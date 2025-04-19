Man United v Wolves: FPL team news + predicted line-ups

Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 33 clash between Manchester United and Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The match at Old Trafford kicks off at 14:00 BST on Sunday 20 April.

PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 33 LINE-UPS

More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.

MAN UNITED

WOLVES

RECENT FORM

PLAYED POINTS GD FORM (most recent on the right) 14th Man United 32 38 -7 DWLDL 16th Wolves 32 35 -14 DWWWW

Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):



