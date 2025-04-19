Ipswich v Arsenal: FPL team news + predicted line-ups

Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 33 clash between Ipswich Town and Arsenal.

The match at Portman Road kicks off at 14:00 BST on Sunday 20 April.

PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 33 LINE-UPS

More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.

IPSWICH

ARSENAL

RECENT FORM

PLAYED POINTS GD FORM (most recent on the right) 2nd Arsenal 32 63 +30 DWWDD 18th Ipswich 32 21 -34 LLWLD

Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):



