Man United v Wolves: FPL team news + predicted line-ups

Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 33 clash between Manchester United and Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The match at Old Trafford kicks off at 14:00 BST on Sunday 20 April.

PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 33 LINE-UPS

More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.

MAN UNITED

WOLVES

RECENT FORM

PLAYEDPOINTSGDFORM (most recent on the right)
14thMan United3238-7DWLDL
16thWolves3235-14DWWWW

Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):

