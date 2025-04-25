69
Pro Pundits April 25

Tom Freeman’s Gameweek 34 Free Hit team draft

Five-time top 1k finisher Tom Freeman is the latest Pro Pundit to run through his Free Hit team draft.

In this article, we will have a look at my current Free Hit team for Gameweek 34.

Most of the squad will have a familiar ring to it, so rather than waffle on about Mohamed Salah (£13.8m) and Alexander Isak (£9.5m), I’ll instead focus the majority of my words on a few other players I like, who I haven’t seen in quite so many RMT’s.

JARROD BOWEN

West Ham United haven’t been great from an attacking perspective under Graham Potter.

But in light of the opposition, I fancy Jarrod Bowen (£7.5m) to do well this weekend.

Brighton and Hove Albion have conceded 13 goals in their last five matches and will be without influential centre-back Jan Paul van Hecke (£4.5m), who is undergoing concussion protocols.

Fabian Hurzeler opted for Carlos Baleba (£5.0m) as an emergency centre-back the last time he missed out, and while he did pretty well, it was a poor overall performance by the Seagulls, with relegated Leicester City scoring twice and grabbing a rare point.

As for Bowen, he’s ticked along since returning from injury, with four goals and two assists in 10 starts, but I think he’s capable of hauling tomorrow, given how Brighton were picked apart on the counter-attack by Brentford last week.

In fact, only Leicester have conceded more counter-attack shots over the last five Gameweeks than Brighton, which could play into the hands of Bowen at the Amex.

Above: Teams sorted by counter-attack shots conceded in Gameweeks 29-33

69 Comments
  1. Black Knights
    • 13 Years
    39 mins ago

    This looks like the Cunha embargo quotes.

    https://www.expressandstar.com/sport/2025/04/25/vitor-pereira-has-say-on-committed-matheus-cunha-amid-united-links/

    “He's committed," the head coach said.  

    He's our player and he's committed, that's all.  

    He has the mentality to help the team.  

    It's normal that every time on the news (they mention him), but this is not for me. I don't care about the news."

    Black Knights
    1. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      36 mins ago

      Legend. Thanks so much

      FPL Virgin
    2. have you seen cyan
      • 5 Years
      34 mins ago

      OFC he would say that. They want to sell him xD

      have you seen cyan
    3. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
      • 14 Years
      23 mins ago

      Not sure why that was embargoed, it is a nothing quote. He's never going to criticise his own player, particularly if he wants a good price for him in the summer.

      A whole lot of nothing.

      ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
      1. Hairy Potter
        • 10 Years
        17 mins ago

        Isn't it embargoed so that the print press can get their first editions out, rather than their journalists asking questions and the TV media simply reporting it first?

        Hairy Potter
        1. have you seen cyan
          • 5 Years
          16 mins ago

          There's the late edition too. Does that still exist?

          have you seen cyan
          1. Hairy Potter
            • 10 Years
            14 mins ago

            Probably. I'm not up to date with papers these days.

            I do still miss the Evening Chronicle shouts in Newcastle of "Ronnie Gill" and "late night final"

            Hairy Potter
            1. have you seen cyan
              • 5 Years
              11 mins ago

              🙂

              It's a bit sad newspapers are dying out. Some, deserve it though.

              Accessing news online is faster, easier, and free. But I'd prefer to read a paper in reality.

              have you seen cyan
    4. TheDane
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      11 mins ago

      I am torn between Strand Larsen or Cunha …. I really cannot decide! Is Cunha worth it?

      TheDane
  2. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    33 mins ago

    YES!

    Trent starts. Let's 'Ave it.

    https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/team-news

    FPL Virgin
    1. have you seen cyan
      • 5 Years
      28 mins ago

      Fast forward 3 days:

      FPL Virgin - "I went without dinner 3 times this week so I could afford my FFS membership this season. They told me to get TAA and he would start, but he didn't start.

      What's the deal, does FFS want me to not only starve, but to have a terrible rank too?"

      have you seen cyan
      1. FPL Virgin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        27 mins ago

        Literally just wet myself reading this. Hands down the funniest post of 2025 on scout 😆 😆 😆

        FPL Virgin
        1. have you seen cyan
          • 5 Years
          26 mins ago

          xD

          have you seen cyan
          1. FPL Virgin
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            19 mins ago

            "I went without dinner 3 times this week" just creased me! 😀

            FPL Virgin
            1. have you seen cyan
              • 5 Years
              17 mins ago

              3 Microwave ready meals. A buy one get one free Lasagane, and a Bolgonese (both close to expiry date).

              have you seen cyan
              1. FPL Virgin
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 8 Years
                just now

                I spend my evenings hovering by the reduced to clear bay of the supermarket chilled aisle waiting for a fresh round of yellow stickers 😥

                FPL Virgin
        2. The Knights Template
          • 11 Years
          20 mins ago

          I liked the one where you couldn’t give money to your Mam.

          Open Controls
        3. Blueberg
          • 9 Years
          just now

          You literally pissed yourself?

          Open Controls
      Blueberg
        • 11 Years
        just now

        Lmao this is so good

        NZREDS
  3. Ian Davis
    • 15 Years
    21 mins ago

    Pope or Sanchez in goal?

    Ian Davis
    1. The Knights Template
      • 11 Years
      18 mins ago

      Pope

      Open Controls
    2. Atimis
      • 8 Years
      16 mins ago

      Pope

      Atimis
    3. Goat
      • 7 Years
      13 mins ago

      Sanchez + 3 NEW outfielders

      Goat
      1. Blueberg
        • 9 Years
        12 mins ago

        Agree

        Open Controls
    Blueberg
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      7 mins ago

      Pope
      I struggle to trust Chelsea after my differential Cucurella got me 1 point against Ipswich 2 GWs ago 🙁

      Sun Jihai
    5. Connor's Calling
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      6 mins ago

      I’ve gone Sanchez and Trip

      Open Controls
  4. Manani
    • 13 Years
    19 mins ago

    Sa
    Trent RAN Trippier
    Salah Diaz Mbeumo Murphy Palmer
    Isak Cunha
    Leno Evanlison Robinson Cucu

    thoughts? anything you would change?

    Manani
    1. Atimis
      • 8 Years
      16 mins ago

      Don’t like Palmer, probably good otherwise

      Atimis
    2. Blueberg
      • 9 Years
      15 mins ago

      Closest I've seen to my team aside from the subs. I've gone for sanchez in goal to let me bench mbuemo to play strandlarsen.

      Blueberg
    3. Goat
      • 7 Years
      14 mins ago

      Nice. Don’t like double wolves defence though

      Goat
      1. Manani
        • 13 Years
        9 mins ago

        play Leno instead of Sa to spread the risk a bit?

        Manani
        1. Goat
          • 7 Years
          7 mins ago

          I would yes

          Goat
        2. Connor's Calling
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 15 Years
          3 mins ago

          Same boat - had Leno but switched to Sanchez as SOT do often score at home

          Open Controls
  5. Atimis
    • 8 Years
    18 mins ago

    Would you diversify the selection, like Welb over Larsen, someone else over double Newcastle mids? Other GK?

    Kepa
    TAA/RAN/Sess
    Salah(c)/Diaz/Barnes/Murphy
    Isak/Cunha/Larsen

    Leno/Bowen/Cucu/Kerkez

    Atimis
    1. Goat
      • 7 Years
      16 mins ago

      Really like this except Kepa

      Goat
      1. Atimis
        • 8 Years
        1 min ago

        Not sure who to pick instead, don’t trust Chelsea

        Atimis
    2. RICICLE
      • 2 Years
      13 mins ago

      It’s a rad too heavy with all eggs in one basket depending on Newcastle and wolves too much for my liking, but depends on rank and how much ya chasing.
      Perhaps Palmer or something over Barnes, and Jiminez over Larsen?

      RICICLE
      1. Atimis
        • 8 Years
        2 mins ago

        I could try with Bowen over one Newcastle mid and maybe Welb over Larsen, tough decision!

        Atimis
    3. The 12th Man
      • 11 Years
      8 mins ago

      Leave it as it is, looks really nice.

      The 12th Man
      1. Atimis
        • 8 Years
        4 mins ago

        Cheers mate, a bit of make or break

        Atimis
        1. The 12th Man
          • 11 Years
          just now

          The thing is, Ricicles suggestions are good but it’s a one off week where we are trying to find an edge especially if chasing.

          You go with the combos you think are best for your situation.
          Could go wrong, could go right.
          It’s one week though . Go for it.

          The 12th Man
    4. Boberella
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Pretty similar to mine. I’m punting Welbeck over Larson and Sanchez over Kepa.

      Boberella
  6. FDMS All Starz
    • 9 Years
    16 mins ago

    Not on FH, for this team, what’s better?

    A) Pedro —> Cunha (1FT)
    B) Sarr —> Mbuemo (1FT)
    C) Pedro —> Wood/Wissa (1FT)

    2FTs & 4.5itb
    Allison
    Konate Cucu Estu Milenkovic Burn
    Salah Murphy Palmer
    Pedro* Isak

    Verbruggen Mateta* Eze* Sarr*

    FDMS All Starz
  7. Viper
    • 15 Years
    11 mins ago

    A. Sa & Trippier

    B. Pope & Cucurella

    Viper
    1. Goat
      • 7 Years
      7 mins ago

      B.

      Goat
    2. Connor's Calling
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      2 mins ago

      C) Sanchez and Trippier?

      Connor's Calling
    3. Atimis
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Depends if higher chance of Wolves CS or Cucu return…

      Atimis
  8. Lord Flashheart
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    10 mins ago

    three final calls:

    1 GK

    A Leno
    B Sa (have ait nuri)
    C Alison

    2 - FWD

    A Raul
    B cunha

    3 DF

    A Cucu
    B TAA
    C Sess

    Lord Flashheart
    1. Connor's Calling
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      1 min ago

      C
      A
      C

      Connor's Calling
  9. In sane in de bruyne
    • 8 Years
    9 mins ago

    Saliba, Saka, Mateta, Glasner ->
    RAN, Diaz, Wood, Slot -8
    And GTG? ;

    Pope
    RAN Robinson Mykolenko
    Salah Diaz(C) Bruno Mbeumo Murphy
    Isak Wood
    Slot

    Marmoush Gvardiol Muñoz

    Open Controls
  10. SligoRovers1928
      9 mins ago

      Thoughts on free hit?
      5.0m
      Fulham
      Leno
      SOU (A)

      Remove player

      £5.1m
      Nott'm Forest
      Sels
      BRE (H)

      Remove player

      £4.8m
      Fulham
      Robinson
      SOU (A)

      Remove player

      £7.2m
      Liverpool
      Alexander-Arnold
      TOT (H)

      Remove player

      £5.6m
      Newcastle
      Trippier
      IPS (H)

      Remove player

      £4.9m
      Wolves
      Aït-Nouri
      LEI (H)

      Remove player

      £4.1m
      Fulham
      Sessegnon
      SOU (A)

      Remove player

      £7.9m
      Brentford
      Mbeumo
      NFO (A)

      Remove player

      £10.6m
      Chelsea
      Palmer
      EVE (H)

      Remove player

      £7.5m
      Liverpool
      Luis Díaz
      TOT (H)

      Remove player

      £13.2m
      Liverpool
      M.Salah
      TOT (H)

      Remove player

      £5.2m
      Newcastle
      J.Murphy
      IPS (H)

      Remove player

      £9.1m
      Newcastle
      Isak
      IPS (H)

      Remove player

      £6.9m
      Nott'm Forest
      Wood
      BRE (H)

      Remove player

      £6.8m
      Cunha

      SligoRovers1928
      1. Blueberg
        • 9 Years
        3 mins ago

        This was such a lazy post.

        Blueberg
        1. SligoRovers1928
            1 min ago

            My update might make it a bit easier to read

            SligoRovers1928
        2. Boberella
          • 8 Years
          2 mins ago

          Excellent format!

          Boberella
          1. SligoRovers1928
              just now

              I put one hell of a lot of effort into it alright…

              SligoRovers1928
          2. SligoRovers1928
              2 mins ago

              Lining out as:
              Leno
              Sess, Ait nouri, Trippier
              Salah(vc), Palmer, Murphy, Diaz
              Isak(c), Cunha, Wood
              Bench: Sels, Mbeumo/Jota, Trent, Robinson

              SligoRovers1928
            • Sun Jihai
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 13 Years
              2 mins ago

              Remove player

              Sun Jihai
          3. FPLAnon
              7 mins ago

              Thoughts on this team? Semi-high risk with a few picks being slight concerns for minutes. Wouldn't typically go for Mbeumo given fixture but makes sense for me given his ownership in my Mini League.

              Kepa
              TAA RAN Sess
              Salah Diaz Mbeumo Barnes Murphy
              Isak Cunha

              "Risky" players include TAA, Barnes, Sess and potentially Cunha.

              Would you swap any of the risky picks?

              FPLAnon
              1. Blueberg
                • 9 Years
                2 mins ago

                I'm risking TAA and Cunha. Trippier for sess to drop barnes.

                Blueberg
            • The 12th Man
              • 11 Years
              6 mins ago

              Do United score away at Bournemouth?
              If they do surely Bruno should be in our thoughts.

              The 12th Man
              1. FourLokoLeipzig
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 7 Years
                2 mins ago

                No

                FourLokoLeipzig
              2. Atimis
                • 8 Years
                1 min ago

                Good question, I may be trusting Bou too much with Kepa

                Atimis
            • Boberella
              • 8 Years
              4 mins ago

              Sanchez
              TAA RAN Kerkez
              Salah Mbeumo Barnes Murphy(c)
              Isak Cunha Welbeck

              Leno Palmer Sess Murillo

              How’s it looking?
              Play Sess or Kerkez?

              Boberella
              1. Atimis
                • 8 Years
                2 mins ago

                Sess high risk high reward imo

                Atimis
              2. Connor's Calling
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 15 Years
                just now

                I’ve gone Palmer over Mbeumo. Stubbornness or fixtures - one of the two. I’d play Sess over K

                Connor's Calling
            • kanuforpresident
              • 3 Years
              2 mins ago

              No love for Wood?

              Scored on return and Brentford almost always concede.

              kanuforpresident
              1. mixology
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 12 Years
                just now

                Yes, Raul getting too much love, imo

                mixology
            • mixology
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 12 Years
              2 mins ago

              Which players would you say are definitely worth a hit (-4) to bring in?

              I’m fairly content with 9 and saving FH but I suppose it’s really a -2

              mixology
              1. Atimis
                • 8 Years
                just now

                The ones with good whole run in, maybe Bowen?

                Atimis

