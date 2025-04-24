82
Pro Pundits April 24

Zophar’s FPL Gameweek 34 Free Hit team draft

Following on from his weekly Q&A, eight-time top 10k finisher Zophar talks us through his own Gameweek 34 Free Hit.

My Gameweek 34 Q&A went out earlier but there was another question (via Sheffield Wednesday) I’m about to address: what my own Free Hit team looks like.

CURRENT GAMEWEEK 34 FREE HIT DRAFT

This is how I’m currently set up:

 

  1. Powers106
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 21 mins ago

    New thread, repost:
    Any changes you’d suggest to my GW34 BB? Biggest question is Sessegnon… (used 5 FT and -4)

    The * is the transfers in - for the players who blank in GW34 - but also need to think longer term…

    Sels* - Verbruggen
    Kerkez - RAN* - Konate - Sessegnon* - Trippier
    Salah - B. Fernandes - Mbeumo* - Bruno G. - Kluivert
    Wood* - Isak - Cunha*

    Thanks!

    Open Controls
    1. The Iceman
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      Replied on previous but keep Sessegnon as he can just be benched going forward and doesn't use up any funds. GTG.

      Open Controls
      1. Powers106
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 3 mins ago

        Thank you!

        Open Controls
    2. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Looks good Sess can be bench fodder. Prefer Pickford to Sels against CHE IPS SOU ?

      Wissa over Cunha is Bellegarde (sp) starts.

      I am not sure if he starts if he is off remaining games

      Open Controls
  2. Buck The Trent
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 21 mins ago

    Which one?

    A Cunha Larsen
    B Cunha Welbeck

    And

    1. Murphy Barnes Kerkez
    2. Murphy, Kluivert, Trippier

    Open Controls
    1. The Iceman
      • 2 Years
      57 mins ago

      B2

      Open Controls
    2. Big Mike
      • 2 Years
      35 mins ago

      B2

      Open Controls
  3. DV8R
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    1 hour, 14 mins ago

    Bowen or Kluivert on a FH?

    Open Controls
    1. The Iceman
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 11 mins ago

      Kluivert

      Open Controls
      1. DV8R
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        1 hour, 2 mins ago

        What about if I had Evanilson?

        Open Controls
        1. Big Mike
          • 2 Years
          48 mins ago

          I'd have Kluivert and bring in Welbeck for Evanilson. Penalties, penalties, penalties.

          Open Controls
          1. Crunchie
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            just now

            Got to go pens on a FH.

            Open Controls
    2. Jet5605
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      K

      Open Controls
    3. Big Mike
      • 2 Years
      52 mins ago

      Kluivert

      Open Controls
  4. The Iceman
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 10 mins ago

    Good afternoon all. Finalising FH34. Which two would you start?

    A) Evanilson
    B) Kluivert
    C) Mbeumo

    Open Controls
    1. Jet5605
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      A&B

      Open Controls
    2. Big Mike
      • 2 Years
      52 mins ago

      B and C

      Open Controls
    3. theshazly
      • 1 Year
      5 mins ago

      B & C

      Open Controls
    4. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      just now

      B&C. Pens and Forest game is 3 games after FA Cup semi i think. Brentford have 12 day rest. But that could go against them

      Open Controls
  5. Drexl Spivey
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 10 mins ago

    52 points from my assistant manager chip:

    Howe (GW31) 11 Points
    Howe (GW32) 23 Points
    Pep (GW33) 18 Points

    Seemed a bit to easy.

    Open Controls
    1. Drexl Spivey
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      too*

      Open Controls
    2. The Iceman
      • 2 Years
      59 mins ago

      Fair play! Still haven't used mine so looking forward to see how I'll mess it up 😀

      Open Controls
    3. ViperStripes
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      52 mins ago

      I went Potter

      Open Controls
      1. ViperStripes
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 15 Years
        just now

        reply fail.

        I went Potter>Glasner>Glasner for a total of 27pts

        Open Controls
    4. Oasthouse FC
      • 9 Years
      44 mins ago

      I went frank-glasner-arteta, got 29 points.

      feel a bit hard done by!

      Open Controls
    5. Herger
      • 3 Years
      38 mins ago

      Too easy? Try putting it on Scott Parker next season?

      Open Controls
      1. Hairy Potter
        • 10 Years
        1 min ago

        He might have been sacked by the time the AM chip is available.

        Open Controls
    6. Bushwhacker
      • 5 Years
      13 mins ago

      Very lucky. Grats.

      Open Controls
    7. Ed Faam
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Moyes, emery, glasner gw 24-26
      55 points

      Open Controls
  6. Minion
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 9 mins ago

    Anyone else here on WC35?

    Open Controls
    1. Big Mike
      • 2 Years
      28 mins ago

      Nope

      Open Controls
  7. Jet5605
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 8 mins ago

    Best GK/def combo on FH

    A - Sels
    B - Pope

    1 - Kerkez
    2 - Trent

    Open Controls
    1. The Iceman
      • 2 Years
      47 mins ago

      B2

      Open Controls
    2. Big Mike
      • 2 Years
      34 mins ago

      B2

      Open Controls
  8. Tonyawesome69
    • 6 Years
    1 hour ago

    Any info available or opinions on why Slot started Diaz at CF against Leicester?

    From a tactical POV, I don't think Slot had to play Jota through the middle v Leicester

    Was Jota not fit to start the game?

    Was it a case of Slot wanting to start Gakpo LW which then impacted Diaz role?

    Open Controls
    1. Bushwhacker
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      Because Jota has been bloody awful since returning from injury.

      Open Controls
  9. Eze Really?
    • 10 Years
    58 mins ago

    A lot of noise created about Tarki being injured which will weaken the Everton defense.
    Please bear in mind we will have O'Brein moving to a central defensive spot rather than play Keane as was against Man City.
    Something to think about.

    Open Controls
    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      Yeah I don't think Moyes will make the same mistake.

      Either O’Brien goes to CB or maybe shift to 3/5ATB

      https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/comment/27169925

      Open Controls
  10. Atimis
    • 8 Years
    57 mins ago

    I can see two camps on the FH:

    include the likes of Brighton, Brentford, Chelsea, Bournemouth

    vs

    go all in for the obviously favorable fixtures of Newcastle, Pool, Wolves, Fulham.

    I'm personally more tempted by the later (maybe can also get the Bournemouth appeal, or Brighton(?)). Thoughts?

    Open Controls
    1. Nightcrawler
      • 5 Years
      35 mins ago

      Has to be latter. U go for the higher upside. Forest have conceded more than one goal just twice at home this season so Mbuemo makes no sense at all on FH

      Open Controls
    2. Big Mike
      • 2 Years
      32 mins ago

      A bit of both - mainly the latter - but I would also look to include Mbeumo and Welbeck if possible.

      Open Controls
      1. Silecro
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Second option + additions of Welbeck+Kluivert if maxed on Newcastle/Wolves

        Open Controls
  11. The FPL Units
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 15 Years
    55 mins ago

    RP

    Bench one:

    A Konate
    B Cucurella
    C Livramento
    D Milenkovic

    Open Controls
    1. Big Mike
      • 2 Years
      32 mins ago

      D

      Open Controls
      1. The FPL Units
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 15 Years
        just now

        Thanks

        Open Controls
  12. gomez123
    • 11 Years
    53 mins ago

    On FH
    Wood or Welbeck

    Open Controls
    1. The FPL Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      42 mins ago

      Wood

      Open Controls
      1. Big Mike
        • 2 Years
        32 mins ago

        Welbeck

        Open Controls
    2. Silecro
      • 7 Years
      32 mins ago

      Keep in mind that Wood is playing FA cup semis after deadline and before GW34, anything can happen there (knocks, etc.)

      Open Controls
      1. gomez123
        • 11 Years
        just now

        Thanks for that....may avoid him

        Open Controls
    3. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      1 min ago

      Welbeck.

      Open Controls
  13. Tsparkes10
    • 6 Years
    47 mins ago

    FH decisions…

    A) Diaz or Jota
    B) Semenyo or Kluivert
    C) Gordon or Barnes or Murphy

    Open Controls
    1. Big Mike
      • 2 Years
      27 mins ago

      A) Diaz
      B) Kluivert
      C) Barnes

      Open Controls
      1. g40steve
        • 7 Years
        14 mins ago

        Nice

        Open Controls
      2. Bushwhacker
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Agreed

        Open Controls
  14. sayer20
    • 2 Years
    46 mins ago

    FH - Behind in my mini league not sure if this is too template
    Leno (Bentley)
    Tripps VVD RAN Sess (Kerkez)
    Barnes Salah (C) Diaz (Elanga, Kluivert)
    Cunha Raul Isak
    G2G?

    Open Controls
    1. Big Mike
      • 2 Years
      26 mins ago

      Looks good but I would probably have Welbeck over Raul as he's more likely to start and get more minutes. What formation are you looking to play? I'd also try and squeeze in Barnes.

      Open Controls
      1. sayer20
        • 2 Years
        1 min ago

        Going to wait to see any updates on Muniz is he likely to be fit? 4-3-3 I plan to play, I will get Barnes in there, thanks big mike

        Open Controls
  15. SpaceCadet
    • 11 Years
    39 mins ago

    Better option on fh?

    A. Kluivert raul
    B. Iwobi Evanilson

    Open Controls
    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      Dependant on Muniz injury news

      Open Controls
  16. Letsgo!
    • 8 Years
    37 mins ago

    Mbeumo or iwobi?

    Open Controls
    1. g40steve
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Mbeumo against any other defence than Forest, Iwobi.

      Open Controls
  17. g40steve
    • 7 Years
    35 mins ago

    Any news on Sa ?

    Open Controls
  18. marpy016
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    26 mins ago

    Thoughts on this FH?

    Pope
    RAN - TAA - Cucu
    Salah - Diaz - Murphy - Kluivert
    Isak - Cunha - Welbeck

    Sels - Kerkez - Mbuemo - Sess

    Open Controls
  19. Haa-lala-land
    • 4 Years
    26 mins ago

    There is only a 24 hour gap before the GW35 deadline.

    Open Controls
    1. Evasivo
      • 14 Years
      2 mins ago

      😮

      Open Controls
  20. dshv
    • 7 Years
    25 mins ago

    A. Sanchez Murphy (Barnes and Isak as well)
    B. Pope Palmer

    Open Controls
  21. Evasivo
    • 14 Years
    24 mins ago

    What does Zophar’s team look like?

    Open Controls
    1. The Knights Template
      • 11 Years
      21 mins ago

      That’s none of our business!

      Open Controls
      1. Evasivo
        • 14 Years
        17 mins ago

        True but yeah but no 😉

        Open Controls
        1. The Knights Template
          • 11 Years
          7 mins ago

          I’d be very surprised if he wanted us looking at his team.

          Open Controls
          1. Evasivo
            • 14 Years
            5 mins ago

            Not that fussed just intrigued, one of the few I like. Though imagine it’s template bar 1-2

            Open Controls
            1. The Knights Template
              • 11 Years
              2 mins ago

              Have you considered the Winterfell Defence?

              Open Controls
              1. Evasivo
                • 14 Years
                just now

                What What? 😀

                Just seen Zoph team and only 2-3 differentials to my draft

                22. Pep Roul
  22. Pep Roulette
    • 7 Years
    22 mins ago

    If you no longer have FH. Which one would you bring for Mateta?

    A. Cunha
    B. Wood

    Open Controls
    1. The Knights Template
      • 11 Years
      7 mins ago

      Have you considered Jackson?

      Open Controls
      1. Bushwhacker
        • 5 Years
        4 mins ago

        Nice one Centurian

        Open Controls
      2. Pep Roulette
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Should I?

        Open Controls
  23. Kane Train
    • 10 Years
    15 mins ago

    QUESTION.

    I have 2 free transfers and im planning on using my free hit this gameweek 34.
    Will I have 2 Free Transfers for gameweek 35 or will i have 3?

    Open Controls
    1. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      4 mins ago

      2

      Open Controls
    2. The Knights Template
      • 11 Years
      2 mins ago

      Depends how badly you want it.

      Open Controls
  24. Letsgo!
    • 8 Years
    13 mins ago

    Murphy or iwobi?

    Open Controls
    1. The Knights Template
      • 11 Years
      1 min ago

      Iwobiiiiiiiiiiiiiii!

      Open Controls
  25. shirtless
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    7 mins ago

    No FH for me (used it last week) so assuming Mateta>Cunha is pretty much essential what else might you recommend to get a nominal XI out this week including Greaves and Beto with a 2nd FT...? Prob wildcard next week then BB in 36/37.

    Areola
    Robinson Burn Greaves
    Salah(c) Palmer Mbuemo
    Isak Beto

    Martinez Gvardiol Munoz Rogers Trossard Mateta

    Open Controls

