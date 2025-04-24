Following on from his weekly Q&A, eight-time top 10k finisher Zophar talks us through his own Gameweek 34 Free Hit.

My Gameweek 34 Q&A went out earlier but there was another question (via Sheffield Wednesday) I’m about to address: what my own Free Hit team looks like.

CURRENT GAMEWEEK 34 FREE HIT DRAFT

This is how I’m currently set up:





