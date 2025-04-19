Aston Villa v Newcastle: FPL team news + predicted line-ups

Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 33 clash between Aston Villa and Newcastle United.
The match at Villa Park kicks off at 17:30 BST on Saturday 19 April.
PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 33 LINE-UPS
More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.
ASTON VILLA
NEWCASTLE
RECENT FORM
|PLAYED
|POINTS
|GD
|FORM (most recent on the right)
|3rd
|Newcastle
|32
|59
|+21
|WWWWW
|7th
|Aston Villa
|32
|54
|+3
|LWWWW
Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):