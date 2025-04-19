Leicester v Liverpool: FPL team news + predicted line-ups

Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 33 clash between Leicester City and Liverpool.
The match at King Power Stadium kicks off at 16:30 BST on Sunday 20 April.
PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 33 LINE-UPS
More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.
LEICESTER
LIVERPOOL
RECENT FORM
|PLAYED
|POINTS
|GD
|FORM (most recent on the right)
|1st
|Liverpool
|32
|76
|+43
|WWWLW
|19th
|Leicester
|32
|18
|-45
|LLLLD
Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):