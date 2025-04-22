96
Team News April 22

FPL team news: Glasner on midweek changes + Saka latest

96 Comments
Share

Arsenal and Crystal Palace face off on Wednesday night in the second of their Double Gameweek 33 fixtures.

The managers of both sides are facing the media on Tuesday ahead of that game.

While there’s nothing practical we Fantasy managers can do with the new information, we can at least prepare ourselves for what’s to come selection-wise at the Emirates.

CRYSTAL PALACE

Oliver Glasner’s comments were broadly positive for those FPL managers heavily invested in the Eagles.

First, a fairly clean bill of health.

Ben Chilwell, who has been playing second fiddle at left wing-back anyway, is the only fresh fitness concern. He looks set to miss out due to an illness.

Long-term absentees Chadi Riad and Cheick Doucoure are both still out with knee issues.

Interestingly, Chilwell had been in line to start against the Gunners. Tyrick Mitchell may have had a narrow escape, then, unless Glasner unexpectedly sticks someone else at left wing-back.

“No injury, but sickness… Ben Chilwell is sick, unfortunately. He should have started but couldn’t come today to training and couldn’t train, so he’s not available. All others are fit.” – Oliver Glasner

With injury fears assuaged, the next concern is rotation.

There are positive-sounding noises on that front, too, with Glasner threatening no more than two or three changes rather than making wholesale alterations.

 “It’s everything, it’s all the minutes players have played in the last games.

“We are in a good situation that the players are fit, and we want them to stay fit, and therefore we’re always monitoring their minutes.

“I mention it quite often: for me, having a three-game week is not really a big problem but now it’s the second three-game week, and of course they’re very intense games, so then we have to look at what’s best and which players are in the best shape.

“It doesn’t mean that we make 10 changes tomorrow, but maybe two or three. It’s not because we value the Saturday game [in the FA Cup semi-final] more than tomorrow’s game, it’s just we need to be physically top fit and mentally top fit to be competitive against Arsenal.” – Oliver Glasner

It remains to be seen which positions Glasner decides to freshen up. The famously rotation-averse Palace manager has made more changes in central midfield than in any other area of the pitch, so Jefferson Lerma and/or Daichi Kamada could come into contention.

There’ll be an enforced change at centre-half, too, with Chris Richards suspended. The USA international received his marching orders for two bookable offences in the stalemate with Bournemouth on Saturday.

Eddie Nketiah will also be hoping for a chance up top at the expense of or alongside Jean Philippe-Mateta.

Glasner was asked about the former Arsenal striker in Tuesday’s presser.

“I see him every day working in training. There will come the day when he gets paid for all of his effort. For me personally, it feels like the day didn’t come this year – until now. But we still have great games to play and maybe these games and these days where he gets the payback for all of his effort will come soon.” – Oliver Glasner on Eddie Nketiah

ARSENAL

Mikel Arteta brought us the latest on Bukayo Saka in Tuesday’s presser.

The winger was on the receiving end of a robust Leif Davis foul on Sunday, something that earned the Ipswich Town left-back a first-half red card.

Saka needed treatment on his ankle after that challenge but played on, eventually coming off after 57 minutes as part of a double substitution.

“We have to wait and see now how he reacts after the session but it’s nothing too serious.” – Mikel Arteta on how Bukayo Saka is

“Yeah, if we want to, I think he’ll have a good chance to play tomorrow.” – Mikel Arteta on Bukayo Saka’s chances of featuring

Arteta isn’t expecting anyone back to face the Eagles, with Jorginho (rib) and Riccardo Calafiori (knee) still sidelined.

Gabriel Jesus (knee), Gabriel Magalhaes (hamstring), Kai Havertz (hamstring) and Takehiro Tomiyasu (knee) are also out.

“Riccy is out and Jorgi unfortunately as well. I think Jorgi will be out for a few weeks.” – Mikel Arteta

Asked whether he might “wrap everyone [Arsenal] desperately need for the Paris game up in cotton wool”, Arteta gave the notion short shrift.

“We cannot think in those terms, I think. When the players are fit and they are available and they want to play, they have to play. They are at their best when they are playing and they have consistency in their performances. Physically they are good, emotionally they are good, their understanding and their rhythm and the way they make decisons is at their best. That’s what we need [from] the players.

“If they are not available, there’s no discussion. If they’re not in good condition to perform, we’re not going to play them. But if they are, we are going to play them.” – Mikel Arteta

SIGN UP HERE FOR ALL THE TOOLS YOU NEED TO WIN AT FPL!


96 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Madame R.
    • 4 Years
    3 hours, 3 mins ago

    Rmt.

    --
    -- Kilman, Livramento --
    -- -- Murphy --
    -- --

    Open Controls
    1. mookie
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 42 mins ago

      Open Controls
    2. Cruyff's Eleven
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 41 mins ago

      Straight over my head champ. You lost me at Rmt

      Open Controls
    3. No Kane No Gain
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 40 mins ago

      Good luck

      Open Controls
    4. The Hunt
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      2 hours, 36 mins ago

      3/15

      Open Controls
    5. Deulofail
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 23 mins ago

      Too much Newcastle

      Open Controls
    6. bitm2007
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 20 mins ago

      I'm not much better. 11 that blank give me the team below for this GW so obviously I'm going to FH.

      Areola,
      --,- --
      Salah, Murphy - -
      Isak - -

      - - - -

      Open Controls
    7. Runnerboy31
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 2 mins ago

      I’d transfer out Kilman, otherwise looks GTG

      Open Controls
    8. Tonyawesome69
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 39 mins ago

      Quality over quantity in BGWs, G2G here

      Open Controls
    9. Benedict_Alexander_Arnold
        1 min ago

        Sucks

        Open Controls
    10. mookie
      • 11 Years
      3 hours, 3 mins ago

      It's going to be a long week having to look at triple Palace in my team until Saturday.

      Open Controls
      1. Cruyff's Eleven
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 44 mins ago

        Don't charge your phone.

        Open Controls
      2. Black Knights
        • 13 Years
        2 hours, 40 mins ago

        It's going to be such a relief when I bin them all.

        TBF, Munoz and Mateta before the injury have served me well. Just can't wait to freshen them all up (RAN, Mbeumo, Cunha incoming).

        Open Controls
        1. Benedict_Alexander_Arnold
            just now

            That’s gonna be a bin laden with rubbish

            Open Controls
        2. Crunchie
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          2 hours, 3 mins ago

          Palace 1-0 away win/. Nketiah goal.

          Open Controls
          1. Crunchie
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            1 hour, 38 mins ago

            🙂

            Open Controls
          2. mookie
            • 11 Years
            1 hour, 12 mins ago

            Then back to back 3 nils with Eze and Mateta hauling when no one owns them.

            Open Controls
          3. WVA
            • 8 Years
            30 mins ago

            Mateta benched?

            Open Controls
        3. Sun God Nika
          • 4 Years
          1 hour, 53 mins ago

          u freehitting or wildcarding

          Open Controls
          1. mookie
            • 11 Years
            1 hour, 11 mins ago

            Neither, just using 3 FTs to field 11.

            Open Controls
      3. dshv
        • 7 Years
        2 hours, 49 mins ago

        larsen or Wood, on FH ?

        Open Controls
        1. Deulofail
          • 9 Years
          2 hours, 38 mins ago

          Wood. I assume Larson's place is at risk to Bellegarde?

          Open Controls
          1. Holmes
            • 11 Years
            2 hours, 36 mins ago

            Sarabia

            Open Controls
      4. Deulofail
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 43 mins ago

        Good to go?

        Pickford
        Trippier Ait-Nouri Williams
        Salah(c) Palmer Murphy Munetsi
        Isak(V) Wood Evanilson

        H̶e̶n̶d̶e̶r̶s̶o̶n̶ | Kerkez (MUN), S̶a̶r̶r̶, M̶u̶n̶o̶z̶

        1FT. 6.4 ITB. WC35

        Open Controls
        1. Black Knights
          • 13 Years
          2 hours, 7 mins ago

          Nice to even fall back on a sub! Luxury.

          Open Controls
          1. Deulofail
            • 9 Years
            1 hour, 59 mins ago

            I may have miscalculated the number of hits I previously needed to take...

            Open Controls
            1. Black Knights
              • 13 Years
              1 hour, 49 mins ago

              So be it. Handy to have someone, just in case!

              Open Controls
            2. Captain Mal
                1 hour, 47 mins ago

                Maybe the real treasure is the hits we take along the way

                Open Controls
        2. Connor's Calling
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 15 Years
          2 hours, 24 mins ago

          FH GW34 11/15:
          Bentley (Leno)
          Schar TAA Sessegnon (RAN Cucurella)
          Palmer Murphy Salah Iwobi (Mbeumo)
          Wood Isak Cunha

          I know TAA and Palmer won't be everyone's choices, but apart from that:

          a) Schar or Trippier
          b) Start Mbeumo or Wood
          c) Start RAN or Sessegnon
          d) Start Bentey or Leno

          Open Controls
          1. Crunchie
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            1 hour, 37 mins ago

            S M R B

            Open Controls
            1. Connor's Calling
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 15 Years
              1 hour, 32 mins ago

              Thanks!

              Open Controls
          2. boroie
            • 6 Years
            1 hour, 6 mins ago

            SWRL

            Open Controls
          3. Black Knights
            • 13 Years
            1 hour, 3 mins ago

            T
            M
            R
            L

            Open Controls
        3. Vpan
          • 14 Years
          2 hours, 21 mins ago

          a t
          b w
          c r
          d l

          Open Controls
          1. Vpan
            • 14 Years
            2 hours, 2 mins ago

            reply fail above

            Open Controls
        4. Tonyawesome69
          • 6 Years
          2 hours ago

          - Nketiah, Kamada and Clyne in
          - Mateta, Eze/Sarr and Richards (suspended) out

          Maybe Lerma starts over Wharton

          Open Controls
          1. Merlin the Wraith
            • 8 Years
            1 hour, 19 mins ago

            Is this merely conjecture?

            Open Controls
            1. Tonyawesome69
              • 6 Years
              1 hour, 15 mins ago

              Yup

              Open Controls
              1. Merlin the Wraith
                • 8 Years
                1 hour, 14 mins ago

                Ah, ok. BTW it looks like you've gained an 'admirer'

                Open Controls
                1. Tonyawesome69
                  • 6 Years
                  1 hour, 11 mins ago

                  I know it's you...

                  Open Controls
                  1. Merlin the Wraith
                    • 8 Years
                    20 mins ago

                    😀 not quite, but I do trust your posts

                    Open Controls
          2. Waylander
            • 8 Years
            1 hour, 2 mins ago

            Eze only played 45 mins vs Bournemouth so seems unlikely he won’t start.

            Open Controls
            1. No Kane No Gain
              • 6 Years
              38 mins ago

              Few comments here and there about him not being fully fit though

              Open Controls
              1. Waylander
                • 8 Years
                just now

                Gleaners comments after the game were that it was a tactical decision after the red card. I haven’t seen anything about Eze’s fitness but anything is possible.

                Open Controls
          3. Crunchie
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            15 mins ago

            Eze will play Lerma in back 3.

            Nketiah will start I think

            Oliver Glasner has revealed the number of changes he expects to make to his starting XI when Crystal Palace face Arsenal at Emirates Stadium on Wednesday night.

            The Eagles’ fourth Premier League match in the space of 11 days will fall just three days prior to their FA Cup semi-final against Aston Villa this coming weekend.

            Discussing how he is balancing his squad’s workload in his pre-match press conference, Glasner said: “It’s everything – [balancing] all the minutes with players who have played in the last games.

            “We are in a good situation that the players are fit, and we want them to stay fit, and therefore we’re always monitoring their minutes.

            “I mention it quite often: it’s a three-game week. It’s not a big problem but now it’s the second three-game week, and they’re very intense games, so we have to look at what’s best and which players are in the best shape.

            “It doesn’t mean we make 10 changes tomorrow, but maybe two or three. It’s not because we value the Saturday game more than tomorrow’s – it’s just we need to be physically top fit and mentally top fit to be competitive against Arsenal.”

            One player who could be absent is Ben Chilwell, who Glasner revealed was suffering from “not injury, but sickness – Ben Chilwell is sick, unfortunately. He should have started but couldn’t come to training – all others are fit.”

            On his side’s run of fixtures, Glasner noted: “To be honest, before the [March] international break, with the postponed Newcastle game, it’s not so fluid – three weeks with no game, then five games within two weeks.

            “And also players, then, being suspended, like Will Hughes had a two-game suspension [which ruled him out for two matches previously], Marc [Guéhi] a red card, and some players being sick – not injuries, but being sick.

            “The last few weeks didn’t feel like the weeks before, where the players could train together and play together. We have to deal with this situation, and the players dealt really well with all the circumstances against Bournemouth.

            Open Controls
        5. G Banger
          • 6 Years
          1 hour, 59 mins ago

          No FH this week, one spot to fill up to 6.8m:

          Areola
          Trippier / VVD / Kerkez / Murillo
          Salah / Murphy / Elanga / ????
          Isak / Cunha

          Raya** - Gvardiol** - Saka** - Marmoush**

          a) Kluivert
          b) Iwobi
          c) Mitoma

          Open Controls
          1. Tonyawesome69
            • 6 Years
            1 hour, 19 mins ago

            Bournemouth attacker - potential double and LEI (H) in 38

            Open Controls
          2. boroie
            • 6 Years
            1 hour, 13 mins ago

            A

            Open Controls
        6. FPL Virgin
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          1 hour, 58 mins ago

          The maestro is back in the office!

          Open Controls
        7. boroie
          • 6 Years
          1 hour, 52 mins ago

          Where can I improve this FH?

          Leno
          VVD Livramento RAN
          Salah(C) Palmer Diaz Murphy
          Isak(VC) Cunha Wood

          Sels; Iwobi Robinson Cucurella

          Open Controls
          1. WVA
            • 8 Years
            1 hour, 7 mins ago

            TAA

            Open Controls
        8. Orion
          • 14 Years
          1 hour, 51 mins ago

          Chances of KDB starting tonight?

          Open Controls
          1. No Kane No Gain
            • 6 Years
            1 hour, 49 mins ago

            50%

            Open Controls
          2. RICICLE
            • 2 Years
            1 hour, 49 mins ago

            Honestly 50:50, really hoping he does though, desperately need him to perform

            Open Controls
          3. Orion
            • 14 Years
            1 hour, 47 mins ago

            Cheers guys, i thought I maybe missed something… I need him also to perform, hope that Pep will play him cause of the home game 🙂

            Open Controls
          4. Yozzer
            • 7 Years
            1 hour, 45 mins ago

            I mean they need to get him fully match fit. They can't do that on the bench. 4 days rest and didn't play the full 90

            I would say he starts considering they need creativity and can't afford to lose

            Open Controls
          5. Jam0sh
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 12 Years
            1 hour, 42 mins ago

            I think he'll start

            Open Controls
        9. cigan
          • 6 Years
          1 hour, 48 mins ago

          Anything worth a hit here (for 1 week only)?

          Possibly Wood or Diaz in (and bench Mykolenko)?

          Sels
          Robinson Livramento Kerkez Mykolenko
          Salah Bruno Mbeumo Murphy
          Isak Cunha

          Open Controls
        10. BlzE_94
          • 10 Years
          1 hour, 44 mins ago

          Who would you choose on a FH, Barnes or Murphy?

          Open Controls
          1. Waylander
            • 8 Years
            1 hour, 37 mins ago

            Barnes currently

            Open Controls
          2. Orion
            • 14 Years
            1 hour, 36 mins ago

            Barnes

            Open Controls
            1. Connor's Calling
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 15 Years
              1 hour, 30 mins ago

              i was on Barnes but worried about Gordon game time? Don't they both play on the left, with Murphy on the right? Murphy also playing well no?

              Open Controls
          3. dshv
            • 7 Years
            1 hour, 31 mins ago

            I'm on both, can't find better mids for FH

            Open Controls
          4. Camzy
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 14 Years
            1 hour, 29 mins ago

            Barnes I think just because I think he gets a bit more minutes.

            But I think Murphy is very overlooked as an FPL asset because he's an unfancied player, at a cheap price. Would not dissuade anyone for going for him maybe in addition to Barnes with a NEW triple up in attack.

            Open Controls
          5. Hairy Potter
            • 10 Years
            1 hour, 25 mins ago

            Tonali. Probably Barnes for one week on FH.

            Open Controls
          6. Ajax Hamsterdam
            • 10 Years
            1 hour, 2 mins ago

            Murphy first

            Open Controls
        11. Tonyawesome69
          • 6 Years
          1 hour, 19 mins ago

          Arteta on Saka:
          "We have to wait and see how he reacts after the situation. But it’s nothing too serious. If we want him to, I think he will have a good chance to play tomorrow."

          Open Controls
          1. No Kane No Gain
            • 6 Years
            49 mins ago

            20 mins incoming

            Open Controls
            1. dshv
              • 7 Years
              30 mins ago

              I'm okay to be more lucky and score 2 in 20 minutes than playing 60 without any luck.

              Open Controls
              1. SpaceCadet
                • 11 Years
                1 min ago

                Word

                Open Controls
          2. AC/DC AFC
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            just now

            "if we want him to"

            Bench ...

            He's saving him for PSG now and Palace may rotate a bit too...

            They play Villa at Wembley at 5pm which is under 3 day turnaround to Saturday in their semi final.

            Open Controls
        12. Philosopher's Stones
          • 4 Years
          1 hour, 14 mins ago

          Feel like FH34 will be underwhelming, but I'm already committed having set up a team for BB33 and now only 6 players for 34, so needs to be done. However, feel like C could be a big swing decision this GW.

          Open Controls
          1. Ajax Hamsterdam
            • 10 Years
            1 hour, 3 mins ago

            Salah or isak for me

            Open Controls
        13. Haa-lala-land
          • 4 Years
          1 hour, 8 mins ago

          WC34 active
          Pickford
          Branthwaite. O'Brien. Collins
          Bowen Mbuemo Barnes. Bilal
          Vardy. Wissa. Wood
          Bench , Hermanson Kdb Milenkovic Murillo

          Will BB 35 and TC 37, and FH unsure yet

          Open Controls
          1. Mr. Eko
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            41 mins ago

            Is that you FANTASY pl team?!

            Open Controls
            1. Haa-lala-land
              • 4 Years
              2 mins ago

              Correct Mr Eko. A fantasy team.

              Open Controls
          2. Crunchie
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            39 mins ago

            FH has to be GW38.

            Arsenal away to Southampton
            Liverpool home to Palace.
            Bournemouth at home to Leicester
            Newcastle home to Everton
            Villa away to Man Utd.
            Forest V Chelsea may be important?

            Open Controls
          3. Camzy
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 14 Years
            33 mins ago

            FH36 for sure imo.

            Bench should include double City.

            Open Controls
            1. Haa-lala-land
              • 4 Years
              17 mins ago

              I'm thinking of getting rid of the one city I have.
              KDB out for McNeil. Then I'd have to lose an Everton player.

              Open Controls
              1. Camzy
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 14 Years
                9 mins ago

                I think you must have Marmoush and Gvardiol on WC on your bench. City have not only got good fixtures, they have something to play for.

                Open Controls
                1. Haa-lala-land
                  • 4 Years
                  5 mins ago

                  Marmoush isn't doing much, I'm not too worried about not owning him. I think there's others that will outscore him.
                  Likewise Gvardiol has had his attacking wings clipped, so only good for the odd CS

                  Open Controls
                  1. Camzy
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 14 Years
                    3 mins ago

                    Marmoush is still second in the Bundesliga for goal involvements this season I think... Really really wouldn't advise to go against him.

                    Gvardiol from GW35 onwards is a defensive lynchpin. It's really hard to pick good CSs so I think he's a must as well.

                    Open Controls
                    1. Haa-lala-land
                      • 4 Years
                      just now

                      Thanks I'll definitely consider them

                      Open Controls
                  2. St Pauli Walnuts
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 6 Years
                    just now

                    His stats are still good, he's missed a few big chances lately but always looks lively and involved.

                    Open Controls
          4. Ajax Hamsterdam
            • 10 Years
            12 mins ago

            You need salah

            Open Controls
            1. Ajax Hamsterdam
              • 10 Years
              11 mins ago

              And isak

              Open Controls
              1. Ajax Hamsterdam
                • 10 Years
                11 mins ago

                Imo 😉

                Open Controls
                1. Haa-lala-land
                  • 4 Years
                  8 mins ago

                  Yeah, I think they look out of form
                  Newcastle have scored 15 goals in their last 5 games, and Isak only got 2 goals himself.
                  Salah - I can't even remember the last time he scored a non penalty goal

                  Open Controls
                  1. Ajax Hamsterdam
                    • 10 Years
                    5 mins ago

                    You de better buy a big sofa for home game v spurs...who is your captain?

                    Open Controls
                    1. Haa-lala-land
                      • 4 Years
                      just now

                      34 it will be Barnes

                      Open Controls
        14. AC/DC AFC
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          20 mins ago

          Oliver Glasner. #CPFC

          Palace are expected to make changes ahead of their fourth PL match in the space of 11 days.

          ‘We are in a good situation [in] that the players are fit, and we want them to stay fit, and therefore we’re always monitoring their minutes.

          ‘It doesn’t mean we will make ten changes tomorrow, but maybe two or three.

          Chilwell is a doubt… ‘Not injury – Ben is sick, unfortunately. He should have started but couldn’t come to training – all others are fit.’

          Open Controls
        15. Boz
          • 12 Years
          8 mins ago

          Anything to change (FH)?

          Leno
          RAN Robinson Trip
          Salah Diaz Palmer Barnes
          Welbz Isak Cunha

          Sels Iwobi Cucu Kerkez

          Open Controls
          1. XX SMICER XX
            • 6 Years
            1 min ago

            Not sure on Fulham double up at the back. They don’t get many clean sheets

            Open Controls
        16. TAnderson
            4 mins ago

            https://www.premierleagueinjuries.com/

            Open Controls
          • XX SMICER XX
            • 6 Years
            2 mins ago

            What do we think the Arsenal XI will be vs Palace?

            Timber to start?
            Sala benched?
            Merino back up top?

            Open Controls
            1. XX SMICER XX
              • 6 Years
              just now

              *Saka!

              Open Controls

          You need to be logged in to post a comment.