betters every other player for shots in the box, penalty box touches and big chances created this season.

Up against a defence that has shipped 23 goals in the previous eight Gameweeks, Salah remains one of the best captaincy options this week, despite only playing once.

Bukayo Saka (£10.5m) has been eased back in since returning from injury, coming off the bench in each of Arsenal’s last three Premier League games.

One of those substitute appearances resulted in a goal, however, while he was also on the scoresheet against Real Madrid on Wednesday.

Saka’s minutes might be managed in this ‘double’, of course, but we still expect him to play a prominent role, making him an obvious choice for the Scout Picks.

Prior to injury, Saka had scored five goals and provided 11 assists in 16 starts.

There’s no doubt Jarrod Bowen (£7.5m) will be key to West Ham’s hopes of getting the better of relegated Southampton this weekend.

The England winger has scored or assisted in five of his nine matches since returning from injury.

Bowen scored in his last home clash, too, racking up four shots and six penalty box touches, so he looks primed for points against one of the worst teams in Premier League history.

Despite that penalty miss, Eberechi Eze (£6.9m) has produced 15 points across his previous three appearances.

In addition, the England international has attempted more shots and created more chances than any other team-mate this season, and looks pivotal to Palace’s prospects in Double Gameweek 33.

Bournemouth, who Palace host on Saturday, may have kept a clean sheet last time out, but rode their luck several times against Fulham. It was their first shut-out since Gameweek 23, too.

Morgan Rogers (£5.7m) looks to be the safest Aston Villa attacker to own in Double Gameweek 33, having survived Unai Emery’s rotation against both Nottingham Forest and Southampton, as well as starting twice against Paris Saint-Germain in the UEFA Champions League.

In fact, Rogers, who has picked up two goals and three assists in his last five outings, is yet to be benched in a Premier League game this season.

His underlying stats catch the eye, with a total of seven big chance involvements in the last six Gameweeks.

FORWARDS

Jean-Philippe Mateta (£7.8m) is slightly fortunate to retain his place in the Scout Picks, having served up just two points across his two matches in Double Gameweek 32, after failing to reach the hour mark in either fixture.

The Palace forward has earned enough goodwill from his nine goals in 2025, however, the joint-most of any FPL forward.

Oliver Glasner has also confirmed that Mateta will start against Bournemouth this weekend.

Omar Marmoush (£7.6m), who is one of the standout captaincy contenders this week, takes the final spot.

The former Eintracht Frankfurt man’s run of six goals, one assist and 10 bonus in his last eight appearances make him an enticing option as Man City attempt to secure UEFA Champions League qualification.

Marmoush has thrown up some solid underlying stats since he first arrived in January, with the second-highest expected goal involvement (xGI) among team-mates. There is a decent chance he’ll be on penalties, too.

SUBSTITUTES

  • Alphonse Areola (£4.2m): West Ham face the division’s lowest scorers in Gameweek 33.
  • Conor Bradley (£4.7m): Leicester hadn’t scored in eight league matches before last week’s unexpected draw at Brighton. With Trent Alexander-Arnold (£7.2m) not ready to start, we can expect Bradley to get 60-70 minutes before his nearly-fit-again positional rival comes off the bench.
  • Emmanuel Agbadou (£4.0m): With only £4.0m to spend on our second substitute defender, we’ve opted for Wolves’ influential stopper ahead of a clash with a Manchester United side taken to extra time on Thursday. Ruben Amorim has already hinted he will rotate for Sunday’s fixture.
  • Jorgen Strand Larsen (£5.4m): One of FPL’s form forwards has five goals in his last four outings and will be coming up against a United side whose priorities lie elsewhere than the Premier League.

THE CAPTAIN

We chose the Scout Picks captain using a vote between our Scout Squad panel.

  • Marc: Marmoush, Saka, Salah
  • Tom J: Marmoush, Salah, Saka
  • Tom: Saka, Marmoush, Salah
  • Neale: Saka, Marmoush, Salah

We’re handing Omar Marmoush the armband this week, with Bukayo Saka named as the vice-captain.

COMMUNITY CHAMPION

A Fantasy Football Scout community member takes on the Scout Picks each week.

The community member who beats our team by the largest margin will win a £100 Amazon voucher. They’ll also get a place in our Moderators and Contributors League for the following season.

Boleyn Boy’s 80-44 victory in Gameweek 6 gave them the biggest win (36-point difference) of 2024/25 so far.

Our champion this week is FPL Xylophone, who has gone for: Ortega; Saliba, Bradley, van Dijk; De Bruyne, Bowen, Salah (c), Rashford, Merino; Marmoush (vc), Mateta.

The Scout Picks are 19-10 up on the community this season.

FOLLOW THE SCOUT’S WEEKLY TRANSFER PLANS

We’re running a Scout FPL community team this season, with regulars like TopMarx, Tom Freeman, Marc Jobling and more contributing to the weekly decisions.

And we’re not just looking one week ahead like we are with the Scout Picks but instead planning in advance for the weeks and months to come.

You can follow our team via the Premier Fantasy Tools Pro Planner, which you can read more about here.

  1. ITS AMAD WORLD
    • 2 Years
    31 mins ago

    Which player should I start?

    Bruno Fernandes

    Or

    Jacob Murphy

    Open Controls
    1. boombaba
      • 12 Years
      20 mins ago

      Bruno Murphy

      Open Controls
      1. ITS AMAD WORLD
        • 2 Years
        1 min ago

        I'm leaning towards Murphy because Bruno played 120 mins

        Open Controls
    2. _Ninja_
      • 14 Years
      17 mins ago

      Brucob Murnandes

      Nah i'd start Bruno at home and on pens.

      Open Controls
    3. Vazza
      • 4 Years
      8 mins ago

      Bruno for sure

      Open Controls
      1. ITS AMAD WORLD
        • 2 Years
        7 mins ago

        OK. Who would you start between Murphy and J Pedro?

        Open Controls
        1. Vazza
          • 4 Years
          just now

          Probably J Pedro as he’s on penalties

          Open Controls
  2. putana
    • 6 Years
    29 mins ago

    bench boost with Kluivert or Murphy?

    Open Controls
    1. Vazza
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      Murphy for sure

      Open Controls
    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      Murphy - no guarantee Kluivert starts

      Open Controls
  3. Vazza
    • 4 Years
    29 mins ago

    What’s the twitter account that sometimes provides updates on Man City lineups before the deadline?

    Open Controls
    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      https://x.com/FPLMaineRoad/status/1912991104883974572?t=OBFMMKaBOgpNMzOWocam9w&s=19

      Any help below?

      Open Controls
      1. Vazza
        • 4 Years
        just now

        There’s a better one than this.

        Open Controls
  4. Fred the Red
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    27 mins ago

    Cashing points in my mini league

    Is Murphy and Isak to KDB and a 5.7 forward a silly move? Would captain KDB. Was going to bench Murphy anyway plus I have the free hit chip for GW34 to bring them both back.

    Current team looks like this:
    Raya
    Gvardiol, Saliba, Munoz
    Salah Saka Rogers Sarr
    Isak Mateta Marmoush

    Areola Murphy Livra Milenkovic

    Bank: 0.7 FTs: 2

    Open Controls
  5. Ajax Hamsterdam
    • 10 Years
    27 mins ago

    Sorry for repost...
    What is the best option please?

    A am pep 35-37
    B treble city with kdb

    Cheers

    Open Controls
    1. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      3 mins ago

      Pep, yet to see KDB consistency

      Open Controls
      1. Ajax Hamsterdam
        • 10 Years
        2 mins ago

        Thanks magic

        Open Controls
  6. AC/DC AFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    25 mins ago

    Murphy to Merino/Rogers -4?

    Open Controls
    1. Vazza
      • 4 Years
      2 mins ago

      It’s a tough one but probably yes with Rogers

      Open Controls
      1. Vazza
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Reason i haven’t suggested Merino as he is rotation risk.

        Open Controls
    2. xuwei
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      just now

      Not sure I'd do for a hit especially with the form Murphy is in.

      Open Controls
    3. Feanor
      • 15 Years
      just now

      I wouldn't

      Open Controls
  7. ShaunGoater123
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    25 mins ago

    Any suggestions for what to do here? Planning on playing bench boost.

    Martinez
    Saliba / Munoz / gvardiol
    Saka / salah / asensio / sarr
    Mateta / marmoush / Isak

    Ederson / Gordon / burn / dorgu

    2FT, 0.2 itb

    Trailing in a money league by 40 points

    Open Controls
    1. boombaba
      • 12 Years
      1 min ago

      Gtg

      Open Controls
    2. Haul or Nothing
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Ederson to SOM

      Open Controls
      1. Haul or Nothing
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Oops that’s a reply to someone else sorry

        Open Controls
    3. xuwei
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      just now

      If I were bench boosting I'd bring in some better bench.Gordon to Trossard maybe?

      Open Controls
  8. The Frenchie
    • 8 Years
    21 mins ago

    Current attack : Mateta - Wood - Isak

    Who would you sell to get Marmoush ? I'm gonna Free Hit in GW34 so I'm concerned about the fixtures from GW35. Should I Sell Isak then ?

    Open Controls
    1. xuwei
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      2 mins ago

      I might sell Wood and then move Mateta later.

      Open Controls
  9. xuwei
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    21 mins ago

    Would you

    a) Triple Cap Marmoush or Saka or someone else (who)
    b) Bench boost this bench: Henderson Livra Murphy Cucu
    c) Neither chip this week.

    TYVM

    Open Controls
    1. boombaba
      • 12 Years
      1 min ago

      B

      Open Controls
    2. boombaba
      • 12 Years
      1 min ago

      Also you need to start using those chips soon
      Only one DGW expected left

      Open Controls
      1. xuwei
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        just now

        Yeah - true thanks. Never a perfect time I guess.

        Open Controls
  10. Steve McCroskey
    • 11 Years
    21 mins ago

    Best defender to replace Gabriel for the rest of the season?

    Needs to not be an Arsenal or City player as planning on bringing in Arteta so will have my full quota of both.

    Open Controls
    1. boombaba
      • 12 Years
      17 mins ago

      Munoz then

      Open Controls
    2. Snoopydog
        16 mins ago

        Like Milenkovic's fixtures to the end. Forest not as impervious as they were, but fixtures look good.

        Open Controls
    3. Snoopydog
        19 mins ago

        GTG with BB? Any change would be a hit.

        Raya*
        Gvardiol* Munoz* Kiwior*
        Salah(c) Saka* KDB* Rogers* Sarr*
        Marmoush* Mateta*

        BB: Areola Isak Konsa* Milenkovic

        FH34

        Open Controls
        1. boombaba
          • 12 Years
          17 mins ago

          Salah out for Gordon

          Open Controls
          1. Snoopydog
              15 mins ago

              🙂

              Open Controls
              1. boombaba
                • 12 Years
                13 mins ago

                It’s gtg and you know it

                Open Controls
                1. Snoopydog
                    11 mins ago

                    Salah a bit of a gamble but it seems any captaincy option is fraught this week - and chasing so why not.

                    Open Controls
                    1. boombaba
                      • 12 Years
                      just now

                      True I’m captaining marmoush but if chasing have a crack

                      Open Controls
          2. Unconstitutional
            • 12 Years
            19 mins ago

            a) Isak + N Williams → Cunha + Dias
            b) Isak + Murphy → KDB + Strand Larsen

            Please help me decide!

            Open Controls
            1. boombaba
              • 12 Years
              17 mins ago

              B

              Open Controls
            2. My heart goes Salalalalah
              • 8 Years
              14 mins ago

              Won't lose Isak. And got lots of cash tied in him which might come in handy in the next few...

              Open Controls
            3. Snoopydog
                12 mins ago

                Not worth losing Isak

                Open Controls
            4. My heart goes Salalalalah
              • 8 Years
              18 mins ago

              I cannot make my mind up. Please give me your opinions. 2ft 2.0itb. Playing BB this week

              Really want Bowen this week, but I want to keep Murphy as NEW has all to play for. Might sell Sarr for him...

              But I can also save 1ft and get Dias in for Livra this week which might pay off...

              Raya
              Gvardiol Saliba Munoz
              Salah Saka Rogers Sarr
              Isak Marmoush Mateta
              Sels Murphy Mikolenko Livra

              Open Controls
              1. boombaba
                • 12 Years
                15 mins ago

                I’d save that FT for later
                Teams great

                Open Controls
                1. My heart goes Salalalalah
                  • 8 Years
                  just now

                  Cheers for that. Have to get this Bowen itch sorted out 🙂

                  Open Controls
              2. Snoopydog
                  9 mins ago

                  Nice

                  Open Controls
              3. Hitthewall
                • 4 Years
                18 mins ago

                Foden to KdB worth a hit?

                Open Controls
                1. boombaba
                  • 12 Years
                  15 mins ago

                  Will come back to bite no doubt

                  Open Controls
                2. Ajax Hamsterdam
                  • 10 Years
                  14 mins ago

                  No

                  Open Controls
                3. Snoopydog
                    8 mins ago

                    Not for a hit. They may end up getting similar-ish minutes.

                    Open Controls
                4. DagheMunegu
                  • 4 Years
                  18 mins ago

                  On BB. 2 ft 0.2itb

                  Raya
                  Gabriel Gvardiol Munoz
                  Saka Salah Savinho Eze
                  Marmoush Isak Mateta

                  Martinez Murphy Wan-Bissaka Burn

                  A Gabriel Burn to Kiwior Bradley
                  B Gabriel Murphy to Kiwior Rogers
                  C Gabriel Savinho to Kiwior Rash/Rogers
                  D Gabriel Savinho Murphy to Kiwior Rogers Rash +4
                  E Gabriel Savinho Burn to Kiwior Rogers Konsa -4

                  Open Controls
                  1. boombaba
                    • 12 Years
                    14 mins ago

                    B

                    Open Controls
                  2. Snoopydog
                      4 mins ago

                      B

                      Open Controls
                  3. Maddamotha
                    • 8 Years
                    17 mins ago

                    Which one? 2FTs and on a BB

                    A) Gabriel, Murphy > Kiwior, Rash

                    B) Gabriel, Burn > Kiwior, Bradley

                    Open Controls
                    1. boombaba
                      • 12 Years
                      4 mins ago

                      A with Rogers

                      Open Controls
                      1. Maddamotha
                        • 8 Years
                        1 min ago

                        Own him already. Thanks!

                        Open Controls
                    2. OptimusBlack
                      • 11 Years
                      4 mins ago

                      A

                      Open Controls
                  4. OptimusBlack
                    • 11 Years
                    16 mins ago

                    Asensio & Isak >
                    KDB & Watkins
                    For free
                    Yaaay
                    Nope

                    Open Controls
                    1. boombaba
                      • 12 Years
                      9 mins ago

                      Nope

                      Open Controls
                    2. My heart goes Salalalalah
                      • 8 Years
                      3 mins ago

                      No

                      Open Controls
                    3. OptimusBlack
                      • 11 Years
                      just now

                      Thx

                      Open Controls
                  5. Fred the Red
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 13 Years
                    15 mins ago

                    Who scores more points in GW33?

                    A) Isak
                    B) KDB

                    Open Controls
                    1. boombaba
                      • 12 Years
                      13 mins ago

                      B

                      Open Controls
                    2. GCHILD2K16
                      • 8 Years
                      11 mins ago

                      B has EVE game e as well as Ast Villa game

                      Open Controls
                      1. CONNERS
                        • 6 Years
                        just now

                        He does in theory.

                        Open Controls
                    3. Snoopydog
                        1 min ago

                        No idea. But worth having Isak over KDB beyond 33 if that's the choice. For the double game week only, KDB will make it exciting.

                        Open Controls
                    4. GCHILD2K16
                      • 8 Years
                      15 mins ago

                      Currently have Isak and Bowen and Livra on BB

                      A) Get KDB, Fulkrug for -4
                      B) KDB, Fulkrug and RAN for -8

                      Thoughts

                      Open Controls
                      1. boombaba
                        • 12 Years
                        3 mins ago

                        A if any
                        Will fulkrug start / play? Back from
                        Long injury isn’t he ?

                        Open Controls
                        1. GCHILD2K16
                          • 8 Years
                          just now

                          Yeah, He has played last 3 games and scored in the last 2 games.

                          Livra at Ast Villa is not a good look. Could also do Cunha not fulkrug and Wan B not Ran

                          Open Controls
                    5. JabbaWookiee
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 10 Years
                      13 mins ago

                      Bench boost or save? Currently 10 doublers plus Salah.

                      Bench is:
                      Martinez (NEW, mci) - Isak (avl) - Milenkovic (tot) - Livramento (avl)

                      Got 1FT but only 0.2m in the bank.

                      Open Controls
                      1. boombaba
                        • 12 Years
                        1 min ago

                        Depends on if you have chips left for later or not

                        Open Controls
                    6. NumberSix
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 3 Years
                      12 mins ago

                      A)
                      Palmer > Merino
                      Sarr/Murphy > Diaz

                      B)
                      Palmer > Saka
                      Sarr/Murphy > Someone 7.3m or below….

                      So close but so far for Bowen in B

                      Open Controls
                      1. boombaba
                        • 12 Years
                        5 mins ago

                        B

                        Open Controls
                      2. NumberSix
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 3 Years
                        5 mins ago

                        Already have Rogers…

                        Open Controls
                        1. boombaba
                          • 12 Years
                          2 mins ago

                          Punt at rashford ? Sarr? Eze? Merino? Rice ? Savinho?

                          Open Controls
                          1. NumberSix
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 3 Years
                            just now

                            Stuck with 3 palace. Could punt at Rashford but then I’m stuck with a quite unbalanced team for 35, and he probably won’t start both?

                            Open Controls
                    7. Jinswick
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 14 Years
                      12 mins ago

                      A) Saka TC
                      B) BB
                      C) Ederson -> Martinez (-4) and BB

                      RAYA
                      SALIBA, GVARDIOL, MUNOZ
                      SAKA, ROGERS, SARR, Salah
                      MARMOUSH, MATETA, Isak

                      EDERSON, Murphy, Livra, Williams
                      Bank 0.3m, 0FT, BB. TC, FH left

                      Open Controls
                      1. boombaba
                        • 12 Years
                        9 mins ago

                        Not A
                        Mins are unknown
                        Not B ederson is injured
                        Not C it’s for a hit

                        BB later unless your full of chips

                        Open Controls
                      2. My heart goes Salalalalah
                        • 8 Years
                        just now

                        Not Martinez. BB

                        Open Controls
                    8. ryacoo
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 9 Years
                      11 mins ago

                      Thoughts on this FH team? Any changes?

                      Raya
                      Bradley Saliba Gvardiol
                      Salah Saka KDB Rogers Bowen
                      Marmoush Watkins

                      Open Controls
                      1. boombaba
                        • 12 Years
                        8 mins ago

                        Watkins won’t play both from the start
                        Prefer Mateta
                        And munoz

                        Open Controls
                        1. ryacoo
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 9 Years
                          just now

                          Mateta prob won't play both from the start either IMO, and if he does will he last 60?

                          Munoz vs Ars (A) is surely a 0-1 pter?

                          Open Controls
                    9. HD7
                      • 8 Years
                      11 mins ago

                      What is expected after GW34

                      Bug DGW 36 or a few small DGWs in 35,36,37?

                      Open Controls
                      1. boombaba
                        • 12 Years
                        just now

                        GW35 is expected

                        Open Controls
                    10. HD7
                      • 8 Years
                      10 mins ago

                      Are you getting Arsenal players if you plan to BB in 35,36?

                      They dont have a DGW, right?

                      Open Controls
                      1. boombaba
                        • 12 Years
                        just now

                        Yes
                        You can’t get a full team of BB anyway. Play the fixtures now and wait to see when and who doubles

                        Open Controls
                    11. royals forever
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 15 Years
                      9 mins ago

                      What would you do if you with this team if you were chasing 19 points

                      RAYA Verbruggen

                      GVARDIOL KONSA MUNOZ KIWIOR Robertson

                      SARR Salah EZE Murphy SAKA

                      MARMOUSH Isak Pedro

                      Play Robertson and use BB (TC36)
                      Play Konsa and use TC on Saka (BB36)

                      ML Rival has still got BB and FH left and is using AM for 33 (final week)

                      Any ideas would be appreciated

                      Open Controls
                      1. Tcheco
                        • 7 Years
                        just now

                        I think Saka will get limited minutes

                        Open Controls
                    12. KeanosMagic
                      • 3 Years
                      8 mins ago

                      Rashford + Isak (bench Murphy)
                      Or Rogers and Sarr (bench Isak)?

                      Open Controls
                      1. Tcheco
                        • 7 Years
                        just now

                        B

                        Open Controls
                    13. Tcheco
                      • 7 Years
                      7 mins ago

                      On free hit and need a Villa attacker other than Rogers:

                      A. Watkins

                      B. Asensio

                      C. Rashford

                      Open Controls
                      1. Maddamotha
                        • 8 Years
                        3 mins ago

                        C

                        Open Controls
                      2. royals forever
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 15 Years
                        2 mins ago

                        C

                        Open Controls
                      3. Tcheco
                        • 7 Years
                        just now

                        Thank you. Tbh Rashford is my least favorite due to rotation but that could be because of the Champions league + Asensio has had more G/A. Will be a coin flip

                        Open Controls

