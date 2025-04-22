Why did Marmoush not get an assist in FPL?

There was ecstasy at the Etihad on Tuesday night as a stoppage-time winner handed Manchester City a vital three points in the race for a UEFA Champions League qualification place.

There was no such joy for owners and captainers of Omar Marmoush (£7.7m), however.

The Egyptian failed to deliver an attacking return for the second successive Premier League match, meaning he ended Double Gameweek 34 on a miserable four points.

Some of Marmoush’s owners were up in arms over Fantasy Premier League’s (FPL) failure to award the forward an assist for his role in City’s opener, however.

Bernardo Silva scores his first goal since Boxing Day as he fires into the back of the net for Man City! ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/LTclNjHAIF — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) April 22, 2025

The Egypt international’s deflected cross was finished by Bernardo Silva (£6.1m) to give the Cityzens a seventh-minute lead.

Alas, no assist – and the key bit from the above line is ‘deflected cross’.

According to the FPL rules…

“If an opposing player deflects the ball after the final pass before a goal is scored, significantly altering the intended destination of the ball, then no assist in Fantasy is awarded.”

In this case, the ‘intended’ destination of the cross is deemed to be the six-yard box and/or James McAtee (£4.6m).

It’s Ezri Konsa‘s (£4.4m) outstretched leg that sends the ball Bernardo’s way, changing, in FPL’s eyes, the cross’s intended destination.

No assist for Marmoush, then, despite the protestations.



