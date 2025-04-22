FPL team news: Glasner on midweek changes + Saka latest

Arsenal and Crystal Palace face off on Wednesday night in the second of their Double Gameweek 33 fixtures.

The managers of both sides are facing the media on Tuesday ahead of that game.

While there’s nothing practical we Fantasy managers can do with the new information, we can at least prepare ourselves for what’s to come selection-wise at the Emirates.

CRYSTAL PALACE

Oliver Glasner’s comments were broadly positive for those FPL managers heavily invested in the Eagles.

First, a fairly clean bill of health.

Ben Chilwell, who has been playing second fiddle at left wing-back anyway, is the only fresh fitness concern. He looks set to miss out due to an illness.

Long-term absentees Chadi Riad and Cheick Doucoure are both still out with knee issues.

Interestingly, Chilwell had been in line to start against the Gunners. Tyrick Mitchell may have had a narrow escape, then, unless Glasner unexpectedly sticks someone else at left wing-back.

“No injury, but sickness… Ben Chilwell is sick, unfortunately. He should have started but couldn’t come today to training and couldn’t train, so he’s not available. All others are fit.” – Oliver Glasner

With injury fears assuaged, the next concern is rotation.

There are positive-sounding noises on that front, too, with Glasner threatening no more than two or three changes rather than making wholesale alterations.

“It’s everything, it’s all the minutes players have played in the last games. “We are in a good situation that the players are fit, and we want them to stay fit, and therefore we’re always monitoring their minutes. “I mention it quite often: for me, having a three-game week is not really a big problem but now it’s the second three-game week, and of course they’re very intense games, so then we have to look at what’s best and which players are in the best shape. “It doesn’t mean that we make 10 changes tomorrow, but maybe two or three. It’s not because we value the Saturday game [in the FA Cup semi-final] more than tomorrow’s game, it’s just we need to be physically top fit and mentally top fit to be competitive against Arsenal.” – Oliver Glasner

It remains to be seen which positions Glasner decides to freshen up. The famously rotation-averse Palace manager has made more changes in central midfield than in any other area of the pitch, so Jefferson Lerma and/or Daichi Kamada could come into contention.

There’ll be an enforced change at centre-half, too, with Chris Richards suspended. The USA international received his marching orders for two bookable offences in the stalemate with Bournemouth on Saturday.

Eddie Nketiah will also be hoping for a chance up top at the expense of or alongside Jean Philippe-Mateta.

Glasner was asked about the former Arsenal striker in Tuesday’s presser.

“I see him every day working in training. There will come the day when he gets paid for all of his effort. For me personally, it feels like the day didn’t come this year – until now. But we still have great games to play and maybe these games and these days where he gets the payback for all of his effort will come soon.” – Oliver Glasner on Eddie Nketiah

ARSENAL

Mikel Arteta brought us the latest on Bukayo Saka in Tuesday’s presser.

The winger was on the receiving end of a robust Leif Davis foul on Sunday, something that earned the Ipswich Town left-back a first-half red card.

Saka needed treatment on his ankle after that challenge but played on, eventually coming off after 57 minutes as part of a double substitution.

“We have to wait and see now how he reacts after the session but it’s nothing too serious.” – Mikel Arteta on how Bukayo Saka is

“Yeah, if we want to, I think he’ll have a good chance to play tomorrow.” – Mikel Arteta on Bukayo Saka’s chances of featuring

Arteta isn’t expecting anyone back to face the Eagles, with Jorginho (rib) and Riccardo Calafiori (knee) still sidelined.

Gabriel Jesus (knee), Gabriel Magalhaes (hamstring), Kai Havertz (hamstring) and Takehiro Tomiyasu (knee) are also out.

“Riccy is out and Jorgi unfortunately as well. I think Jorgi will be out for a few weeks.” – Mikel Arteta

Asked whether he might “wrap everyone [Arsenal] desperately need for the Paris game up in cotton wool”, Arteta gave the notion short shrift.

“We cannot think in those terms, I think. When the players are fit and they are available and they want to play, they have to play. They are at their best when they are playing and they have consistency in their performances. Physically they are good, emotionally they are good, their understanding and their rhythm and the way they make decisons is at their best. That’s what we need [from] the players. “If they are not available, there’s no discussion. If they’re not in good condition to perform, we’re not going to play them. But if they are, we are going to play them.” – Mikel Arteta



