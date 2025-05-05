103
Champions League May 5

UEFA Champions League (UCL) Fantasy: Scout Picks Matchday 16

103 Comments
Matchday 16 of UEFA Champions League (UCL) Fantasy kicks off on Tuesday evening and, as usual, we’ve got our Scout Picks to bring you ahead of the deadline.

There are quite a few fitness concerns ahead of midweek, so alternatives are given in the case of no-shows/benchings. Remember, we’ll get to see the teamsheets of Inter v Barcelona before finalising our squads for Matchday 16.

Goalkeepers

Goals are expected between Inter and Barcelona, but having a goalkeeper on both days is obviously advisable. With the tie level, we’re backing the home side via Yann Sommer (€5.5m). There should be saves, at least.

Something similar can be said about Paris Saint-Germain’s Gianluigi Donnarumma (€5.8m). The Italian displayed heroics in the first leg versus Arsenal, which helped his side bank a crucial clean sheet.

Defenders

In fact, taking into account their home match, investing in PSG’s backline should be essential for every UCL Fantasy manager. Their standout options are full-backs Achraf Hakimi (€5.7m) and Nuno Mendes (€6.0m), both of whom offer considerable attacking threat and could make up for any lost clean sheet. They’re averaging 6.7 and 7.1 points per match respectively in UCL Fantasy this season.

Opponents Arsenal may be playing away from home but they’re still deemed to be one of the Premier League’s best defences. Coverage is still advised, with the best of the bunch being centre-back William Saliba (€5.5m). He could at least pick up a ball recovery point or two, even if the shut-out is busted.

We may not see a clean sheet in the opening match but, if Barcelona do somehow keep one, not owning anyone at the back could be hugely detrimental to your rank and mini-league position. Centre-back Inigo Martinez (€5.1m) is their safest option in terms of minutes, also having a UCL goal and assist to his name.

Meanwhile, Inter’s wing-back set-up makes Denzel Dumfries (€5.5m) extremely enticing. The Dutchman reminded us why last week, by scoring twice and assisting. It helped him accumulate an eye-watering 19 points.

Midfielders

High ownership and consistent performances from Raphinha (€7.9m) and Lamine Yamal (€7.4m) mean that buying a third Barcelona attacker could be vital when wanting to gain rank from their goals. Usefully, Fantasy managers will have access to their line-ups before the deadline.

Whilst Robert Lewandowski (€9.7m) is in training and expected to feature, he may not start, making Ferran Torres (€6.7m) a decent punt. The Spaniard successfully stepped in during the first leg, getting on the scoresheet. If we see that Lewandowski starts, then going for Dani Olmo (€7.6m), in the number 10 role, could be wise.

There is no telling how PSG v Arsenal will play out, so let’s back their star attackers. Bukayo Saka (€9.0m) and Ousmane Dembele (€8.6m) have been excellent both domestically and in this competition, so you can expect them to be involved in any goals.

Dembele did pick up a minor injury last time, it should be said. Sources around the club are extremely positive he’ll start but, if we hear news that he won’t feature, there’s always Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (€7.6m).

Forwards

If Robert Lewandowski is in the starting line-up, then he feels near-essential. He’s been brilliant this season, scoring 25 La Liga goals and a further 11 in just 12 Champions League outings.

Hansi Flick has hinted at the Pole starting on the bench in Milan but there are so few other active forwards remaining in UCL Fantasy (Desire Doue (€4.9m) is one, and you’re not sure how many minutes he’ll get) that it might be worth the gamble on Lewandowski to do some damage off the bench in what should be another open encounter. With it being a Tuesday game, Lewandowski can always be subbed off for a PSG or Arsenal player on Wednesday if he blanks.

Despite averaging 3.1 goals per UCL match, Barcelona continuously fail to convince from a defensive perspective. Matchday 15’s 3-3 draw was a fine example of this. So picking Inter’s best option makes sense, which is arguably Marcus Thuram (€7.6m).

Not only was Thuram rested at the weekend, he is fully fit – unlike teammate Lautaro Martinez (€9.4m). The latter got hurt during the first leg, although those close to the club think there’s a strong possibility that the Argentine will start this encounter. Or at least feature in a game which could go into extra time.

Captaincy

The Tuesday decision feels straightforward. Based on what we saw in the first leg, goals are expected between Inter and Barcelona. One player consistently among them is Raphinha. The Brazilian hasn’t just got multiple routes to points due to set-plays, but he is also most likely to play more minutes than his attacking colleagues should the game progress into extra time.

Make no mistake, Raphinha will very likely be the most captained player. So, if you’re looking to gain rank, handing the armband to Lamine Yamal or even Marcus Thuram could be hugely profitable.

On Wednesday, fitness doubts are enough to put most off captaining Ousmane Dembele. The next best option is probably Bukayo Saka, as the Gunners attempt to overturn a 1-0 deficit. Those looking to go differential should look at Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

UCL MATCHDAY 16 SCOUT PICKS

UEFA Champions League (UCL) Fantasy: Scout Picks Matchday 16

  1. Gazza1993
      1 hour, 37 mins ago

      How many points ahead in a ML is too few to start thinking about blocking players?

      I'm 18 points ahead and thinking of using my transfer to bring in Sels to cover my ML rival, ( we currently have 5 players the same) but dont know if its best to just focus on my own team and forget about his.

      This is my first time playing this late so any help would be appreciated

      1. No Kane No Gain
        • 6 Years
        57 mins ago

        It’s risky becuase if one of the different planters remaining for your rival does well it’s hard to counter that if the rest of the team is mostly the same

        1. No Kane No Gain
          • 6 Years
          2 mins ago

          Players*

      2. Camzy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        55 mins ago

        I wouldn't bother blocking with 18 ahead. It's too few especially when your teams are that different. If you had like 8/9 players the same maybe it'd be worth considering but with just 5, play better FPL and you'll build a lead if anything.

    • jonnybhoy
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 36 mins ago

      How many points is recoverable in the next 3 weeks?

      1. Camzy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        56 mins ago

        Without chips I'd say up to 30 points is doable. Any more than 30 and you'd need a bit of a miracle.

        1. Silecro
          • 7 Years
          54 mins ago

          Im 70pts.ahead, probably can focus more on my own team than block rival,right?

          Pushing for top 1k

          1. Camzy
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 14 Years
            50 mins ago

            For sure. I wouldn't even sweat it. Your team is probably quite template if it's doing well. A lot of teams converged when the dominant strat became FH34.

          2. Baps hunter
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            1 min ago

            70 pts is undoable, unless you give armband to Salah every week and he blanks and opponent gets lucky.

    • SAKA AND EMILE SMITH ROWE
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 34 mins ago

      Currently 42 points clear in a ML where everyone put in £20, 84 entrants, winner takes all 🙂

      1. SAKA AND EMILE SMITH ROWE
        • 8 Years
        54 mins ago

        3.2k overall rank, comfortably my best ever season & reaping the financial rewards

        1. Silecro
          • 7 Years
          1 min ago

          Congrats, amazing rank

      2. Camzy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        53 mins ago

        That's a healthy lead. Looks good for you!

        I'm chasing in all my MLs by a small amount. Exciting position to be in especially with Free Hit in hand.

        1. Pilgrim62
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          1 min ago

          Hey Camzy,
          I always value your advise.
          What do you prefer:
          KDB, Wood and Frank
          or
          BFernandes, Marmoush and Pep

      3. Sheffield Wednesday
        • 4 Years
        48 mins ago

        Is it your own work or, because of the money, have you taken the efficient route of copying one of the usual suspects?

    • Tonyawesome69
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 33 mins ago

      Opting to stack double Arsenal defence rather than starting Konsa over Saliba wasn't a particularly great decision on my part.

      Oh Sarr instead of Eze on WC31 hasn't been great either!

      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 32 mins ago

        Selling Savinho and Mateta to Mbeumo and Wissa went well this GW

        1. Sheffield Wednesday
          • 4 Years
          1 hour, 18 mins ago

          Mateta not taking the penalty may have sealed his fate for me.

          1. Tonyawesome69
            • 6 Years
            1 hour, 10 mins ago

            Easy sell when you look at his mins since coming back from injury and the appeal of other FWDs

            1. Sheffield Wednesday
              • 4 Years
              10 mins ago

              I've a few easy sell players but only 1FT so have to make it count the most.

      2. Silecro
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 31 mins ago

        Just pure luck. Sarr hauled the other day in FA cup semis

      3. Tonyawesome69
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 28 mins ago

        Sarr recorded 1.01 xGI (0.6xG + 0.41xA) and returned a 2-pointer tonight

    • Buck The Trent
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 31 mins ago

      Would you do Moyes to Frank for -4 ?

      Had AM on Moyes but EVE couldn’t beat IPS at home and there is no table bonus vs FUL now

      1. @ocprodigy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        59 mins ago

        Just chase table bonus games

        1. Gandalf
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 14 Years
          57 mins ago

          Only the relegation teams have table bonus this week.

          1. @ocprodigy
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 11 Years
            just now

            In which case, go for a likely high scoring, clean sheet game. Notts, City likely candidates.

        2. Tonyawesome69
          • 6 Years
          53 mins ago

          You sure?

          Only TB fixtures in 36:
          McKenna v BRE (H)
          Rusk v MCI (H)
          Nistelrooy v nfo (A)

          1. @ocprodigy
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 11 Years
            52 mins ago

            Hadn’t seen shifts in the table, thought Wolves at least would have one. Aim for a “banker” fixture manager if affordable.

            1. Yozzer
              • 7 Years
              6 mins ago

              Wolves were denied because of that god damn Isak last minute pen.

        3. Sun Jihai
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 13 Years
          43 mins ago

          There are none, it's awful lol

      2. Pilgrim62
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        53 mins ago

        I don't trust EVE, so YES

      3. Yozzer
        • 7 Years
        7 mins ago

        Forest then west ham probably

    • Pilgrim62
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 19 mins ago

      Who do you prefer
      :
      A. NWilliams and Marmoush
      or
      B. RDias and Wood

      1. The Iceman
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 6 mins ago

        B

      2. In sane in de bruyne
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 4 mins ago

        Probably B, mainly based on nailed Wood

    • Atimis
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 16 mins ago

      Any mids to consider outside KDB, and maybe Eze, if you own Mbeumo and Bowen already?

      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 6 Years
        28 mins ago

        Palmer...

        1. Atimis
          • 8 Years
          23 mins ago

          Not going back there

          1. Tonyawesome69
            • 6 Years
            just now

            GW37 Palmer (C) v United, probably rotated team 5 days before Europa League final

      2. The Iceman
        • 2 Years
        22 mins ago

        I’d go with KDB.

      3. In sane in de bruyne
        • 8 Years
        22 mins ago

        Maybe Bruno or Amad?

        1. Royal5
          • 13 Years
          just now

          Nothing to play for

    • Gazzpfc
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      Chasing 50 pts

      Timber Munoz Sarr Glasner

      -12 -AIT Nouri Milenkovic Bowen Frank

      Capt KDB

      1. The Iceman
        • 2 Years
        13 mins ago

        Good luck.

      2. Mr. O'Connell
        • 12 Years
        2 mins ago

        Now you're chasing 62

        1. Gazzpfc
          • 8 Years
          1 min ago

          We got the same team so need to gamble

    • In sane in de bruyne
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      Murphy Isak -> KDB Cunha and bench Salah?
      Sounds stupid but who else from this 8?

      Salah KDB Palmer Bruno Mbeumo
      Cunha Wood Marmoush

      1. The Iceman
        • 2 Years
        41 mins ago

        Bruno and hope he gets more rotation in the league.

      2. Pep's Money Laundry
        • 9 Years
        36 mins ago

        Why is Palmer not in your thoughts to be benched?

        He only scored via the penalty spot and faces a very tough trip at Newcastle and an early kick off too.

        I'm glad I don't have this decision to make but it's between Palmer and Bruno for me

        1. In sane in de bruyne
          • 8 Years
          5 mins ago

          He is! But is a differential in my ML. Salah is not..

          Yep, this is a difficult one

      3. No Kane No Gain
        • 6 Years
        7 mins ago

        Can’t bench salah he’s after goals and assists and has a good record against arsenal

    • Gandalf
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      Which bench boost to choose?

      A. GW36: Sels (LEI), Rogers (bou), Dias (sou) Kerkez (AVL) -4

      B. GW38: Flekken (wol), Elanga (CHE), Dias (ful), Kerkez (LEI)

      1. The Iceman
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 3 mins ago

        A

      2. Manani
        • 13 Years
        8 mins ago

        a

    • MikeS
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      50 PTS clear of mini league rival, best tactic to ensure victory now, transferring in his key differentials to make it almost impossible to catch?

      1. The Iceman
        • 2 Years
        16 mins ago

        Yes, though you could probably just play your own game and win anyway. 50 is quite significant with just 3 GWs remaining.

      2. Pep's Money Laundry
        • 9 Years
        10 mins ago

        Make sure you own all the potentially top captain picks eg salah, Isak, cunha, kdb, wissa.

        Rival will have to captain unreliable players to catch up

    • The Iceman
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      Lads, can I have your thoughts please?

      A) Should I be happy with 9 points from Glasner AM?

      B) Is there still a chance of DGW36 for Villa and Spurs?

      1. Baps hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        just now

        B, yes, but very slim imo.

    • Phaze 1
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      With a bench of
      Areola, J.Murphy, O'Shea and Timber.

      I have 1FT and 3.6 mil ITB.

      Is it worth taking hits to put out a good BB in the next 2 weeks or am I better off activating it and getting an extra 3 points?

    • Vasshin
      • 6 Years
      1 hour ago

      1ft and chasing in mini-league

      Salah bowen bumo sarr Rogers
      Isak Marmoush Mateta

      Everyone above me have sarr and Mateta

      1. Start Mateta and bench Sarr and save ft and next week replace them both
      2. Start Sarr and bench Mateta and save ft and next week replace them both
      3. Replace Sarr to schade
      4. Replace mateta to Wissa or Cunha

    • Tsparkes10
      • 6 Years
      57 mins ago

      Glasner owners… what’s your next move??

      1. Pep's Money Laundry
        • 9 Years
        29 mins ago

        I was initially thinking of moving to Pep but is it really worth it as Glasner has spurs who play in Europe on Thursday

        What are your thoughts?

        1. Bleh
          • 8 Years
          just now

          This. Original plan was to switch to Pep but Palace are more than capable of getting a result vs Spurs, plus I could do with the transfer more elsewhere.

      2. Yozzer
        • 7 Years
        3 mins ago

        After tonights game and the Isak last minute goal denying a great table bonus game probably delete my team 😆

        I'm tempted to just roll with palace

    • Stranger Mings
      • 4 Years
      56 mins ago

      Thoughts on raya sarr mateta to ederson kdb wissa -8? Cheers

      1. Baps hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        24 mins ago

        I can see KdB rested vs Sou

        1. Stranger Mings
          • 4 Years
          21 mins ago

          Oh ok cheers defo not worth -8 then

        2. No Kane No Gain
          • 6 Years
          6 mins ago

          How? 1 week between games, Kdb has been fancied in the league much more than the fa cup. I can see Southampton start and benched in the final tbh

        3. Yozzer
          • 7 Years
          1 min ago

          Why would he be rested?

    • Mr. O'Connell
      • 12 Years
      56 mins ago

      Wood 1 goal in 10 games. On form.

      1. Royal5
        • 13 Years
        33 mins ago

        5*

      2. FPL Blow-In
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        26 mins ago

        19g in his last 35 PL games

      3. No Kane No Gain
        • 6 Years
        15 mins ago

        Do you need to be in form to get a goal against Leicester?!

      4. ᶠᶦˡᵗʰʸLucre $$$
        • 10 Years
        7 mins ago

        TC locked in

    • T88MYE
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      54 mins ago

      22pts to catch (£1000+)

      This is the leader.. who's your differential?

      Martinez, Raya,
      Konsa, Saliba, Gvardiol, Livra, N Williams
      KDB, Salah, Eze, Barnes, Diaz
      Isak, Marmoush, Wissa

      My gut says he will go Diaz for Bowen/Mbeumo

      1. T88MYE
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        2 mins ago

        My current team (2ft)

        Martinez, Raya
        Konsa, Saliba, Gvardiol, Munoz, Bradley
        Saka, Salah, Eze, Sarr, Murphy
        Watkins, Marmoush, Isak

        1. Baps hunter
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          just now

          Sell Salah to attack?

      2. Baps hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        1 min ago

        Prolly Mbeumo to be "safe" do get Bowen?

    • TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 15 Years
      47 mins ago

      Last Man Standing GW35 (12 teams)

      Safety score = 48
      Top score = Gary Whitaker with 78

      6 teams through to GW36 (semi-final)
      At least 1 elimination next GW if not 2.
      Congrats to the final 6! 🙂

      https://prnt.sc/EKoIJ_tF46iO

      https://plan.livefpl.net//LMS

    • The-Red-1
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      45 mins ago

      Article published today days there's still a chance of a double for villa / spurs in 36.

      But 36 starts on Saturday, so presumably any announcement would have to be very very soon, so from that I'd assume it won't happen...

      Open Controls
      1. No Kane No Gain
        • 6 Years
        5 mins ago

        Publish it then

      2. Yozzer
        • 7 Years
        2 mins ago

        Probably waiting to see if Spurs go through first. They could easily mess it up

    • FPL Blow-In
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      44 mins ago

      Really hope it’s not Sheffield Utd that win the play offs and come up with Burnley and Leeds… Sunderland would be great to see.

      1. Mr. O'Connell
        • 12 Years
        7 mins ago

        Sunderland have next to zero chance of going up. Worst form I've ever seen a team enter the playoffs. Been on the beach for months. Coventry all time bogey team.

        Sheffield U Cov final.

        Sheff U in prem

      2. ᶠᶦˡᵗʰʸLucre $$$
        • 10 Years
        6 mins ago

        Going straight back down whoever it is, surely

    • EWH2020
      • 11 Years
      40 mins ago

      Chasing 50 in ML.

      Bring in Schade and Captain?

      1. TorresMagic™
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 15 Years
        4 mins ago

        Good luck.

      2. Ajax Hamsterdam
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Why not 🙂

    • simong1
      • 6 Years
      39 mins ago

      Leading my ML by 25 points. Second place has Konsa, Murphy and Wood as differentials. He’s likely to bring in Bowen for Murphy.

      Should I block by bringing in Bowen (for Sarr) or Wood (for Evanilson) myself?

      Was originally thinking of bringing in Wissa or just rolling the FT but unsure on the best option?

      1. Ajax Hamsterdam
        • 10 Years
        1 min ago

        Bowen. Evanilson is great for 38

    • Manani
      • 13 Years
      39 mins ago

      save FT?
      Sels
      Milenkovic Ruben Gvardiol
      Salah Mbeumo Rogers Sarr
      Isak Marmoush Wissa
      (Raya Murphy Munoz Saliba)

      1. Ajax Hamsterdam
        • 10 Years
        1 min ago

        Yep

    • Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 10 Years
      33 mins ago

      Best Bournemouth mid to bring in for 36 and 38? Kluivert or semenyo? Cheers

      1. No Kane No Gain
        • 6 Years
        4 mins ago

        Probably Semenyo becuase when he came on and Oliver came off that’s when Bournemouth got better and won the game with 2 goals

        1. No Kane No Gain
          • 6 Years
          3 mins ago

          Kluivert came off*

        2. Ajax Hamsterdam
          • 10 Years
          3 mins ago

          Thanks.

    • The Knights Template
      • 11 Years
      26 mins ago

      Currently 182pts behind ML leader, bring in Greaves and captain him?

      1. ᶠᶦˡᵗʰʸLucre $$$
        • 10 Years
        5 mins ago

        Have you played your CISWTT chip?

        1. The Knights Template
          • 11 Years
          3 mins ago

          Can I Still Win The Tourney chip long gone unfortunately!

    • Bleh
      • 8 Years
      25 mins ago

      Who do you think scores more this week only - Cunha or Wissa?

      Will most likely bring the other in next week.

      1. No Kane No Gain
        • 6 Years
        1 min ago

        Cunha, he is a baps magnet. Wissa might not be far away but Brentford goals are more spread out between players

    • g40steve
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      Thoughts on Sarr & Munoz > Elanga & Sess?

