Scout Picks April 25

FPL Gameweek 34 Scout Picks: Liverpool trio in Free Hit XI

After the pre-match press conferences and plenty of different Scout Squad submissions, it’s time to nail down the Scout Picks.

Four teams will be without a fixture in Blank Gameweek 34 due to the FA Cup semi-finals: Arsenal, Aston Villa, Crystal Palace and Manchester City.

As ever, we are limited by certain restrictions:

  • An £83.0m budget for our starting XI
  • An overall squad limit of £100.0m
  • No more than three players per team

GAMEWEEK 34 SCOUT PICKS

GOALKEEPER

Liverpool’s home clash against an out-of-sorts Tottenham Hotspur looks conducive to their clean sheet potential on Sunday.

With question marks over the make-up of Ange Postecoglou’s starting XI ahead of Thursday’s UEFA Europa League semi-final, we’ve opted for Alisson Becker (£5.5m) as a route into a Liverpool defence that was widely backed by our Scout Squad panel.

The Reds have been breached just four times in their last six home matches, conceding under 1.0 expected goals (xG) on each occasion.

Above: Liverpool’s last six home matches – xG conceded tallies in green

It bodes well for Alisson, who has produced 26 points since Gameweek 26, at an average of 5.2 points per start.

DEFENDERS

Kieran Trippier (£5.6m) offers a decent chance for points at both ends of the pitch this week.

The right-back hosts Ipswich Town, who have struggled to make much of an attacking impact all season.

Kieran McKenna’s side have also conceded a league-high seven goals from set pieces in the last nine Gameweeks, further lifting the dead-ball specialists’ appeal.  

No defender has racked up a higher expected goal involvement (xGI) tally in their last six matches than Rayan Ait-Nouri (£5.0m), who is also second in his position for shots and chances created in the same period.

Opponents Leicester City have failed to find the net in nine of their last 10 fixtures, too.

Ryan Sessegnon (£4.1m) earns a call-up to the Scout Picks line-up after an impressive display against Chelsea last time out.

The defender, who has recently been deployed out of position on the right wing, is averaging a goal or assist every 60.6 minutes over the last seven Gameweeks, so even with limited game time, could still make an impact.

Southampton are also 19th for xG in 2025, so like our other defensive selections this week, Sessegnon brings points potential at both ends of the pitch.

MIDFIELDERS

Liverpool can wrap up the Premier League title on Sunday, and they’ll surely want to clinch it in front of their own fans.

Mohamed Salah (£13.8m) may only have one assist in his last four matches, but facing Tottenham in Blank Gameweek 34 could be the ideal chance for him to get back amongst the goals.

Arne Postecoglou’s side are without a clean sheet in eight league matches, while they also shipped six goals to the Reds in the reverse fixture.

Salah is joined by team-mate Luis Diaz (£7.5m), who is in a rich vein of form, having plundered five attacking returns in his last six matches.

A centre-forward role perhaps beckons on Sunday, a position he thrived in against Spurs back in December, which led to a brace of goals and a 13-point haul.

Above: Liverpool scored six goals and racked up 11 big chances in the reverse fixture against Tottenham

Many Fantasy managers will be hoping the fortunes of Cole Palmer (£10.6m) finally change in Blank Gameweek 34.

The midfielder has failed to score in 16 consecutive appearances in all competitions and is evidently lacking confidence, so this pick won’t be for everyone.

There are factors in his favour this week, however.

Despite his goal drought, Palmer is playing at home, where he has still produced three assists in his last five matches. He’s on penalties, too.

And perhaps most importantly, Everton could be without key defender James Tarkowski (£4.9m).

Newcastle United’s home clash with Ipswich brings Jacob Murphy (£5.2m) onto our radar.

With three goals and three assists in his last five, the winger has played a key part for the Magpies recently, and his contribution could once again be crucial on Saturday: over the last six matches, no club has allowed more chances to be conceded from their left flank than the Tractor Boys.

FORWARDS

Our front three pretty much pick themselves this week.

Despite blanking last time out, Alexander Isak (£9.5m) still has 11 attacking returns in 13 appearances since the turn of the year, the most of any player except Salah and Bryan Mbeumo (£8.0m).

Considering Ipswich have shipped 21 goals in their last eight matches, it’s no surprise to see the Swede only narrowly behind Salah in the Captain Poll.

Matheus Cunha (£6.9m), who was restored to Vitor Pereira’s starting XI in Gameweek 33, returns to the Scout Picks on the back of four goals and one assist in six appearances.

A bonus magnet, the Brazilian faces off against relegated Leicester, who roll up to Molineux in rotten form, having lost nine of their last 10 games by an aggregate score of 2-24.

With positional rival Rodrigo Muniz (£5.5m) set to miss out through injury, Fulham’s Raul Jimenez (£5.3m) takes the final forward spot.

The penalty-taking Mexican may only have one double-digit haul from 25 starts this season, but now faces Southampton, one of the worst teams in Premier League history.

The Saints have mustered just one clean sheet at St Mary’s Stadium in 2024/25, conceding 43 goals across the other 15 home matches.

SUBSTITUTES

  • Kepa Arrizabalaga (£4.6m): Bournemouth host a Manchester United side who have scored just one goal in four league matches.
  • Marc Cucurella (£5.4m): Five of the Spaniard’s six attacking returns this season have come at Stamford Bridge, including four goals across his last nine home starts.
  • Nelson Semedo (£4.5m): Opponents Leicester have scored just four goals since Gameweek 21
  • Justin Kluivert (£6.0m): The penalty-taker, who has already found the net 12 times this season, faces Man Utd, who could have one eye on Thursday’s Europa League semi-final.

THE CAPTAIN

We chose the Scout Picks captain using a vote between our Scout Squad panel.

  • Marc: Salah, Isak, Cunha
  • Sam: Salah, Isak, Cunha
  • Tom: Salah, Isak, Cunha
  • Neale: Salah, Isak, Cunha

We’re handing Mohamed Salah the armband this week, with Alexander Isak named as the vice-captain.

COMMUNITY CHAMPION

A Fantasy Football Scout community member takes on the Scout Picks each week.

The community member who beats our team by the largest margin will win a £100 Amazon voucher. They’ll also get a place in our Moderators and Contributors League for the following season.

Boleyn Boy’s 80-44 victory in Gameweek 6 gave them the biggest win (36-point difference) of 2024/25 so far.

Our champion this week is former FFS Cup winner Trigg, whose team will be announced shortly.

The Scout Picks are 20-10 up on the community this season.

FOLLOW THE SCOUT’S WEEKLY TRANSFER PLANS

We’re running a Scout FPL community team this season, with regulars like TopMarx, Tom Freeman, Marc Jobling and more contributing to the weekly decisions.

And we’re not just looking one week ahead like we are with the Scout Picks but instead planning in advance for the weeks and months to come.

You can follow our team via the Premier Fantasy Tools Pro Planner, which you can read more about here.

  1. theshazly
    • 1 Year
    47 mins ago

    Kepa ( Verbruggen )
    Cucu RAN Trippier ( Sess / N.Williams )
    Salah Diaz Barnes Iwobi ( Bowen )
    Cunha (c) Isak Wood

    Please lads tell me how to develop this FH draft ? Im scrambled!

    Open Controls
    1. Blame it on Traore
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      30 mins ago

      I like it! Would play Sess over Cucurella

      Open Controls
    2. Benedict_Alexander_Arnold
        7 mins ago

        Better to be fried than scrambled

        Open Controls
    3. Blame it on Traore
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      45 mins ago

      Thoughts on this FH team?

      Kepa;
      Semedo, Sessegnon, RAN;
      Barnes, Murphy, Salah, Diaz;
      Wood, Cunha, Isak

      Mbeumo, TAA, Cucurella, Pickford

      Open Controls
      1. Silecro
        • 7 Years
        17 mins ago

        Good

        Open Controls
        1. Blame it on Traore
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          12 mins ago

          Thanks pal

          Open Controls
    4. hehyna
        45 mins ago

        Trying to make up points, so I've gone with a few risks to the norm.

        Wish me luck people!

        Sanchez
        TAA RAN SESS
        M.Salah(vc) J.Murphy Barnes Diaz(c)
        Raul Isak Cunha

        Open Controls
        1. WVA
          • 8 Years
          3 mins ago

          I thinks you’ve nailed it there

          Open Controls
        2. WVA
          • 8 Years
          1 min ago

          Unsure if Rauls ceiling is too low for a FH, Stand Larsen could be better?

          Open Controls
          1. hehyna
              just now

              Yes, thought about that a lot, but I'm too tempted by a front 3 facing the 3 worst teams.

              Open Controls
        3. Ajax Hamsterdam
          • 10 Years
          44 mins ago

          kluivert or diaz?

          Open Controls
          1. Blame it on Traore
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            30 mins ago

            Diaz

            Open Controls
          2. Admiral Benson
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            22 mins ago

            Diaz

            Open Controls
        4. Guy Demel
          • 12 Years
          43 mins ago

          Iwobi(c) locked

          Open Controls
          1. Blame it on Traore
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            29 mins ago

            Bold!

            Open Controls
        5. it lies in the proles
          • 8 Years
          39 mins ago

          (B)arnes anyone?

          Open Controls
          1. Blame it on Traore
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            11 mins ago

            If chasing, think there's merit to it

            Open Controls
        6. Admiral Benson
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          35 mins ago

          FPL Jimmy G (prominent Wolves ITK apparently) has suggested everyone picking Cunha should check the embargoed press conference comments tonight.

          Maybe he’s on the wind-up but thought I’d share…….

          Open Controls
          1. WVA
            • 8 Years
            12 mins ago

            All this Cunha crp is going to end in tears lol we will end up going Larsen only for Cunha to start and haul

            Open Controls
          2. BUZZBOMB ♡
            • 10 Years
            5 mins ago

            How / when / where does one do that?

            Open Controls
          3. dunas_dog
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            just now

            What he said is speculation by the sound of it ——

            “quotes I've seen had suspiciously low Cunha discussion. Keep an eye out for embargoed ones at 10pm tonight. I've got a gut feeling something comes out”

            Open Controls
        7. Hazardous1221
          • 2 Years
          33 mins ago

          After much tinkering, I'm on this... Thoughts?

          Sanchez
          Trent, Cucurella, Sessegnon
          Salah, Palmer, Barnes, Murphy
          Isak, Cunha, Jimenez

          Sa, Diaz, Ait Nouri, Kerkez

          I just have a horrible feeling Ait Nouri will troll us all like he's done most of the year haha

          Open Controls
          1. Admiral Benson
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            13 mins ago

            Bet you start Diaz and RAN 😉

            Open Controls
            1. Hazardous1221
              • 2 Years
              just now

              Probably true. I'm at the overthinking stage where I've told myself because Wolves have won 5 in a row, they won't win the next one lol

              Open Controls
        8. DARE TO BISCAN
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          33 mins ago

          Which FH options would you do:

          1) Pope, Trent
          2) Allison, Trippier

          a) Barnes
          b) Murphy

          Open Controls
          1. Admiral Benson
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            13 mins ago

            1b

            Open Controls
          2. HODGE
            • 11 Years
            12 mins ago

            1a

            Open Controls
        9. Runnerboy31
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          32 mins ago

          How’s this looking, used 2 FT on
          Mateta to Cunha and Munoz to RAN and will WC35

          Verbruggen
          Konate VVD Cucurella RAN Livra
          Salah (c) Murphy Palmer
          Isak Cunha

          Open Controls
          1. Admiral Benson
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            12 mins ago

            Impressive coverage for a non FH team. Good luck

            Open Controls
            1. Runnerboy31
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 3 Years
              just now

              Thanks. Going to be a nervous end to the season. Never finished top 50K (normally burnout mid season) and currently 24K with WC35 and AM36-38 left.

              Open Controls
        10. Steevo
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          29 mins ago

          A) Trent Murphy
          B) Livramento Kluivert

          Open Controls
        11. BobbyDoesNotLook
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          28 mins ago

          Everton has conceded 16 goals in last 15 games. Why would lukewarm Palmer score a hattie here? Just because Tarko is missing?

          Open Controls
          1. el polako
            • 7 Years
            6 mins ago

            My guess people don’t like to be left with 15m+ ITB after FH transfers so naturally drifting towards „premium” pick.

            Open Controls
        12. pakornk
          • 8 Years
          27 mins ago

          Larsen and Cunha or swap one for Raul?

          Open Controls
          1. Hazardous1221
            • 2 Years
            1 min ago

            The decision everyone is tossing and turning over. I've swapped Larsen for Raul

            Open Controls
          2. One More Hit
            • 6 Years
            just now

            Larsen in better form.

            Open Controls
        13. WVA
          • 8 Years
          23 mins ago

          Who to bench?

          Salah Diaz Barnes Murphy Iwobi
          Isak Cunha Larsen

          Open Controls
          1. BlzE_94
            • 10 Years
            14 mins ago

            Iwobi and then we will have the exact front 7

            Open Controls
          2. Evasivo
            • 14 Years
            14 mins ago

            Cunha or Barnes

            Open Controls
          3. Ajax Hamsterdam
            • 10 Years
            14 mins ago

            Larsen

            Open Controls
          4. Benedict_Alexander_Arnold
              8 mins ago

              Iwobi

              Open Controls
            • Burger
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 9 Years
              8 mins ago

              Same lineup and i have z
              Larsen 1st sub.

              Open Controls
          5. Evasivo
            • 14 Years
            23 mins ago

            No love for Welbeck!?

            Open Controls
            1. Ajax Hamsterdam
              • 10 Years
              13 mins ago

              He's in my team 🙂

              Open Controls
            2. Blame it on Traore
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 10 Years
              13 mins ago

              Could be a great differential. Mitoma too

              Open Controls
            3. Evasivo
              • 14 Years
              11 mins ago

              Good to here, I’m on Welbeck Isak Raul

              Open Controls
              1. Ajax Hamsterdam
                • 10 Years
                10 mins ago

                No wolves striker???

                Open Controls
                1. Evasivo
                  • 14 Years
                  9 mins ago

                  Had Cunha but swapped for Raul as bit worried about gametime

                  Open Controls
                  1. Ajax Hamsterdam
                    • 10 Years
                    7 mins ago

                    Are we overthinking it ? Yesterday Cunha was essential...

                    Open Controls
                    1. Evasivo
                      • 14 Years
                      2 mins ago

                      Maybe some are maybe not. I had never thought he was essential… a lot of really good options for that spot and would say he’s still one. I think Sou are weeper than Lei too

                      Open Controls
          6. Pomp and Circumstance
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 13 Years
            22 mins ago

            currently have 8 players playing in GW 34; no chips left, 1 FT

            would you do, for a -8, these changes:
            Mateta --> Cunha
            Munoz --> RAN
            Saka --> Mbeumo

            overall, who do you think are the best MIDs for the run in?

            Open Controls
          7. Athletic Nasherbo
            • 8 Years
            21 mins ago

            Worth saving the FT?

            Leno
            Livramento RAN Mykolenko
            Salah(C) Palmer Mbeumo Bowen Elanga
            Isak Evanilson

            Fabianski* Gvardiol Mateta Munoz

            Open Controls
          8. Ajax Hamsterdam
            • 10 Years
            20 mins ago

            So Cunha too risky then...

            Open Controls
            1. seanie3
              • 13 Years
              9 mins ago

              why

              Open Controls
              1. Boxwoods
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 7 Years
                1 min ago

                Bc an inferior option in the Wolves team might be fit to play.

                Open Controls
            2. el polako
              • 7 Years
              9 mins ago

              Why?

              Open Controls
            3. Ajax Hamsterdam
              • 10 Years
              8 mins ago

              Loads of comments about possibly not starting...quote from the coach too.

              Open Controls
              1. ViperStripes
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 15 Years
                1 min ago

                Source and what's the quote?

                Open Controls
              2. Nightcrawler
                • 5 Years
                just now

                What's the quote from the coach?

                Open Controls
            4. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
              • 14 Years
              7 mins ago

              seems like it now

              Open Controls
              1. Ajax Hamsterdam
                • 10 Years
                6 mins ago

                FFS....it will end up.in tears...

                Open Controls
                1. Evasivo
                  • 14 Years
                  just now

                  😀

                  Open Controls
                2. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
                  • 14 Years
                  just now

                  just read comments, it's mostly salty wolves fans demanding he is benched. Most likely because he wants to go to united

                  Puts a different perspective on it, he's back in my team

                  Open Controls
          9. nolard
            • 10 Years
            19 mins ago

            Would you FH or save it for e.g. GW 36?

            Verbruggen
            Burn, AWB, Bradley
            Salah, Bruno G. Szobozlai
            Isak

            1 FT
            Raya, Gvardiol, Timber, Eze, Mateta, Marmosh all blank

            With one hit I get Cunha and Mbuemo

            Open Controls
          10. WVA
            • 8 Years
            17 mins ago

            Surely it has to be Iwobi over Raul?

            Open Controls
            1. Ajax Hamsterdam
              • 10 Years
              9 mins ago

              Raul on pens though and maybe more game time ?

              Open Controls
            2. WVA
              • 8 Years
              9 mins ago

              I’m thinking this works the best with the Cunha cr*p!

              Sanchez
              TAA RAN Sess
              Salah Diaz Barnes Murphy Iwobi
              Isak Cunha
              Leno Strand Larsen Cucurella Kerkez

              Open Controls
              1. Ajax Hamsterdam
                • 10 Years
                4 mins ago

                looks good 🙂

                Open Controls
            3. DARE TO BISCAN
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 6 Years
              5 mins ago

              Why surely?

              Open Controls
              1. WVA
                • 8 Years
                4 mins ago

                More points, regularly getting double digit returns

                Open Controls
                1. DARE TO BISCAN
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 6 Years
                  2 mins ago

                  What's your midfield?

                  Open Controls
                  1. WVA
                    • 8 Years
                    just now

                    It’s 3 comments up

                    Open Controls
          11. Stranger Mings
            • 4 Years
            16 mins ago

            Fh34 - If playing RAN better to get Leno over sa right?

            Open Controls
            1. Tonyawesome69
              • 6 Years
              11 mins ago

              Depends on your risk appetite

              Open Controls
              1. Stranger Mings
                • 4 Years
                just now

                Prefer to spread the risk

                Open Controls
          12. Ajax Hamsterdam
            • 10 Years
            15 mins ago

            There is no chance Cunha starts and sl benched right???

            Open Controls
            1. Herger
              • 3 Years
              just now

              There’s a chance

              Open Controls
          13. WVA
            • 8 Years
            13 mins ago

            Iwobi is the 9th highest scoring midfielder and plays Southampton!

            Open Controls
            1. Ajax Hamsterdam
              • 10 Years
              10 mins ago

              why did he only play 23 mins v wolves and arsenal?

              Open Controls
            2. Nightcrawler
              • 5 Years
              10 mins ago

              A lot of his returns have been down to just sheer dumb luck and I think most people know that hence the low ownership

              Open Controls
              1. el polako
                • 7 Years
                7 mins ago

                Like two against WHU.
                Bad crosses turned to goals.

                Open Controls
                1. Nightcrawler
                  • 5 Years
                  just now

                  Yes and I remember a couple more games where he lucked out. It's not sustainable and at the end of the day he's iwobi he's not a great attacker

                  Open Controls
          14. Dreaming of glory
            • 9 Years
            11 mins ago

            Is elanga fit or why the 45 sub last week?

            Think him or mitoma for my 5th mid spot? Prefer elanga but unsure about the last sub

            Open Controls
            1. Tonyawesome69
              • 6 Years
              5 mins ago

              https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2025/04/22/fpl-notes-wood-ends-goal-drought-why-elanga-was-subbed-off

              Open Controls
              1. Dreaming of glory
                • 9 Years
                just now

                Cheers, fancy him as a bit of a diff but that's a tad concerning altho at least it's no injury

                Open Controls
          15. BlzE_94
            • 10 Years
            10 mins ago

            Who would you choose between Kepa and Sels on a FH

            Open Controls
            1. Nightcrawler
              • 5 Years
              1 min ago

              Kepa. Sels is against a team that actually scores regularly

              Open Controls
          16. gomez123
            • 11 Years
            7 mins ago

            Think I am set on my FH.....GTG?
            Kepa
            Trippier VVD Ait-Nouri
            Salah (C) Murphy Diaz Kluivert
            Isak Welbeck Strand Larsen
            Sels Palmer Sessegnon Cucurella

            Open Controls
            1. Ajax Hamsterdam
              • 10 Years
              just now

              nice

              Open Controls
          17. My heart goes Salalalalah
            • 8 Years
            4 mins ago

            A) Trip Palmer no NEW defence
            B) Cucu Barnes 3 NEW attack

            Open Controls
            1. My heart goes Salalalalah
              • 8 Years
              just now

              * delete no NEW defence

              Open Controls
          18. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            1 min ago

            Does Trippier get bench when Botman fully returns folks??? Wondering whether or not to get him or Schar

            Cheers everyone!!

            Open Controls

