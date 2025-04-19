Leicester v Liverpool: FPL team news + predicted line-ups

Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 33 clash between Leicester City and Liverpool.

The match at King Power Stadium kicks off at 16:30 BST on Sunday 20 April.

PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 33 LINE-UPS

More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.

LEICESTER

LIVERPOOL

RECENT FORM

PLAYED POINTS GD FORM (most recent on the right) 1st Liverpool 32 76 +43 WWWLW 19th Leicester 32 18 -45 LLLLD

Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):



