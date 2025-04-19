Aston Villa v Newcastle: FPL team news + predicted line-ups

Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 33 clash between Aston Villa and Newcastle United.

The match at Villa Park kicks off at 17:30 BST on Saturday 19 April.

PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 33 LINE-UPS

More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.

ASTON VILLA

NEWCASTLE

RECENT FORM

PLAYED POINTS GD FORM (most recent on the right) 3rd Newcastle 32 59 +21 WWWWW 7th Aston Villa 32 54 +3 LWWWW

Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):



