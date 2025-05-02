276
Rate My Team May 2

Rate My Team surgery with five-time top 1k finisher Tom Freeman

276 Comments
Share

Five-time top 1k finisher Tom Freeman is here to help with your pre-deadline dilemmas for the next hour.

Whether it’s questions on team selection, transfers, chips or anything in between, Scout’s Deputy Editor will tackle whatever’s thrown at him.

He’ll be on hand to first reply to requests from Premium Members in the Hot Topic below the line of this piece and will get through as many as he can until the next article goes up. If there’s time, Tom will also turn his attention to other requests in the comments section.

FOLLOW FRIDAY’S LIVE TEAM NEWS HERE

If you’d like to receive an email notification letting you know when future RMT Surgery’s are live, you can now do so. When editing your profile, under ‘Alerts & Notifications‘, you’ll find a section on ‘Email Notifications‘. In there is an option for ‘Rate My Team Surgery‘, check that box and you will receive an email letting you know when the surgery is about to go live.

You can, as ever, chip in with your own opinions on the RMT requests filtering through – and naturally, you’re free to ignore the article’s subject matter and talk about any other wider Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Rate My Team surgery with five-time top 1k finisher Tom Freemantopics that you’d normally be musing on.

Don’t forget that if it’s an algorithmic answer you’re after rather than an opinion-based one, we also have a ‘Rate My Team’ tool available in the Premium Members Area.

SIGN UP HERE FOR ALL THE TOOLS YOU NEED TO WIN AT FPL!


276 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Boz
    • 12 Years
    2 hours, 29 mins ago

    Along with Mateta to Wissa...

    Savio to

    A) Bowen
    B) Mbuemo

    Open Controls
    1. SligoRovers1928
        2 hours, 21 mins ago

        Mbeumo I would say
        But why not Mateta to Wood?

        Open Controls
    2. boombaba
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 26 mins ago

      Asensio expected to start?

      Open Controls
    3. Punk as Fuchs
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 26 mins ago

      Which GK/DF combo would you pick?

      A) Raya and Saliba
      B) Raya and AWB
      C) Raya and Konsa
      D) Martinez and Saliba

      I have Gvardiol and Munoz as the other 2 defenders. Just wondering if it's wise to go for double Arsenal defence or spread it about it a bit.

      Open Controls
    4. Disco Stu
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 25 mins ago

      Mateta to Watkins for a - 4?

      Open Controls
      1. MikeS
        • 10 Years
        2 hours, 22 mins ago

        Yes

        Open Controls
    5. SpaceCadet
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 23 mins ago

      If early team news has Savinho benched, would you do savinho > bowen -4? Means benching Mateta.

      Open Controls
    6. MikeS
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 22 mins ago

      What do you prefer here for my team?

      A. Saka to mbuemo for free
      B. Saka and mateta to mbuemo and wissa -4
      C. Saka and sarr to mbuemo and Bowen -4

      Raya
      Gvardiol - milenkovic - saliba
      Salah-saka-kdb-rogers
      Marmoush -mateta-isak
      ______________
      Martinez -sarr-munoz-konsa

      Open Controls
    7. OptimusBlack
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 21 mins ago

      Which is better ??
      A- Play Saka
      B- Play Asensio Bench Saka
      C- Saka > Mbeumo for -4

      Open Controls
    8. OptimusBlack
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 19 mins ago

      My Advice to u and thank me later
      *Get Vardy Party*

      Open Controls

    You need to be logged in to post a comment.