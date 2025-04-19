Ipswich v Arsenal: FPL team news + predicted line-ups

Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 33 clash between Ipswich Town and Arsenal.
The match at Portman Road kicks off at 14:00 BST on Sunday 20 April.
PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 33 LINE-UPS
IPSWICH
ARSENAL
RECENT FORM
|PLAYED
|POINTS
|GD
|FORM (most recent on the right)
|2nd
|Arsenal
|32
|63
|+30
|DWWDD
|18th
|Ipswich
|32
|21
|-34
|LLWLD
Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):