FFS Mini-Leagues and Community Competitions – Gameweek 34

Welcome to the Fantasy Football Scout mini-leagues and community competitions round-up after Blank Gameweek 34. The vast majority of leaders featured in this report played their Free Hit chip, though the overall number wasn’t quite as many as in Gameweek 29.

We report on the latest news from the FFS Members Cup, Last Man Standing, the Head-to-Head Leagues, the newly updated FFS Live Hall of Fame and many community mini-leagues.

FFSCOUT OPEN-TO-ALL LEAGUE

Gideon Moss leads for a sixth successive week and eighth time this season in our Fantasy Football Scout mini-league (code n6lb8d). He is now 12th overall.

FFSCOUT COMMUNITY MEMBERS LEAGUE

Atiqui Haque Atique leads for a fourth week in our Fantasy Football Scout Members mini-league and has risen to 38th overall.

This league is open to anyone who has an FFS account, and the league code is visible in the SCOUT LEAGUES widget on the FFS Home Page when signed in.

FFS MEMBERS CUP

Gameweek 34 was round four of the second FFS Members Cup of 2024/25.

The highest-ranked player from round four, TD Jakes, was beaten 98-79 by L10N5 (Paul Clark, who has had two top 7k finishes).

The highest-ranked player through to round five is Crispo (Crispin MacKay, now 36,435th), who defeated Robben Me Blind 95-84. He came 3,240th in 2014/15 and 808th in 2017/18.

This is an old-school cup run by Fantasy Football Scout and should not be confused with those listed on FPL’s Leagues & Cups page.

LAST MAN STANDING

The safety score for Gameweek 34 in TorresMagic’s Last Man Standing competition (LMS) was 89 after hits, with 15 teams eliminated and 12 (listed here in green) going through to Gameweek 35.

Joe Sutton was the highest scorer of the Gameweek with 107 points and double-digit hauls from Matheus Cunha, Kieran Trippier, Ryan Sessegnon and Rayan Aït-Nouri. He came 9,436th in 2018/19.

The LMS leaderboard and LMS both include many teams that were eliminated earlier, but the following are the highest scorers of those that are still in:

HEAD-TO-HEAD COMMUNITY MINI-LEAGUES

Liam McAllister leads for a 15th successive week and 20th time this season in League 1 of MIR’s FFS Head-to-Head Leagues.

Virinder Gupta (League 9 Division 28) is the new highest scorer in the Head-to-Head Leagues, with 87 points out of a possible 102.

LIVE HALL OF FAME

The FFS Live Hall of Fame has been updated again this afternoon and is now based on results up to the end of Gameweek 34, but (unlike the FFS Career Hall of Fame) it can only be viewed by Premium Members.

49,765 managers participating in our Fantasy Football Scout and Fantasy Football Scout Members mini-leagues are now ranked in it.

The top ten (with their Career Hall of Fame positions in brackets, each followed by their Gameweek 34 chip usage, Gameweek score and Overall Rank) are as follows:

1st (2nd) Ben Crellin (Free Hit, 85pts, OR 2,201)

(Free Hit, 85pts, OR 2,201) 2nd (3rd) Tom Dollimore (AM Slot, 64 pts, OR 5,136)

(AM Slot, 64 pts, OR 5,136) 3rd (77th) Abinav C (Free Hit, 88 pts, OR 172)

(Free Hit, 88 pts, OR 172) 4th (33rd) @elevenify.com (Free Hit, 91 pts, OR 1,457)

(Free Hit, 91 pts, OR 1,457) 5th (13th) John Walsh (Free Hit, 84 pts, OR 6,045)

(Free Hit, 84 pts, OR 6,045) 6th (8th) Rob Mayes (Free Hit, 87 pts, OR 28k)

(Free Hit, 87 pts, OR 28k) 7th (5th) Fábio Borges (Free Hit, 96 pts, OR 50k)

(Free Hit, 96 pts, OR 50k) 8th (622nd) Gideon Moss (Free Hit, 84 pts, OR 12)

(Free Hit, 84 pts, OR 12) 9th (-) Łukasz Woźniak (Free Hit, 91 pts, OR 5,345)

(Free Hit, 91 pts, OR 5,345) 10th (14th) Paul Marshman (no chip, 60 pts, 27k)

Since the Gameweek 33 update, @elevenify.com and Łukasz Woźniak have both moved up a place, and Rob Mayes and Fábio Borges have both moved up two places.

Six managers from the FFS Career Hall of Fame top ten are no longer in the top ten of the FFS Live Hall of Fame:

14th (6th) Michael Giovanni (OR 80k)

(OR 80k) 17th (10th) Dan Wright (OR 69k)

(OR 69k) 34th (9th) David Fairchild (OR 135k)

(OR 135k) 35th (1st) Mark Hurst (OR 402k)

(OR 402k) 178nd (7th) Conor’s Team (OR 616k)

(OR 616k) 239th (4th) Markku Ojala (OR 951k)

The following leaders featured in this article are all ranked in the top thousand of the FFS Live Hall of Fame: Gideon Moss (8th), Liam McAllister (101st), Pras United (11th), The Magician (26th), Abinav C (3rd), Alex Merchant (42nd), Anoop K (25th), Pedro Maia (162nd) and Cian C (365th).

MODS & CONS

Pras United has regained the lead in the FFScout Mods & Cons mini-league, which he had previously led after Gameweeks 17-19, 22-23, 28 and 31. The team has risen to 2,983rd overall.

FFSCOUT FAMILY

The Magician (TorresMagic) is the new leader of the FFScout Family mini-league and has risen to 9,777th overall. He has had two finishes in the top 900 and another six in the top 10k.

TOP 10K ANY SEASON

Abinav C leads for a 16th successive week and 21st time this season in my Top 10k Any Season mini-league (code wsmh56). He is now 172nd overall and also leads the Hall of Fame Top 1k mini-league.

This league is only for teams with at least one previous finish inside the top 10,000.

MULTIPLE TOP 10K FINISHES

Paul Cartwright leads for a second successive week and eighth time this season in my Multiple Top 10k Finishes mini-league (code etcj6p).

This league is only for teams with two or more previous finishes inside the top 10,000.

TOP 1K ANY SEASON

Chris Costa leads for a 26th week in PDM’s Top 1k Any season mini-league (code xv5ui7) and is 113th overall.

MULTIPLE TOP 1K FINISHES

Adam Spellacy is the new leader of Chaballer’s Multiple Top 1k Finishes mini-league (code 7eqmvk) and has risen to 2,906th overall. He has had two top 500 finishes as well as another in the top 7k.

TOP 100 ANY SEASON

Alex Merchant leads for a 23rd week in Livinginapool’s Top 100 Any Season mini-league (code wzpv0i) and has risen to 2,514th overall.

FPL CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

2021/22 FPL Champion Jamie Pigott leads for a 15th successive week and 16th time this season in Simon March’s FPL Champions League.

HALL OF FAME TOP 1K

Abinav C leads for a 23rd successive week and 26th time this season in Chaballer’s Hall of Fame Top 1k mini-league (code t5x9cf).

This league is only for teams in the top thousand of the FFS Career Hall of Fame.

FPL VETS

Anoop K has regained the lead in Skooldaze’s FPL Vets 2006 or before mini-league (code whhxb3), having previously led after Gameweeks 23-26, and has risen to 5,127th overall.

This league is only for teams whose FPL record goes back to the 2006/07 season.

OPENING DAY LEAGUE

Pedro Maia leads for a second week in my Opening Day League and has risen to 1,861st overall.

THE NEXT GREAT AND GOOD

Huss E leads for a 10th week in Greyhead’s The Next Great and Good mini-league (code z88dz6) and has risen to 97th overall.

BEAT THE FFSCOUT/PFT XI

Cian C leads for a third successive week and sixth time this season in the Beat the FFScout/PFT XI mini-league, and has risen to 475th overall.

The Scout community team (Scout PFT) scored 93, copying the Scout Picks for their Free Hit, and is now 116th in the league.

HALL OF SHAME TOURNEY

Chris Lord leads for a third successive week and seventh time this season in The Knights Template’s Hall of Shame Tourney (code 7rjngs), and is now 537th overall.

JANUARY TO MAY LEAGUE

Tipu Sultan (Nightcrawler) has changed his name to Teeps Abraham and leads for a third week in my January to May League (code rwy735). He has risen from 4.375m to 200k in the 15 weeks since the beginning of January.

THE LAST TEN

Jignesh Patel leads for a fourth week in my The Last Ten mini-league (code 3xb2n6) and has risen from 6.351m to 3.758m in the last six Gameweeks.

GET INVOLVED

