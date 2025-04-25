Tom Freeman’s Gameweek 34 Free Hit team draft

Five-time top 1k finisher Tom Freeman is the latest Pro Pundit to run through his Free Hit team draft.

In this article, we will have a look at my current Free Hit team for Gameweek 34.

Most of the squad will have a familiar ring to it, so rather than waffle on about Mohamed Salah (£13.8m) and Alexander Isak (£9.5m), I’ll instead focus the majority of my words on a few other players I like, who I haven’t seen in quite so many RMT’s.

JARROD BOWEN

West Ham United haven’t been great from an attacking perspective under Graham Potter.

But in light of the opposition, I fancy Jarrod Bowen (£7.5m) to do well this weekend.

Brighton and Hove Albion have conceded 13 goals in their last five matches and will be without influential centre-back Jan Paul van Hecke (£4.5m), who is undergoing concussion protocols.

Fabian Hurzeler opted for Carlos Baleba (£5.0m) as an emergency centre-back the last time he missed out, and while he did pretty well, it was a poor overall performance by the Seagulls, with relegated Leicester City scoring twice and grabbing a rare point.

As for Bowen, he’s ticked along since returning from injury, with four goals and two assists in 10 starts, but I think he’s capable of hauling tomorrow, given how Brighton were picked apart on the counter-attack by Brentford last week.

In fact, only Leicester have conceded more counter-attack shots over the last five Gameweeks than Brighton, which could play into the hands of Bowen at the Amex.

Above: Teams sorted by counter-attack shots conceded in Gameweeks 29-33



