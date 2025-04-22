0
Chip Strategy April 22

Do I keep my saved transfers when using the Free Hit chip?

0 Comments
Share

If you’re thinking about using your Free Hit in Fantasy Premier League (FPL) in Gameweek 34, you may be wondering what happens to your saved free transfers when deploying the chip.

It used to be that saved transfers were lost after the use of a chip.

Now, however, that is no longer the case.

According to the FPL site

“Please note that when playing either a Wildcard or your Free Hit chip, any saved free transfers are maintained for the following Gameweek. If you had 2 saved free transfers, you will still have 2 saved free transfers the Gameweek after playing the chip.”

SIGN UP HERE FOR ALL THE TOOLS YOU NEED TO WIN AT FPL!


0 Comments Post a Comment

No comments have been submitted for this post yet.

You need to be logged in to post a comment.