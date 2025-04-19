Man United v Wolves: FPL team news + predicted line-ups

Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 33 clash between Manchester United and Wolverhampton Wanderers.
The match at Old Trafford kicks off at 14:00 BST on Sunday 20 April.
PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 33 LINE-UPS
More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.
MAN UNITED
WOLVES
RECENT FORM
|PLAYED
|POINTS
|GD
|FORM (most recent on the right)
|14th
|Man United
|32
|38
|-7
|DWLDL
|16th
|Wolves
|32
|35
|-14
|DWWWW
Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):