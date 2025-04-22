Do I keep my saved transfers when using the Free Hit chip?

If you’re thinking about using your Free Hit in Fantasy Premier League (FPL) in Gameweek 34, you may be wondering what happens to your saved free transfers when deploying the chip.

It used to be that saved transfers were lost after the use of a chip.

Now, however, that is no longer the case.

According to the FPL site…

“Please note that when playing either a Wildcard or your Free Hit chip, any saved free transfers are maintained for the following Gameweek. If you had 2 saved free transfers, you will still have 2 saved free transfers the Gameweek after playing the chip.”

