Fulham v Chelsea: FPL team news + predicted line-ups

Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 33 clash between Fulham and Chelsea.

The match at Craven Cottage kicks off at 14:00 BST on Sunday 20 April.

PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 33 LINE-UPS

More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.

FULHAM

CHELSEA

RECENT FORM

PLAYED POINTS GD FORM (most recent on the right) 6th Chelsea 32 54 +17 WLWDD 9th Fulham 32 48 +4 LWLWL

Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):



