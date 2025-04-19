Fulham v Chelsea: FPL team news + predicted line-ups

Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 33 clash between Fulham and Chelsea.
The match at Craven Cottage kicks off at 14:00 BST on Sunday 20 April.
PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 33 LINE-UPS
More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.
FULHAM
CHELSEA
RECENT FORM
|PLAYED
|POINTS
|GD
|FORM (most recent on the right)
|6th
|Chelsea
|32
|54
|+17
|WLWDD
|9th
|Fulham
|32
|48
|+4
|LWLWL
Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):